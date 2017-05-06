Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Chad Hansen caught 92 passes from the Giants' quarterback of the future last season at Cal, and knows that Davis Webb is a "super-competitive" player. And that could make things tough for Webb, who figures to spend his first three NFL seasons standing on the sidelines waiting for his chance to play.

But Hansen, the Jets' fourth-round selection, believes that his former college quarterback will handle it well once he realizes that watching and learning from Eli Manning will turn out to be the best thing for his career.

"Well, I think he's smart enough to know that he's going to be sitting behind one of the best quarterbacks," Hansen said during Day 2 of the Jets rookie mini-camp. "I think he'll understand that and learn from that and I think that's going to do him well. I think he realizes that.

"I think it'll be tough just because of how competitive he is, but I think he'll realize that it's in his best interest."

Webb, of course, was drafted by the Giants in the third round -- a high-profile selection given the presence of Manning. The Giants were open about searching for Manning's heir-apparent considering their franchise quarterback is 36-years-old. But he's also signed through the 2019 season, which means Webb might have to wait until 2020 for his NFL debut.

However long it takes, Hansen is convinced the Giants got a good one. They only played one year together at Cal -- Webb's lone season there after transferring from Texas Tech. But they proved to be quite a team as Hansen caught 92 passes for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns in the Bears' wide-open, "Air Raid" attack.

"His work ethic is second to none, so that's something that they can expect right out of the gate," Hansen said. "He has a great arm and he's super competitive. I think those attributes will do him well."