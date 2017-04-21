Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline predict whom the Giants might take at No. 23 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft.
For the moment, Ereck Flowers appears to be the Giants left tackle by default. But Jerry Reese made it clear that is definitely subject to change.
The Giants general manager said the team will "experiment" with their offensive line lineup this spring in search of their still-to-be-determined starting five. At the moment, they have no obvious lineup, but they do have several players with the flexibility to play multiple positions.
Weston Richburg was one of the bright spots on the Giants' offensive line last season, but that's not the way he saw it. The Giants center wasn't happy with his overall performance, which was due in part to an injury that he never revealed.
Richburg said he tore ligaments in his right hand in the Giants' second preseason game. He played the entire season with the injury, which eventually needed surgery.
In the last two full games Jason Pierre-Paul played last season, he was a monster. He forced two fumbles, he had 5 ½ sacks. He was everywhere on the field, as disruptive as he had been in years.
"I was just getting warmed up, man," JPP said on Thursday. "I was just starting to get on a roll."
Coming off their most successful season since their last Super Bowl championship, the Giants hope to get off to a fast start this season. But the schedule-makers didn't make that easy to do.
The Giants will not only open the season on the road - and in Dallas for the third straight opener - but they'll be on the road for most of the first month of the 2017 season. Three of their first four games and four of their first six are away games. And to add to the challenge, three of those are in prime time.
Jerry Reese was the one who first said back in January that the Giants would use this offseason to at least think about finding Eli Manning's successor. And he was serious about taking a look. In fact, the Giants GM said "I probably looked at more quarterbacks this time" than he has in year's past.
That doesn't mean the Giants will draft their next franchise quarterback next week, though.
The Giants will open the 2017 season in Dallas on Sunday night, September 10, and wrap things up in Week 17 on New Year's Eve against the Redskins at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants' full schedule, which an NFL source confirmed to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, is as follows:
Sept. 10: @ Dallas (Sunday night football)
An angry and hurt Eli Manning defended himself against allegations that he participated in a phony memorabilia scheme, insisting "I've done nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide."
Speaking out on the subject for the first time -- and letting his emotions show for one of the few times in his 13-year NFL career -- Manning opened up his press conference on Thursday morning by proclaiming his innocence. He said that emails that purportedly show him participating in the scheme -- filed in Bergen County Superior Court as part of a civil racketeering suit against him, the Giants and their equipment managers -- were "taken out of context."
Latest Update (April 20)
11:30AM: The Giants will finish the preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.
The Giants will take on the Redskins in Washington D.C. on Thanksgiving night, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
The game will take place on Nov. 23, and represents New York's 15th Thanksgiving Day contest since 1926.
The Giants last played on Thanksgiving in 2009 against the Denver Broncos.
After not doing a Mock Draft in about a decade, I've now done two versions in less than three weeks - with a third (and final) version still to come. So with eight days to go until the draft, here's my SNY Mock Draft, version 2.0. The information comes from NFL sources, draft experts, and in some cases my own mind:
1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
If Owa Odighizuwa really did need time "to get away from the game," two weeks was apparently enough.
The Giants defensive end, who appeared to be hinting about retirement back on April 3, was among the players in attendance for the first day of the Giants offseason workout program on Tuesday morning. And while that doesn't clear up the mystery of what the 25-year-old was tweeting about, it at least means that he's intent on continuing his NFL career.
Here is the most up-to-date information on what the Giants have done during free agency, including contract details and salary cap information. The signing period will continue through the NFL draft and right up until the start of training camp in July, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for frequent updates.
Restricted free agent DE Kerry Wynn will sign his tender with the Giants and participate in the team's offseason program, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
In 14 games last season, Wynn made 12 combined tackles to go with 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Wynn will earn $1.797 million for the 2017 season. The contract is not guaranteed.
The world of mock drafters still believes the Giants will select an offensive lineman in the first round later this month, but it's not quite as convinced as it once was.
As of Monday, 53 percent of the 32 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking an offensive lineman in the first round, which begins in just 10 days. That's down from 60 percent just two weeks ago. The favorite player, though, remains the same. The consensus is that they'll take Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was selected in 12 of the 32 mock drafts.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire is visiting with the Giants on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
McGuire ran for 1,127 yards on 232 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns during his senior year last season, adding 29 receptions for 238 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
The 5-foot-10, 214-pound running back was named the 2014 Sun Belt Player of the Year, along with the 2014 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.
The New York Giants' scheduled meeting with Miami tight end David Njoku was canceled, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Njoku, 20, was scheduled to meet with the Giants for a second time on Monday, according to The Record's Art Stapleton, but instead the New Jersey native will meet with the New York Jets.
Njoku is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft later this month. He had a formal interview with the Giants at the NFL Combine in February.
With the Hurricanes last season, Njoku had 43 receptions ånd eight touchdowns.
With Jonathan Hankins now a member of the Colts, the Giants have expressed interest in free agent defensive lineman Jared Odrick, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
Odrick played six games with the Jaguars last season, recording one sack, one forced fumble, and 12 combined tackles.
The 29-year old had at least 4.5 sacks in four of the previos six seasons between the Dolphins and Jaguars, and has the capability and skillset to play both outside as a run-stopping defensive end or inside as a pass-rushing tackle.
An e-mail from Giants QB Eli Manning proves that he helped defraud collectors who were led to believe they were receiving game-used equipment, according to the New York Post.
Manning allegedly asked equipment manager Joe Skiba on April 27, 2010 to obtain equipment that appeared as if it was used in games. "2 helmets that can pass as used. That is it, Eli," Manning said in the e-mail.
Within 20 minutes, Manning then sent an e-mail to his marketing agent telling him that he "Should be able to get them for tomorrow."
The Giants wanted to bring Johnathan Hankins back and they did all the right things to try to make that happen. They made him a generous offer. They patiently waited for his response. They didn't seriously pursue other defensive tackles or (for the most part) publicly pressure him to take their deal. They let their offer sit there and gave him all the space he needed until he decided to make up his mind.
In the end, he found his riches elsewhere. They always knew that was the risk.
Free agent DT Johnathan Hankins has agreed to a four-year deal with the Colts worth $30 million, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Hankins, who visited with the Colts on Tuesday, will get $14.5 million guaranteed.
The Giants' offer to Hankins was for $28 million over four years, according to Paul Schwartz of the NY Post.
The Giants have expressed interest in Jackson State LB Javancy Jones, reports Patricia Traina of the Journal Inquirer.
Jones played in 34 combined games for Jackson State form 2013 to 2015, but played in just three games last season.
The 6' 2", 230-pounder played in the East-West Shrine game after the season, notching four tackles (including one for a loss).
Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk is visiting with the Giants today, according to Kimberly Martin of Newsday.
Ramczyk attended Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he was a two-time all-conference pick at left tackle, before deciding to transfer to Wisconsin-Madison.
After sitting out the 2015 season, Ramczyk started every game at left tackle for the Badgers in 2016, earning All-Big Ten honors along with Associated Press All-American acolades.
If the Giants want to draft Eli Manning's eventual replacement later this month, that's just "fine" with him.
Manning, the 36-year-old quarterback, said he had no issues with the Giants pondering their future at his position, even if it means he'd have to work with his successor for several seasons. He said its all "just part of it". And no matter who the Giants draft, he knows he still has to do his job.
When Ben McAdoo was asked two weeks ago if there was any way Geno Smith could be the eventual heir to Eli Manning, the Giants head coach created a few headlines when he answered "I can't see why not."
John Mara, though, can see why not -- or at least why not yet.
Eli Manning has played with plenty of talented receivers in the last decade - from Steve Smith to Victor Cruz to Hakeem Nicks to Odell Beckham. But for the last eight years something big has been missing from his targets.
Size.
That has mattered more than the 6-foot-4 Giants quarterback has admitted throughout the years, but this year that has changed. For the first time since the 6-5 Plaxico Burress was released, the Giants have a truly viable big receiver. They signed the 6-4 Brandon Marshall in February, and Manning is excited as everyone else in the organization seems to be to have a truly big target on his side.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
The mystery of Owa Odighizuwa is still mostly a mystery, but at least one small part of it was cleared up on Thursday night: He's still a member of the Giants and he's not retiring -- at least, probably not.
That's about all Giants co-owner John Mara was willing to offer on the subject before he attended the "Elite Eleven Reception" at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan.
I don't remember doing a mock draft any time in the last 20 or so years (though I did find internet evidence of one in 2010). I'm still interpreting my record in all the other years to be perfect -- no misses. But, as they say, "No guts, no glory". It's time to put that streak on the line with my first Mock Draft for SNY. It won't be my last, either. I'll be revising this up until Draft Week. So keep checking back. This is simply version 1.0:
1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Yeah, they need a quarterback, but he's the best player in the draft and they have a decent young QB on the roster. Plus they have the No. 12 pick (so stay tuned).
2. San Francisco 49ers - Solomon Thomas, DE Stanford
They need a quarterback too, but they have a new coach and GM on long-term deals. They can wait until there's a better QB crop.
Odell Beckham, Jr. may have skipped Eli Manning's annual minicamp at Duke University, but the Giants quarterback still managed to draw quite a crowd.
Receivers Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, and Roger Lewis were all in Durham, N.C., this week - as several of them documented on Instagram -- as Manning held his traditional offseason retreat and a few days of workouts and drills. They were joined, based on the photos they shared, by tight ends Will Tye, Jerell Adams, and Rhett Ellison, along with quarterback Josh Johnson and running back Shaun Draughn.
While discussing his retirement from football and move to television, former Cowboys QB Tony Romo reflected on the "special relationship" he has with Giants QB Eli Manning.
"I feel like it's one of my favorite relationships in the NFL. I don't have a ton, I've never really talked to opponents too much," Romo said on a conference call Tuesday. "I've always felt a weird competitive part of that. I feel like there was a friendly rivalry that extended on that field. Eli's been so good for over a decade. I had to play really, really good ball to beat him."
Romo's second career NFL apperance came against Manning and the Giants. The former Dallas quarterback replaced Drew Bledsoe in the second half of a 36-22 Giants win on Oct. 23, 2006. Romo became the Cowboys' starting quarterback the following week.
Maybe Owa Odighizuwa isn't leaving the NFL after all?
It's the home stretch, with just a little more than three weeks to go before the start of the NFL draft. So here's SNY's weekly look at the top players on board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick on April 27:
1. OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin - If Bolles isn't the top tackle on the board, then it's likely this 6-6, 314-pounder. For all the reasons listed above, he figures to be in play on the Giants' board too. The only question, really, is whether either of these two - or both - will be available at 23. The offensive tackle class is generally considered weak, but it's such a primary position that one figures to go in the Top 10 or 15. And sometimes when one goes, more go (The old "Dance of the Elephants," as the late George Young used to call it). (Last report: 2)
The Giants are going to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL draft, if you believe the experts. In fact, they've even figured out which one.
An impressive 60 percent of the 30 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking a lineman with the 23rd overall pick, and 13 of those 18 believe the one they'll take is Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk. That 43 percent of the mock drafts have zeroed in on the same player is a remarkable consensus considering there are still more than three weeks to go until the first-round begins.
Beyond that consensus, though, there was uncertainty with 14 players at seven different positions being mocked to the Giants -- including two quarterbacks. That variety is due partly to the fact that it's hard to forecast a team picking that low in the draft so long before the draft begins. It's also because the Giants, despite coming off an 11-5 season, still have plenty of needs...
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is on hand at the Texas Tech Pro Day to watch quarterback prospect Patrick Mahomes II, according to Andrew Groover of NFL Network.
This is the first time McAdoo has been confirmed at a Pro Day since he took over as head coach prior to last season.
McAdoo also met with Mahomes yesterday in advance of the quarterback's Pro Day, per a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
One of the biggest criticisms of the Ben McAdoo offense last year - besides his play-calling - was the fact that they used "11 personnel" (three receivers, one tight end, one running back) on more than 90 percent of their plays. It led to cries that the Giants were too predictable and not nearly imaginative enough.
The longer Johnathan Hankins remains unsigned, the more likely it seems that he'll return to the Giants. And if he does, credit the patient approach of GM Jerry Reese and his bosses. Because they read the market right, and played this perfectly.
They could've jumped to find a replacement for the 25-year-old Hankins, or tried to make him move by threatening to pull their offer. Instead they made him what a team source said they believe is a very fair, very lucrative multi-year offer before free agency began. Then they left it there on the table, convinced nobody would top it and that Hankins' agent, Kevin Poston, would badly overplay his hand.
PHOENIX - The Giants may not have made the kind of free-agency splash that they made last season, but they have spent the last few days positively glowing about the addition of Brandon Marshall. To them, the addition of the 6-4 receiver is a big deal.
A really, really big deal.
"There are a lot of advantages to having a bigger receiver on the outside," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. "You can throw it up, especially with someone like Brandon with his strength and his catch radius. He almost didn't fit through my doorway when he came into the building. He's a big man. He's like a tight end body out there. He's a big, strong man."
PHOENIX -- The New York Giants are admittedly on the lookout for Eli Manning's eventual successor. Is it possible they already found him when they signed Geno Smith?
It is, according to Giants coach Ben McAdoo, who raved about the former Jets starter during a 45-minute interview at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. He said it was "very exciting" to add a player as promising as the 26-year-old former second-round pick.
PHOENIX - It's looking more and more every day like the embattled Ereck Flowers will keep his job as the Giants' left tackle. And if he does, it sounds like he's got Ben McAdoo's support.
"I think one of the best games Ereck played all year was the playoff game, the last game of the season," McAdoo said on Tuesday at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, site of the NFL Owners Meetings. "He's working hard on his technique. I'm pretty confident that he's working pretty hard right now at being a better player, putting a lot of time and energy in to it. You get to see his face a lot. He's in and out of the building a lot. I know he loves the game and I have confidence in Ereck."
McAdoo's endorsement was undoubtedly sincere, after what was a very rough sophomore season for the 22-year-old Flowers. But it also was out of necessity, since it doesn't appear that the Giants have any other viable options beyond their former first-round pick. Giants GM Jerry Reese had indicated after last season that they'd explore the idea of moving Flowers to another position. But so far they haven't brought another left tackle in to compete.
PHOENIX -- Ben McAdoo's ability to call the offensive plays and be the New York Giants' head coach came under great scrutiny last season as what was once a top-10 offense plummeted to 25th in the league. Even McAdoo's bosses broached the subject of passing off the play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator.
But it doesn't sound like McAdoo is ready or willing to do that -- at least not yet.