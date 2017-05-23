Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed an endorsement deal with Nike, per Nice Kick's Nick DePaula.

The brand took advantage of their contract's 10-day "match clause" window, allowing them to fully match Adidas' edorsement proprosal for Beckham.

Beckham originally signed with Nike out of college, and, as reported by NFL writer Dan Hanzus, will have made close to $50 million by the time his new deal expires.

According to DePaula, the deal could hold a value of as much as $48 Million over an 8-year partnership, making the contract the most lucrative endorsement deal for a NFL player to date.

Last season, Beckham played in 16 games, scoring 10 touchdowns with 13.5 yards per reception. In his career with the Giants, he holds 35 touchdowns in 43 games.