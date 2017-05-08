Free agent WR Victor Cruz is drawing interest from the Jaguars,Ravens, and Bears, according to multiple reports.

He will meet with Bears next Monday, according to Art Stapleton of The Record, and the Jaguars on May 23, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Cruz met with the Panthers earlier this offseason.

If he winds up with the Jaguars, Cruz would be reunited with former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, now the executive vice president of football operations for Jacksonville.

The 30-year-old Cruz was released by the Giants in February after spending six seasons with the team. He would've been owed $7.4 million this season, with a cap hit of $9.5 million.

"I did some great things there," Cruz said about the Giants after his release. "There are so many experiences, times and moments that I shared in that building with that team in that jersey. Those can't be replaced or forgotten. I'm happy I have those moments to look back on."

Cruz, who missed most of 2014 and all of 2015 due to injuries, had 39 catches for 586 yards and one touchdown last season.