Former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has accused the Giants of intentionally suppressing his production in 2016 in order to make it easier for the team to cut him.

"I felt it all year long. Halfway through the year I'm ballin', the other half I'm not getting the ball. And you're just like, 'what's going on?' It was like 'ok, I see what's happening. They don't want me here anymore.' " Cruz said during an appearance on 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club. "A lot of people probably don't know this… Let's say I played well - was a 1,000-yard receiver last year - it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective to cut me."

"If I am a 1,000-yard guy, they're like 'why are you cutting Cruz? He just 1,000 yards and five or six touchdowns. That doesn't make sense.' But if I have 500 yards or whatever the case may be, it's a little easier on the fans."

Cruz finished the season with 39 receptions for 586 yards and only one touchdown. It was the wide receiver's first season back on the field after missing the previous two years due to injuries.

Cruz added that he had reachable incentives in his contract that would have earned him a large sum of money in 2017.

"If I played well, they owed me a ton of money that next year," said Cruz. "So it was like, 'let's get Cruz off the books.' "

Cruz went on to admit he was "hurt" by New York's decision to release him after the contributions he made to the franchise over the years.

"It hurt, to be real. I gave so much to them. Seven years," Cruz said. "It definitely hurt . . . but every run has to stop at some point."

When asked directly if he believed Eli Manning was in on this plan, Cruz stopped short of suggesting his former quarterback was a part of the supression.

"It's hard to believe. Even just to think about someone coming up to the quarterback and saying 'hey, don't throw it here' or 'don't give it to this guy' - it's hard to even fathom that thought. Which I don't even know or think happens. I doubt it," said Cruz. "But when you look at the film and look at how it goes down, it's the only way."

Later on Thursday, Cruz tweeted that he never said he was sabotaged.

"I love the @Giants," he wrote. "They gave me a platform no one else did. I am forever grateful! I never said I was sabotaged, don't believe these headlines."