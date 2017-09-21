Giants DT Damon Harrison is preparing to face a quarterback who he says is more confident than ever and a three-dimensional running game featuring a trio who can all catch the ball out of the backfield

"They have (Darren) Sproles, who is a receiving type of back. They have (Wendell) Smallwood, who is the speed guy, and you have (LeGarrette) Blount, who is the downhill, power back," Harrison said of the Eagles' running backs. "So, they have three different guys who can do three different things and you just have to be prepared. All of them can catch the ball really, so it'll be a tough game."

Harrison also hasn't lost sight of the mobility of second-year quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions his rookie season. Wentz thew for 333 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 2.

"He just looks a whole lot more confident in the pocket," Harrison said. "At times, he looks like Aaron Rodgers out there running around, evading the rush and still making some pretty good throws."

The Giants' defense limited Wentz in their first matchup last season, allowing no touchdowns and picking him off twice in a 28-23 win. Wentz threw for a touchdown and an interception in their Week 16 matchup when the Eagles won, 24-19.