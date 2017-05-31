According to Dan Salamone of Giants.com, QB Eli Manning was clicking with his receivers at the team's fifth OTA, making him a standout performer.

Manning let it fly down the sidelilne to wide receivers Tavarres King and Roger Lewis Jr., who are both fighting for reps among the receiving corps. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is looking to make 2017 his fourth straight 4,000-yard season. He amassed 4,027 yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2016.

Speaking of the wideouts, Sterling Shepard was another standout who saw many passes from Manning on Wednesday. Shepard slid across the middle to make a spectacular catch on the first play of the day.

The sophomore is looking to improve on his rookie campaign where he hauled in 65 receptions for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was another 2016 draft pick in B.J. Goodson who stood out among the linebackers. He was leading on the field, calling out plays and making adjustments throughout the practice.

Primarily a special teams player last season, Goodson will have a chance to win the starting role at middle linebacker with Kelvin Sheppard no longer on the Giants roster. He totaled nine tackles in 2016.