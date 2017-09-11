Giants WR Brandon Marshall did not have the debut he envisioned Sunday night as he was a non-factor in the team's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys.

With Odell Beckham Jr. inactive, many believed Marshall would pick up the slack. However, QB Eli Manning wasn't targeting Marshall, and the veteran wideout didn't want to talk about it after the game. He focused on the team loss instead.

"When the opportunities come, I'll be ready for them," Marshall told The Post's Zach Braziller. "But the only things that matters is that 'W,' and we didn't get it tonight."

Marshall saw only four targets throughout the game, and only one was caught for a mere 10 yards. Manning knows that Marshall needs to have the ball in his hands if the offense wants to be successful this season.

"We just didn't have any plays, especially in the first half," Manning said. "He's a weapon. We got to find a way to get him the ball."

Marshall did point out solid outings by sophomore WR Sterling Shepard and rookie TE Evan Engram , who were bright spots in a dismal offensive performance. He made it known that he isn't the only option for Manning to throw to.

"Our offense isn't about one player," Marshall said. "We work as a team, and there'ss going to be games where one guy gets more [chances] than another, or we may game plan [a certain way], because it is a better matchup."

"Today was a game where offensively we didn't function as a unit and play complementary football. We got to get better at that."

The Giants posted only 233 yards on offense with just 12 first downs during the game Sunday night.