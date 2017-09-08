The New York Giants listed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as questionable and ruled linebacker Keenan Robinson out for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham has been a non-participant at practice this week as he recovers from a sprained ankle suffered in an Aug. 21 preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, but the team is hopeful he will play in its season opener.

The 24-year-old receiver has stretched with the team on the field and did agility work and ran sprints on the side. The Giants have not specified whether Beckham's injury was a high-ankle sprain or a low one, and head coach Ben McAdoo has been mum during the week when mentioning Beckham's injury.

While the Giants do not practice on Friday, their injury report says "Beckham would not have been able to practice today anyway," according to SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

Robinson, who has been in concussion protocol for more than a month, worked with trainers earlier in the week but will not play in the Giants' season opener.

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards in 10 games last season. Robinson, 28, recorded 83 combined tackles and seven passes defensed in 16 games last year.