Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. was not present Thursday as the Giants continued their OTAs, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Beckham has missed three straight days of team workouts, and practiced with quarterback Johnny Manziel on Tuesday.

He spent Monday hanging out with rapper Iggy Azalea instead of participating in the team's OTAs, according to the New York Daily News.

A Daily News source saw Beckham with Azalea at Bowlero Woodland Hills in Los Angeles on Monday, the first day of the Giants' OTAs.

"They were with a small group of friends and rented the full venue out for their group, just having fun, bowling and eating throughout their visit," said the NYDN source.