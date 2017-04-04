Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Maybe Owa Odighizuwa isn't leaving the NFL after all?

That's what he indicated in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon, one day after an odd series of Tweets from his verified account cast doubt on his NFL future. On Monday he sent even people inside the Giants organization scurrying for information when he Tweeted about needing "to take sometime to get away from the game."

On Tuesday, he made it sound like he's still a Giant - at least for now.

"Hey everyone," he Tweeted. "I truly appreciate y'all thoughts and concerns.. I'm doing great at grateful to be a part of BIG BLUE"

As with his initial Tweets, he was vague about the subject, leaving almost everyone to guess what all this is about. When he set off the Twit-storm on Monday, several Giants sources and a few of his teammates indicated they had no idea what was going on with the 25-year-old defensive end or what his poorly worded Tweets meant.

Several believed he was dealing with "personal" problems, though they were left guessing at the nature and at whether he really was leaving the NFL.

It did sound like he was serious, though, in the three Tweets that set this whole thing off.

"I have all love for everyone," his Tweets began on Monday afternoon. "At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game. However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while.

"I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this."

Odighizuwa was unable to reached for comment and his agents did not respond to several messages seeking clarity. The Giants had no official comment either, as they were searching for information, too.

So who knows what Odighizuwa means by all this, but if the 25-year-old really is stepping away from football it would be a shocking end to a very disappointing career for the former third-round pick out of UCLA. The Giants had high hopes for him as a rookie in 2015, but multiple injuries limited him to just four games. At least one defensive coach said at the time that his presence could have made a big difference in a Giants pass rush that was essentially nonexistent.

But in 2016, the 6-3, 270-pounder still couldn't live up to his promise and potential. He played in only 14 games, mostly on special teams, and was leapfrogged on the depth chart by Romeo Okwara, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame. He also battled a hamstring injury again late in the season.

Odighizuwa has two years left on his rookie contract and is scheduled to make a salary of $620,000 this year. The Giants' offseason workout program doesn't begin until April 18, so if Odighizuwa is leaving football, he still has a few weeks to change his mind.