Odell Beckham Jr. missed a game due to an injury on Sunday night for the first time since his rookie season. The question now: Will he miss one more?

That answer is still unknown, one day after the Beckham-less Giants opened the season with an ugly, 19-3 loss in Dallas. The Giants don't play again until their home opener next Monday night against the Detroit Lions, which gives him one extra day for his sprained ankle to heal.

But Giants coach Ben McAdoo refused to drop any hints about his star receiver's status. He wouldn't even say whether he expects him to practice this week.

"We'll see," McAdoo said. "We'll take it day to day."

The Giants clearly weren't expecting Beckham to play against the Cowboys on Monday night. Quarterback Eli Manning admitted as much in an interview on WFAN on Monday. Beckham did make the trip to Dallas and ran through drills on the field with the trainers and coaches watching before the game. But he never appeared to be going full speed.

Still, Beckham told an NBC reporter that he had been doing 10 hours of rehab per day, including laser therapy. So he must be feeling a little better, right?

"I mean, he was out there working out in pregame," McAdoo said. "That's all I have for you."

As for this week, the Giants don't hit the practice field until Thursday, thanks to the long week before Monday's game. Until then, McAdoo said, the plan with Beckham is that "he's going to come in and get treatment and work with the training staff."

In other words, as McAdoo has said so often, Beckham's status is "day to day".

Meanwhile, right tackle Bobby Hart suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game. McAdoo was not specific about the nature of the injury and he said it's too early to tell if Hart will be available against the Lions. McAdoo also admitted that cornerback Janoris Jenkins' hand did "get nicked up a bit" in the game. He was seen coming off the field with a large wrap on his hand.