Rookie TE Evan Engram was solid in his NFL debut during the Giants' 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday night.

Engram was targeted five times, reeling in four catches for 44 yards, with his longest reception going for 31 yards.

Of his four catches, two went for first downs.

Engram was one of the bright spots for the Giants on Sunday night as they amassed only 233 total yards, including just 12 first downs, while playing without star wideout Odell Beckham, Jr.

The 23-year-old Engram, who was selected with the 23rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, said earlier this offseason that he hopes to be an impact player in year-one.

"I see myself doing a lot and making plays," Engram said, according to Newsday. "Really, I just want to try to help the team any way I can and learn as much as I can from all my great teammates that have been at this level and know so much. I'm just going to be a young kid, just listening, eyes wide, ears open."