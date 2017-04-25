After it was reported that the Giants plan to pick up his fifth-year option, Odell Beckham, Jr. vowed to work harder than he ever has before to be the very best player he can be.

"Just wanna say today I woke up feeling extremely blessed. The start of a new chapter in my life began this [past] week," Beckham wrote on his verified Twitter account. "I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been. I'm more motivated now then I have ever been."

Beckham, 24. is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the fifth-year option for the 2018 season will pay him the average salary of the third-through-25th highest paid wide receivers in the NFL, which is currently estimated to be around $8 million.

"Words are only that, so [it's] time for action," Beckham continued. "To the LOYAL Giants fans out there. I'm lettin u kno now, this will be somethin uve never seen. I'm in the lab. Head down, my fire has been lit and the world continues to fuel it. It's time to be exactly who u are, I'm goin for it all.

"Stay tuned. Stay blessed. #ImOffTheGrid."

Appearing in all 16 games for the first time in his career last season, Beckham had 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"He's the last guy on our team that I'm worried about," John Mara told reporters of Beckham at the owners meetings last month in Phoenix.

Beckham has made the Pro Bowl in each of the first three seasons of his NFL career, averaging 96 receptions, 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns per season. The 24-year old receiver was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 after missing the season's first four games.

"I think he's a guy that hears what we're saying," Jerry Reese said of Beckham. "And like John [Mara] said, 'We are not worried about Odell.' He's a young kid, he's growing up every day, and we think that he's going to continue being a tremendous football player and a tremendous representative of our organization here."