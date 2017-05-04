Davis Webb's high school and college coaches recently heaped praise on the Giants' third-round selection.

Jake Spartival, who coached Webb at the University of California, and Ken Scott, who coached Webb at Prosper High School, talked about what makes Webb special.

"You're getting a kid with an incredible work ethic, a very driven person. Very motivated," Spavital said, according to NJ.com. "He burns it at both ends. He's going to be in that facility. He'll probably be one of the first ones in, and one of the last ones to leave."

Spatival also discussed how Webb would respond to learning from QB Eli Manning.

"He'll be great," Spatival said. "He'll be eager to learn from Eli and try to absorb as much information as possible. It'll be a smooth transition. I know a lot of people say it's tough for a guy to come in and be the backup, but Davis is going to prepare like he's the starter, and he's going to try to learn something from everybody in the facility. He's always paying attention to everything."

Scott said he thinks the Giants are getting a steal.

"He's a worker, and I think people see that and rally around it," Scott said. "I think it's going to be a blessing for them, and a blessing for Davis, because he's in a situation that he hasn't had an opportunity to be in. he's got a chance to learn from a guy like Eli Manning, a guy who I imagine will be a Hall of Famer."

"Davis is really excited about the Giants and coming to New York," Scott said. "He's all upside, and I think the Giants got a steal."