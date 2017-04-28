Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Drafting a successor to Eli Manning was never really in play for the Giants on Thursday night. There were quarterbacks they liked as an option in the first round -- particularly Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes -- but they were long gone by the time they picked at 23. So they never really had a chance to find their Quarterback of the Future.

Of course, that was only Day 1.

The draft continues on Friday night when the Giants have two more picks to make in Rounds 2 and 3 -- and two more chances to draft the quarterback who'll take over for Manning somewhere around 2020. At this point they're looking at more developmental projects -- if any they like last until the 23rd pick of the second round.

But that's fine. With the durable Manning still at their helm, they still have plenty of time.

So what quarterbacks could they be looking at? Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and Cal's Davis Webb are the available ones that immediately jump off the page. Kizer was thought to have a chance to be a late first-round pick. And Webb has always been considered a high second-rounder who had a chance to slip into the bottom of the first round.

Video: Highlights of Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer

Both went undrafted on Thursday night. Both also figure to be gone in the first handful of picks on Friday night. If that happens, keep an eye on Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman in Round 3. But if somehow they slip farther than expected, could Giants GM Jerry Reese engineer a trade up?

That remains to be seen. The Giants do have other needs they hope to fill on Day 2 -- like on the offensive and defensive lines, linebacker, and maybe even some depth in the secondary since this is such a deep draft at safety and corner. A couple of players often associated with the Giants in Round 1 -- like tackle Cam Robinson (Alabama) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (Vanderbilt) - are still available and there's an outside chance they could be options, too.

Video: Highlights from NFL prospect Zach Cunningham

With all that in mind, here are some of the top players still available and names to watch when Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft take place on Friday night. The Giants pick once in each round -- 23rd in the second (55th overall) and 23rd in the third (87th).

QUARTERBACKS

Davis Webb, Cal

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Nathan Peterman, Pitt

Brad Kaaya, Miami

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

T Cam Robinson, Alabama

T Dion Dawkins, Temple

T Dorian Johnson, Pitt

T Julie'n Davenport, Bucknell

LINEBACKERS

Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Chris Wormley, Michigan

CORNERBACKS

Kevin King, Washington

Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado

SAFETIES

Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut

Budda Baker, Washington

RUNNING BACKS

Dalvin Cook, Florida State

Curtis Samuel, Ohio State

Samaje Perine, Oklahoma