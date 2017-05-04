Giants first round pick Evan Engram, who is used to Ole Miss' incredibly up-tempo offense, will have to quickly learn Ben McAdoo's West Coast system in order to make an early impact with the Giants.

"The offense is going to be vastly different than what he's used to,'' McAdoo told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post this week.

Engram thrived in the offense at Ole Miss, finishing his career with the most receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320), and touchdowns (15) for a tight end in school history. But the system run at Mississippi, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, was a no-huddle, spread offense, which fit the tight end's skill-set perfectly.

It won't be surprising if Engram runs into a learning curve when he takes a look at McAdoo's West Coast offense. The Giants do run a no-huddle offense at times, but mostly at the end of a half or if McAdoo is trying to inject some life into a lethargic performance. The 22-year old will have to get used to the seemingly simple task of obtaining the play in a huddle setting.

"The good part about it is he is used to taking plays off of someone's hands, so that helps with the signal part of things,'' said McAdoo. "That'll be easier for him. The no-huddle stuff will probably come easier than the huddle stuff, which is the way it goes for a lot of these guys. We're going to start him out at tight end, we're going to move him around, we'll see what he can handle.''

The Giants clearly have immediate plans for Engram as a pass-catching option, as evidenced by New York taking him with the 23rd overall selection in last week's NFL Draft. While he certainly will have some things to learn before he steps onto the field, his college coach does not think the young tight end will be fazed by the new challenge.

"There's no question that his competitive spirit is one of the highest I've ever coached,'' said Freeze. "I think it's almost been a chip on his shoulder all along. Just that he wants to prove that his competitive spirit will be the extra sauce he needs to not only be a skillful guy that he is, but to feel like he can win any one-on-one when given the opportunity."

Engram served as a captain of the Rebels for two years, and has been praised as a leader both on and off the field. He also has the reputation of being a tireless worker, something Freeze confirmed to reporters this week.

"He wanted the ball, wanted to be the guy to help us make a play to win and compete. He showed it in practice every day," said the Ole Miss coach. "I don't remember a single practice where this guy wasn't a competitive player on the field. People followed it. He didn't have to be all rah-rah and vocal. If you're going to be in his group or in his huddle, his expectations were that you follow his lead and the way that he went to compete in every drill.''