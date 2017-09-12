The Giants defense may have been on the field for too long due to lack of offense, but they are not using it as an excuse for allowing 19 points in their loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. 

In the first half, the defense saw 47 plays from the Cowboys as the offense couldn't get anything going. The unit, which many believe to be one of the best in the NFL this season, looked fatigued. However, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie didn't want to hear that after the game. 

"At some point you have to suck it up," Rodgers-Cromartie told The Post. "You just have to find a way to get off the field. We didn't get off the field enough."

Many commended the Giants for allowing just 19 points with Dallas having possession for over 30 minutes. But LB Devon Kennard understands that those points resulted in a loss, and that's all he cares about. 

"There's no moral victories here," Kennard said. "We take pride in shutting people down and we let them score too many points. If they can't score they can't win."

Defensive captain, LB Jonathan Casillas, noted that the defense should be the ones to help out the offense, not the other way around. 

"When we find our offense struggling or trying to figure it out, then we've got to play a little bit tigheter, make sure we get off the field quicker to get the offense more possessions to give them momentum," Casillas said. "If we gave them the ball one more time then maybe they score and it changes momentum into our favor." 

As for positives, the defense all agreed that sophomore LB B.J. Goodson flourished in his first career start. The Clemson product amassed 18 tackles, with 14 of them solo. It was an impressive outing, but one that his fellow linebackers expect him to produce each week. 

"I didn't know it was that many, but I saw him in on a lot of plays," Kennard said. "It's impressive, but I'm not all that surprised, because he's a guy that takes a lot of pride in tackling well."

Casillas added on Goodson, saying, "He controls our defense. He's dying to go get down there and stick his face in it."

What did Goodson think of his performance? He didn't care, as it took a backseat to the team loss. 

"Honestly, that's not even what's on my mind now," Goodson said. "It doesn't matter." 

The Giants allowed 392 total yards, including 129 on the ground in their season opener. They aallowed 88.6 yards rushing per game last season, which was tied third in the NFL.

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter |

It's good to see the Giants defense not pointing the blame at the offense -- even if they should be. They take pride in being a shutdown group, and 19 points is more than their 17.8 average last season. That won't cut it in their eyes. 

However, their performance is telling for opponents the rest of the season. No matter how good this unit is, fatigue is a universal killer. And it showed when the Cowboys ran a no-huddle offense virtually the entire game. The no-huddle forced the Giants to keep the same 11 men on the field, and the Boys just wore them down enough to kill clock and charge down the field.

To allow just 19 points with the amount of time they spent on the field with the same group is absurd. And if Dan Bailey wasn't a machine from 55 yards and in, this might have been a closer game.

As for individual performance, Goodson was thoroughly impressive, and that is something the Giants haven't been able to boast about when it comes to their young linebackers for a while. He was on a mission even at his most tired, and he proved he can thrive in a starting role. Dalvin Tomlinson also impressed me in his first start, though he wasn't touched on as much. 

But overall, Week 1 is not a loss the defense should be burdening. The offense needs to do a better job of putting drives together to allow them to catch their breath, because the Giants should realize that their opponents are only going to follow in the Cowboys' footsteps and run no-huddle offense to wear them down. It's the only way they can get the edge on this championship-caliber defense.
Tags: B.J. Goodson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Devon Kennard, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Jonathan Casillas
GEICO SportsNite: Ben McAdoo 00:02:00
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo shares his thoughts on the Giants' lack of offensive production and how they can correct this going forward.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham Jr. missed a game due to an injury on Sunday night for the first time since his rookie season. The question now: Will he miss one more?

That answer is still unknown, one day after the Beckham-less Giants opened the season with an ugly, 19-3 loss in Dallas. The Giants don't play again until their home opener next Monday night against the Detroit Lions, which gives him one extra day for his sprained ankle to heal.
Tags: Bobby Hart, Eli Manning, Janoris Jenkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Daily News Live: Bowles, McAdoo 00:04:05
With the Giants and Jets both struggling offensively Week 1, does Todd Bowles or Ben McAdoo deserve more scrutiny?

The Giants lost to the Cowboys in Week 1, falling 19-3 in Dallas. In Buffalo, the Jets lost to the Bills, 21-12.

So, which head coach deserves more scrutiny? Ben McAdoo or Todd Bowles? The Daily News Live crew debates...
Read More
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Heitman)
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Heitman)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham's eventual return to the Giants lineup will solve a lot of their offensive problems.

But even he can't fix the whole thing.
Tags: Bobby Hart, Brandon Marshall, Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers, Evan Engram, Odell Beckham Jr., Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Sterling Shepard, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
The Giants are in trouble 00:01:24
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR finds fault with the offensive line, after a bad Week 1 loss for the Giants.

Giants QB Eli Manning was under almost-constant pressure during Sunday night's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas, while being sacked three times due to the team's leaky offensive line.

Manning finished the night 29-for-38 for 220 yards and one interception, which came late in the fourth quarter.

"I think the whole offense needs to make improvements," Manning said, according to the NY Daily News. "Start with me. I got to do a better job, be better prepared and lead this team better. I'll start with me and go from there. I just need to play better. Plays needs to be made."
Tags: Eli Manning
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Giants WR Brandon Marshall did not have the debut he envisioned Sunday night as he was a non-factor in the team's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys. 

With Odell Beckham Jr. inactive, many believed Marshall would pick up the slack. However, QB Eli Manning wasn't targeting Marshall, and the veteran wideout didn't want to talk about it after the game. He focused on the team loss instead.  

"When the opportunities come, I'll be ready for them," Marshall told The Post's Zach Braziller. "But the only things that matters is that 'W,' and we didn't get it tonight."
Tags: Brandon Marshall
Read More

 Rookie TE Evan Engram was solid in his NFL debut during the Giants' 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday night.

Engram was targeted five times, reeling in four catches for 44 yards, with his longest reception going for 31 yards.

Of his four catches, two went for first downs.
Tags: Evan Engram
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Giants lose 00:00:53
Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning and Brandon Marshall talk about what they could have done better following Sunday night's 19-3 loss.

If Odell Beckham was ever going to make a serious push to become the NFL's highest-paid player, right now would be a perfect time.

With Beckham standing on the sidelines in street clothes thanks to his sprained ankle, the Giants' offense was absolutely useless. They couldn't run the ball or move it through the air, and nothing they tried seem to work in a dismal, 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The Giants gained just 224 yards against the Cowboys defense.

That was only 10 more yards than the Jets gained earlier in the day. And that's not the company this offense hoped to keep this year.
Read More
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Witten scored the only touchdown while breaking the franchise record for yards receiving and the Dallas defense shackled a New York offense missing Odell Beckham Jr. in the Cowboys' 19-3 season-opening victory over the Giants on Sunday night. >> Read more

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Giants ruled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Beckham was ruled questionable and a game-time decision earlier in the week after dealing with a sprained ankle suffered in New York's second preseason game.

Though the 24-year-old Beckham told SNY's Taylor Rooks on Friday that he had been feeling a lot better, the Giants will enter the regular season without their leading receiver.

While head coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham was getting treatment throughout the week and was "doing everything he can to get himself well."
Tags: Dallas Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins makes the hit at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins makes the hit at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

THE GAME

The Giants (0-0) at the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET

THE WEATHER

It'll be sunny and hot all day in Texas, and dip into the comfortable 70s at night. But they can always close the roof if they want.

WHAT IT MEANS

Opening Day is mostly a day of overreaction that doesn't mean much at all. The Giants beat the Cowboys in last year's opener, and the Cowboys won the division anyway. That said, the fast start was surely a boost to Ben McAdoo in his first season. Regardless of all that, the Giants would love to remind the Cowboys that beating them twice last year wasn't a fluke, and the Cowboys would love to exact some revenge and remind the Giants who won the division. Aside from those mind games, try not to overreact to Week 1.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning, Janoris Jenkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
OBJ inching closer to return 00:02:06
Odell Beckham Jr. says that his rehab is going much better than expected and has not ruled out a Week 1 appearance in Dallas as of yet.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) traveled with the team to Dallas on Saturday, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Beckham is still questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys but is feeling a lot better, he told SNY's Taylor Rooks on Friday.

"I have a long evening of rehab, then we'll see," Beckham said earlier this week.
Tags: Dallas Cowboys, Keenan Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul is ready to "destory everything" this upcoming season. 

Pierre-Paul proved that he can still play at an elite level, and the Giants rewarded him with a four-year, $62 million contract this offseason because of it. Now, he is aimed at a new goal this season: Defensive Player of the Year. 

"I have no choice but to go for that," Pierre-Paul said. "I'm the type of dudge, I'm greedy but at the same time do your job right... Everbody has goals they want to achieve. If I get that, I get thta but I'm going to play to my full capability and play to 110 percent." 
Tags: Jason Pierre-Paul
Read More
Ezekiel Elliott's ruling 00:03:09
The Daily News Live panel discusses the impact Ezekiel Elliott's suspension could have on the Giants-Cowboys game this Sunday.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won his injunction in Texas court and could be eligible for the entire 2017-18 season.

Prior to the injuction, Elliott was allowed to play in the season opener against the Giants.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said the team is preparing to stop the Cowboys' running game regardless of who is carrying the football.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Collins ready 00:01:39
Taylor Rooks talks to Landon Collins about his expectations for the Giants' defense as well as for the Week 1 game in Dallas.

SNY's Taylor Rooks talked to Landon Collins about his expectations for the Giants' defense as well as for the Week 1 game that takes place this Sunday night in Dallas.

"Each and every week we try to keep that reputation against anyone we're playing against," Collins said. "Playing them and it's a conference game? Oh yeah, we've got to shut them up."

Collins, who is entering his third NFL season, had five interceptions and four sacks last season while being named to the Pro Bowl.
Tags: Landon Collins
Read More
New York Giants kicker Josh Brown kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires during the second half at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants kicker Josh Brown kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires during the second half at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL added six games to former Giants kicker Josh Brown's suspension for domestic violence accusations after the league launched another investigation into claims he hit his now ex-wife Molly, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the NFL's official statement, the league obtained various documents linked to his May 2015 domestic violence incident that "warranted a six-game suspension." 

Brown admitted in journals and emails turned over to police by Molly that he physically and mentally abused Molly, however he said he never hit her and believes the journals were "used against me" to get him out of the league.
Tags: Josh Brown
Read More
Dec 22, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) takes the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 24-19. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
Dec 22, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) takes the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 24-19. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Giants DT Damon Harrison was part of a Giants team last season that made the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, but he says many players in the locker room believe there is room for improvement heading into this season.

"We've got a bunch of guys who aren't comfortable with what they've done last year," he said on Thursday. "Whether it be [defensive tackle] Robert Thomas, or [safety] Landon Collins. Nobody is happy, or satisfied, or content - whichever word you want to use - with what they've done last year. Last year doesn't matter anymore."

Harrison can tell how driven the players are when he notices the work they do to prepare for the season -- away from the public eye.
Tags: Damon Harrison
Read More
(Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
(Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. again stretched with the team on the field during practice before doing agility work on the side, including running sprints, but was again listed as a non-participant in practice.

Beckham participated in the same fashion on Wednesday, with the Giants listing him as one of two players (along with Keenan Robinson) who didn't parcicipate in practice.

Wednesday was Beckham's first time on the practice field since injuring his ankle on Aug. 21 against the Browns during the Giants' second preseason game.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo used a scene from HBO's Game of Thrones to motivate the team on Wednesday.

Warning: Spoilers below!

"It's the … episode when the dragons came, they saved the people," Landon Collins told the NY Post. "So basically we're coming to be the game-changers in this conference and we're gonna take over. That's kinda what I took from it."
Read More
JR's NFL Top Six! 00:01:28
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR reveals his Top Six List of NFL contenders as the 2017 season kicks off.

The Giants currently have 16/1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

Their Super Bowl odds in May were 20/1.

Among the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have 14/1 odds, the Eagles have 40/1 odds, and the Redskins have 66/1 odds.

The Patriots have the best odds at 13/4, while the Packers (9/1) have the best odds in the NFC. The Jets, Browns, and 49ers (all 300/1) are in a three-way tie for the worst odds.
Read More
Loud Mouths on Elliott ruling 00:02:35
Dan Graca and Jon Hein discuss the twist in Ezekiel Elliott's suspension: he will play Week 1, and sit Weeks 2-7.

Giants S Landon Collins is ready to face Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, whose is eligible to play in the team's season opener in Dallas Sunday night.

Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's domestic violence policy was upheld, but because the suspenion was not locked in by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, it was delayed a week allowing the sophomore running back to play.

Collins wanted nothing less than to see Elliott on the field Sunday.  

"I'm hoping that his appeal goes through," Colllins told The Post's Paul Schwartz. "He's a great player, an exciting player and I love to play against the best players." 
Tags: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Landon Collins
Read More
New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) reacts after stopping the Philadelphia Eagles on fourth down during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) reacts after stopping the Philadelphia Eagles on fourth down during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

While the Super Bowl champion Giants players and coaches of 1986 and 1990 are proud of their accomplishments in New York, many of them feel like this year's defense can stand out, according to the New York Post

Linebacker Carl Banks, who won two titles with the Giants, said these defensive players have a chance to shine on the big stage. 

"I think they can be as dominant a defense as there can be in this era of football,'' Banks said. "I think they check all the boxes in terms of how they match up with different styles of offenses. Against a run-heavy offense, they check the box with 'Snacks' [defensive tackle Damon Harrison] and the guys up front. If it's a spread offense, they've got cornerbacks and safeties. They're a tough-minded team." 
Tags: Jason Pierre-Paul, Landon Collins
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: OBJ's status 00:02:01
Ralph Vacchiano reports from Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford as the Giants prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Wednesday was a good day, Odell Beckham said, but it still wasn't quite good enough. He was able to do some more running on the side, but still couldn't practice with the rest of his Giants teammates.

That's alarming with just four days left before the Giants' regular season opener in Dallas. And even Beckham sounded more hopeful than confident that he'd be able to play by Sunday night.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham grew up in New Orleans and had a up-close view of the "horror and terror" of what Hurricane Katrina did to his home town 12 years ago. Now he sees how Hurricane Harvey has done much of the same to Houston.

So Beckham has decided to help.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Buffalo Bills defensive back Corey White (30) and New York Giants defensive back Mykkele Thompson (22) during the game at New Era Field. (Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)
Buffalo Bills defensive back Corey White (30) and New York Giants defensive back Mykkele Thompson (22) during the game at New Era Field. (Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants released safeties Mykkele Thompson and Duke Ihenacho from injured reserve, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Both safeties reached injury settlements with the Giants three days after the team trimmed its roster to 53 players.

Ihenacho was placed on IR earlier this month after suffering a knee injury. He signed with the Giants in May following stints with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins. 

Thompson was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but dealt with injuries throughout his tenure with the team.
Tags: Mykkele Thompson
Read More
Ezekiel Elliott's ruling 00:03:09
The Daily News Live panel discusses the impact Ezekiel Elliott's suspension could have on the Giants-Cowboys game this Sunday.

 
Read More
(Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images)
(Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants QB Eli Manning has faith in the team's offensive line as he prepares for the season-opener, which takes place Sunday night against the Cowboys in Dallas.

"I think the offensive line has done a good job," Manning said on Monday. "I feel very confident. They know their assignments. They've been together for a number of years now. I thought they had a good spring and they'll do a great job."

The Giants, who are hopeful of improvement from Ereck Flowers, are expected to have a starting offensive line featuring Flowers, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, John Jerry, and Bobby Hart.
Tags: Bobby Hart, Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers, John Jerry, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: OBJ 00:01:36
Ralph Vacchiano reports from the Meadowlands to get an update on the status of Odell Beckham Jr.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- On the first official day of regular-season practice, Odell Beckham, Jr. stayed back in the shadows as the Giants began preparations for Week 1.

New York's star receiver rode an exercise bike in the "injury area" in the shade by the team's field house as the rest of the team opened practice Monday morning, apparently still nursing his sprained ankle. He rode the bike as the team stretched, then went inside to work with trainers as the team began practice.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Eli Apple, Jay Bromley, Keenan Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., Tavarres King, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall participates in drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. (William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall participates in drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. (William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brandon Marshall has never caught a pass from Eli Manning in an actual football game. But he fully expects his first one will be coming on Sunday night.

Despite missing the last two preseason games with an injured shoulder, Marshall promised "I'll be out there" for the Giants opener in Dallas on Sunday night. He wouldn't go into specifics about the injury that the Giants have kept shrouded in mystery, and he wouldn't even say that it's completely healed.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the bench during the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the bench during the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The status of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is very much undecided for Week 1, and it's possible the Giants will begin game-planning on Wednesday without knowing it for sure.

But that doesn't worry Ben McAdoo, who is putting his faith in a Giants defense that ranked third last season against the run.

"All backs run the same," McAdoo said, "when there's nowhere to run."
Tags: Dallas Cowboys, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
May 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph (19) catching the ball during rookie mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
May 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph (19) catching the ball during rookie mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph became the ninth player to join the New York Giants' practice squad when he officially signed with them on Monday.

Rudolph, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State, was cut on Saturday but re-signed with New York and was at Monday's practice after recording eight catches for 143 yards in three preseason games. 

The Giants also added CB Donte Deayon, S Ryan Murphy, OL Jon Halapio, LB Curtis Grant, DL Jordan Williams, OL Adam Bisnowaty, CB Tim Scott, WR Marquis Bundy to the practice squad on Sunday. Linebacker Nordly Capi is the 10th player on the Giants' practice squad.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:02:30
SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the Giants' offensive line concerns and wonders if Brandon Marshall and OBJ can coexist.

 
Read More
(AP)
(AP)

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch believes Odell Beckham is a "special talent" and hopes he remains with the Giants for the rest of his career, he said in an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.

However, Tisch opted not to comment on Beckham's comment in an "Uninterrupted" video earlier in the summer about how he seeks to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
(Philip G. Pavely)
(Philip G. Pavely)

The Giants have acquired Steelers CB Ross Cockrell for a conditional seventh-round 2018 NFL Draft pick. 

A fourth round pick by the Bills back in 2014, Cockrell has spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. Last season, he started in all 16 games at corner where he totaled 62 tackles, 14 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

The 26-year-old amassed 106 tackles, two interceptions, and 25 passes defended in his two seasons with Pittsburgh. 
Read More
Aug 11, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson (8) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats (55) during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aug 11, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson (8) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats (55) during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

A quick look at some of the bigger decisions made by the Giants on Saturday as their final cuts are being revealed:
Tags: Geno Smith, Will Tye, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More

The following is an official list of names that have been removed from the Opening Day roster based on the team's official announcement.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Ben McAdoo 00:00:51
The Giants have to make their first round of cuts Friday, and head coach Ben McAdoo talks about the tough decisions facing the team.

 
Read More
(Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)
(Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The preseason is over and now the hard work begins. The Giants, a team loaded with veterans and poised for a Super Bowl run, must cut down their 89-man roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here's my projection for their final 53:
Read More
(Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
(Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants pledged to donate $1 million to various charities for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, according to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

The Giants are donating to Americares, the American Red Cross and the Houston food bank.

Nearly 52 inches of rain fell on the Houston area from Harvey, according to ABC News, and more than 32,000 people have been placed in shelters across the area. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, according to ABC News, estimated the state will need more than $125 billion in rederal relief money.
Read More
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)

Aldrick Rosas' fourth field goal of the night was the game-winner to help the Giants eke out a 40-38 win over the Patriots in the final game of the preseason. >> Box score

All three backup quarterbacks performed well: Josh Johnson completed 11 of 14 for 135 yards and a touchdown, Geno Smith completed 10 of 11 for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Davis Web rounded out the win by completing eight passes for 103 yards. Eli Manning did not play in the game.

Rosas completed field goals from 22, 31, 27, and 48 yards out in addition to all four extra point attempts.
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. did light work on the field on Thursday prior to the Giants' final preseason game against the Patriots. 

It was the first time Beckham has been on the field since injuring his ankle against the Browns on Aug. 21.

In videos posted by a few of the team's beat reporters, Beckham could be seen catching passes in the end zone while taking steps side-to-side.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith works out during training camp. (AP)
New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith works out during training camp. (AP)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants are officially out of time to fix whatever ails their offense and to fine-tune their championship-caliber defense. They are not expected to play many of their starters in their preseason finale on Thursday night in New England, and those that play likely won't see much action at all.

So for a veteran team whose starting lineup is all but set, this game is mostly about the down-roster battles, the backups, and the bottom-of-the-roster spots. There are a few exceptions, of course, but not many.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Davis Webb, Dwayne Harris, Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers, Geno Smith, John Jerry, Odell Beckham Jr., Roger Lewis, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King (15) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King (15) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

As cut day draws ever closer, wide receiver Tavarres King hopes that he is still a member of the Giants as the weekend rolls around. 

Teams have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim their roster to 53, and King knows there is the potential he could be one of the casualties by then.

"Every time your phone rings you're looking at seeing if it's a number from [the Giants]," King told NJ.com. "It's a nerve-wracking day."
Tags: Tavarres King
Read More
(Scott Galvin)
(Scott Galvin)

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr., who is nursing an ankle injury, was seen dancing in the Giants' locker room without any pain, per NJ.com's Dan Duggan.

While the team gets ready for their trip to Foxborough to face the Patriots in their final preseason game, LB J.T. Thomas caught Beckham dancing on his Instagram story without a boot or brace on his injured ankle...

CLICK BELOW TO SEE THE VIDEO
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
Dec 4, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports (Jason Bridge)
Dec 4, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports (Jason Bridge)

Though he has been a starter for the Giants the past two season, TE Will Tye finds himself on the bubble as the Giants' preseason comes to a close. 

Tye never saw himself in this position heading into the year, but he knows it comes with the territory when going undrafted. 

"No. No, definitely not," Tye told The Post's Brian Lewis. "But honestly, it comes with the job. You don't expect it, but you're always subject to change, so it doesn't really [surprise] you as much as people would think or like it to. That's that undrafted lifestyle, no matter what every year. They say [it's like that for] everybody, but everybody knows it's not everybody."
Tags: Evan Engram, Will Tye
Read More
Perkins on improving rushing 00:01:05
Paul Perkins on his preseason struggles and how he thinks the Giants' rushing attack can improve going into the regular season.

 
Tags: Paul Perkins
Read More
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants have waived wide receiver Darius Powe after the two sides reached an agreement on an injury settlement, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during pre game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during pre game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

After being limited in practice Monday, Brandon Marshall took part in more team drills during Tuesday's session. 

Marshall, who had injured his shoulder during the Giants' preseason game against the Browns last Monday, has had limited exposure so far in the team's system. Head coach Ben McAdoo was happy with the receiver's progress on Tuesday. 

"He hasn't been out there very much in the last couple of weeks," McAdoo said. "I mean, today was a good day for him to get back out there and get some routes on air and then get some of the work in the team periods." 
Tags: Brandon Marshall
Read More
(Ralph Vacchiano/SNY.TV)
(Ralph Vacchiano/SNY.TV)

Twelve-year-old Peter Costigan has made a name for himself by dressing up as Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. On Tuesday, Costigan got to meet his hero. 

The Pennsylvania native was spotlighted last season when he dressed up as McAdoo during the Giants' game in Washington last year. The two had a quick exchange last year but finally got to meet at training camp.

According to Costigan, his father hatched the idea for him to dress as McAdoo in the first place.
Read More
giants Archives