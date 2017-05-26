Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has not taken part in any of the Giants' voluntary OTA sessions yet this offseason. Instead, Beckham has been working out with Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter in Los Angeles, according to The Post.

"I told him, 'It's the first time you're the second best wide receiver in the building. I know you don't like that, but get used to it. I'm the one with the [gold] jacket," Carter said to Gary Myers of the Daily News. "His mind is in a great place. He knows what's at stake. He wants to work out to get better. Sometimes a personal trainer is better than the strength coach for the team."

Beckham also made headlines for retweeting a post from NewsOne Now managing editor Roland Martin that said: "I'm sick of folks acting like star athletes must always do what a coach asks. (Ben) McAdoo wants @OBJ_3 at workouts? See ya when it's mandatory."

The wide receiver is eligible for a new contract this offseason, but says he will be at the Giants' mandatory minicamp starting June 13