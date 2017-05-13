Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants didn't do much this offseason to fix their offensive line, which was their biggest issue last season. But that doesn't mean it won't be better. In fact, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan has already seen some signs of how it might improve.

Sullivan gave credit to tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart for the work they've put in during the Giants' offseason training program. He conceded it's early, and they haven't done any live drills yet, but he definitely can see improvement in the two young tackles who might be the starters this year.

"Both Ereck and Bobby spent a lot of time here working out in the weight room," Sullivan said. "I think if you see Ereck, his body is a lot leaner. It's very early and we didn't get a chance to practice against the defense yet, but you do see some increased quickness. I'm just very pleased that both those young men have made that commitment to try to improve their game physically, and do the things that they need to do to their bodies to mature and grow."

The embattled Flowers is, by default, almost a lock to enter training camp as the starter at left tackle. And Hart, a former seventh-round pick who started 13 games last season, could be the starter on the right side, especially if the Giants decide to play the recently signed D.J. Fluker at guard.

There will be other competition, though -- at least for Hart. Adam Bisnowaty, a sixth-round pick from Pitt, could be in the mix at right tackle. And while Chad Wheeler, an undrafted free agent out of USC, worked mostly at left tackle on the first day of rookie camp, he could potentially be in the mix on the right side, too.

But the Giants like Hart and Flowers and continually point out that Flowers just turned 23 and Hart will be 23 in August.

"They're both young players," Sullivan said. "And we're excited about seeing what they are going to do once that competition steps up.