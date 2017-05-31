Former Giants running back, Brandon Jacobs, believes this year's squad has the pieces to make a Super Bowl run, according to Dan Duggan of NJ.com.

Jacobs, who owns two championship rings from Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, is confident the player personnel is more improved from last season.

"They've damn sure got the players to do it," Jacobs said. "The coaches are there. Last year they didn't have anywhere near what they have now. I think they've got a good opportunity to go make some noise in the postseason next year."

The Giants bolstered their roster with players like WR Brandon Marshall, and made sure to keep key pieces like DE Jason Pierre-Paul.

Jacobs wants to see the running back corps make a serious change this season given its 29th ranking in the NFL last season.

"It was definitely tough to watch the run game last year," Jacobs said. "Gee, they were bad, man. I'll be honest, the passing game was there. (Odell) Beckham and (Sterling) Shepard and them boys did really good last year. Will Tye did pretty well. I'm just hoping that we can get the running game on board and mix it up with the great passing game that we'll have on offense and maybe we can go beat somebody's ass next season."

Jacobs still has ties with the Giants as he teamed up with S Landon Collins to host a celebrity softball game Friday at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, N.Y. Over 70 current and former Giants players will be in attendance with a portion of the proceeds benfitting the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

In eight seasons with the Giants, Jacobs amassed 5,087 yards, including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2007 and 2008. He retired after the 2013 season.