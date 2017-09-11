Giants QB Eli Manning was under almost-constant pressure during Sunday night's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas, while being sacked three times due to the team's leaky offensive line.

Manning finished the night 29-for-38 for 220 yards and one interception, which came late in the fourth quarter.

"I think the whole offense needs to make improvements," Manning said, according to the NY Daily News. "Start with me. I got to do a better job, be better prepared and lead this team better. I'll start with me and go from there. I just need to play better. Plays needs to be made."

Without Odell Beckham, Jr., Manning's main targets were Roger Lewis, Evan Engram, and Sterling Shepard, with Lewis leading that group with 54 yards receiving. RB Shane Vereen also caught nine passes for 51 yards.

Brandon Marshall, who was making his Giants debut, had one catch for 10 yards and was only targeted three other times.

While the Giants were without Beckham, Manning wouldn't use it as an excuse.

"Obviously, he's a tremendous player," he said. "We got players. We have got to play better than that. We got to do a better job finding completions on third down."