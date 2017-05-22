Former 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges will visit with the Giants on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.
Hodges played in 15 games for San Francisco last season, recording 83 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.
Hodges will visit with Buffalo today before heading to the Meadowlands on Tuesday.
The former fourth-round pick out of Penn State, heading into his fifth NFL season, has already visited with the Jets, Chiefs, and Seahawks this offseason.