The Eagles have signed RB LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal worth up to $2.8 million, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The Giants had been linked to Blount earlier in the offseason, and had an offer out to the veteran power back, along with the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Blount carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns for the Patriots last season.

May 10: The Giants' interest in adding a veteran running back like LeGarrette Blount seemed to dwindle after they drafted a running back in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Now, thanks to an obscure rule and the New England Patriots' decision to use it last week, that interest is probably gone.

The Patriots made it hard for any team to sign the 30-year-old Blount when they chose to use a "May 9 tender" on him, according to multiple reports published on Wednesday. It's a rarely-used maneuver that essentially ties Blount's signing into the NFL's formula for giving out compensatory picks in the 2018 draft, and makes him less attractive to any interested teams.

Prior to getting that tender, Blount would've been free to sign with any team as of Wednesday without affecting their ability to get comp picks in next year's draft. Those picks are awarded to teams based on a complicated formula that factors in free agents gained and lost, the value of their contracts and their performance the following season.

Simply put: The more free agents a team signs and the better they do, the less likely they are to get extra picks. Almost always the only free agents that count are ones signed between the start of free agency in March and May 9.

The Patriots' use of the tender changed that for Blount. Not only would he affect his new team's comp pick possibilities, the Patriots would get a benefit in that formula if he signs elsewhere. They also retain the right to match any offer Blount receives, and if he doesn't get a deal elsewhere by July 22 his only option is to return to the Patriots by signing the tender or sit out until after Week 10 of the 2017 season.

It's a ruthless maneuver, really, especially since it only guarantees Blount 110 percent of what he made last season. In this case, according to the Boston Herald, that's a $1.1 million salary, a $110,000 signing bonus, and other bonuses and incentives that could push the deal to $2.1 million in all.

Blount, who had 1,161 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season, probably would've gotten more than that on a truly open market. Veteran running back Jamaal Charles just got a one-year, $3.75 million deal from Denver. Eddie Lacy got one year and $4.25 million from Seattle. And Adrian Peterson got a two-year, $7 million deal from the Saints.

Now, though, a team would have to pay him that money and potentially lose out on a 2018 draft pick, too.

The Giants were definitely monitoring Blount before the draft, according to a team source, and they had their eyes on possibly signing him after May 9. That, though, was before they landed Clemson running back Wayne Gallman in the fourth round. Now, with starter Paul Perkins, Gallman, third-down back Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and veteran Shaun Draughn, the Giants seemed to be out of room for running backs anyway despite persistent reports that they were still interested in Blount.

This likely signals the end of any interest. The Giants believe they could end up with a decent comp pick in next year's draft, according to a team source, thanks mostly to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins' decision to sign a three-year, $27 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

They also lost tackle Marshall Newhouse (two years, $3.5 million to Oakland), kicker Robbie Gould (two-year, $4 million to San Francisco), and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (two years, $2.6 million to Pittsburgh), while signing receiver Brandon Marshall, tight end Rhett Ellison, tackle D.J. Fluker, cornerback Valentino Blake and quarterback Geno Smith. They believe the Hankins signing could tip the comp-pick scales in their favor.

The formula is complicated, though, not made public, and based in large part on how all the free agents fare next season, so any "projection" of what comp picks a team will get in 2018 is really nothing more than a guess.

Adding another free agent definitely wouldn't help, though, especially if that free agent is successful. That's why if the Giants were still interested in Blount at all after the draft - a big "if" -- they likely aren't anymore.