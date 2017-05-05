Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall spoke at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at Metlife Stadium on Saturday and revealed that he plans to retire from football after his contract expires in two years.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Marshall is expected to focus solely on changing the world of mental health after retirement, but hopes to win a Super Bowl in the meantime.
Marshall, who signed a two-year contract with the Giants this offseason, will be 35-years-old in 2019 and has never played in a playoff game.
The 6'4", 230-pound receiver had a down season in 2016-17 as a member of the Jets -- he recorded 59 receptions for 788 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his deal with the Giants, Marshall has played for four separate teams over the course of his career. He has 941 career receptions, 12,061 yards and 82 touchdowns in 167 games played.