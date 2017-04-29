TE Evan Engram, who the Giants selected with the 23rd overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, says the team has been missing a piece like him.

"I know I'm ready to come in and make an immediate impact," Engram said in a press release issued by the Giants. "I know for a fact. I've been watching the Giants, they're on TV all the time. I sit down and watch them, especially this past year. I've been really analyzing teams and certain offenses. The Giants have been missing a piece like me."

"I know my skillset," Engram continued. I'm confident in my game and how hard I work. Just the weapons around me, I can't wait to come in and contribute. Learn from all those guys and take advantage of the opportunity to be a great player for this team."

Engram, 22, had 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season during his senior year at Ole Miss.

Fellow Ole Miss alum Eli Manning texted Engram after the pick was announced, and Engram feels he can be an effective target fo Manning either in the slot or at wide reciever.

"I feel like I can be a threat anywhere," Engram said. "I definitely have a lot to learn. Being out wide, I didn't do it as much in college so I'm definitely ready to learn more about that, but in the slot, attached, in the backfield I feel like I can be a threat anywhere. I can't wait to just get in there, learn, work and earn my way up into the offense and into making plays."