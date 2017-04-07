An e-mail from Giants QB Eli Manning proves that he helped defraud collectors who were led to believe they were receiving game-used equipment, according to the New York Post.

Manning allegedly asked equipment manager Joe Skiba on April 27, 2010 to obtain equipment that appeared as if it was used in games. "2 helmets that can pass as used. That is it, Eli," Manning said in the e-mail.

Within 20 minutes, Manning then sent an e-mail to his marketing agent telling him that he "Should be able to get them for tomorrow."

The e-mails surfaced as part of court documents filed on Tuesday in New Jersey's Bergen County Superior Court. Three memorabilia collectors are moving forward with a civil racketeering suit against the Giants, Manning, Skiba, Steiner Sports, John Mara, and others, according to the report.

The Giants responded in a statement on Tuesday night, saying that the e-mail was shared by an "unscrupulous memorabilia dealer and his counsel who for years has been seeking to leverage a big payday."

"The email predates any litigation, and there was no legal obligaiton to store it on the Giants server," the statement said. "Eli Manning is well known for his integrity and this is just the latest misguided attempt to defame his characer."