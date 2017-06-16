Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores a touchdown against Detroit Lions during second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants won 17-6. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores a touchdown against Detroit Lions during second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants won 17-6. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Four Giants players are listed among the NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2017' list, which was revealed on the NFL Network.

Giants WR Odell Beckham is listed among the top 10 players, while S Landon Collins comes in at number 28, CB Janoris Jenkins at number 54, and Damon Harrison at number 96. The players on the list are ranked by NFL players themselves.

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Giants in 2016; Collins had five interceptions, 100 tackles, 13 passes defended, and four sacks; Jenkins had 49 tackes, one sack, three interceptions, and 18 passes defended; and Harrison had 55 tackes, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble.
Tags: Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Landon Collins, Odell Beckham Jr.
(The Star-Ledger-US PRESSWIRE)
(The Star-Ledger-US PRESSWIRE)

Hall of Famer and Giants Ring of Honor member, Lawrence Taylor, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence last August, according to NY Daily News' John Annese. 

On Sept. 2, 2016, Taylor hit a cop car and a motor home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida as he attempted to merge onto the Florida Turnpike. He, then, failed a roadside sobriety test, blowing a 0.082 blood-alcohol content which is over the 0.08 limit. 

The 58-year-old will receive a year of probation as well as having to pay $1,500 in fines and court fees. He will also enroll in DUI courses, have an ignition interlock in his car, and perform 75 hours of community service. 
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

The Giants' offseason moves revolved around WR Odell Beckham Jr. instead of revamping the offensive line, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. 

Raanan gave the Giants a "B" as Giants general manager Jerry Reese didn't acquire a top talent in the draft to put into the offensive line. However, with the Giants scoring only 19.4 points per game last season, new weapons for QB Eli Manning to use isn't a bad thing whatsoever.

The additions of WR Brandon Marshall and TE Evan Engram will hopefully open things up for Beckham as they both create a matchup challenge for opposing defenses along with WR Sterling Shepard
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

Giants rookie QB Davis Webb is determined to excel in the Giants offense, and it shows in his unique work ethic, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Webb, the Giants' third round pick in this year's draft, is always trying to learn on the job which is why he had questions for each quarterback and coach at OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

"I have a ton of questions. I write them out every day," Webb said following minicamp. "I have Eli [Manning] quesitons, Coach [Mike] Sullivan questions, Coach [Frank] Cignetti questions, Josh [Johnson] questions and Geno [Smith] questions. You have it all different. They've all been responsive. I'm just thankful and blessed to have that type of room around me. Some guys don't have that."
Tags: Davis Webb
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. said "it's a responsiblity" to be a good role model, according to NY Post's Paul Schwartz.

Beckham, who hosted his Citi Odell Beckham Jr. Football ProCamp at Kean University in Union, N.J. Saturday, understands that many look up to him, and he wants to set a good example. 

"It's a responsibility," Beckham said. "I say it all the time, I remember when I was young and I looked up to somebody, little do we know the things that we do have a huge impact on 'em. So always be mindful of what you're doing, try to be the best person you can be and in turn hopefully that will be a good role model for somebody else."
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
(Jeff Hanisch)
(Jeff Hanisch)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Ereck Flowers definitely looks a little learner, and everyone has indicated that his work ethic and techiques are also much-improved.

But when the pads finally come on and the games start to matter, will any of that mean that Flowers is any better?
Tags: Ereck Flowers, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Can Beckham Jr. stay drama free? 00:02:15
The Daily News Live crew discuss if Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants can stay drama free until training camp begins next month.

The Daily News Live crew discuss if Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants can stay drama free until training camp begins next month.
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants began the offseason with a heartbreaking playoff loss that left them with mixed feelings. They were crushed that they blew an 11-5 season and a terrific opportunity. But they were hopeful that they were on the verge of being a true contender again.

Everything they did this offseason was with that in mind. There's still a lot of work to be done when training camp opens on July 27, of course, and a lot can change between now and Opening Day on Sept. 10. But for now, here are five things we've learned about these Giants as their "offseason" officially comes to an end:
Tags: B.J. Goodson, Bobby Hart, Darian Thompson, Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers, Jason Pierre-Paul, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon, Shane Vereen, Sterling Shepard, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Gilbride on tight end Engram 00:02:05
Giants tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride chats with SNY's Ralph Vacchiano about rookie Evan Engram.

Evan Engram, the Giants' first-round draft pick, will throw out the first pitch before the Mets game at CitField on Friday night.

After that, for the rest the Giants rookies who'll be there too, drinks are on him.

The 22-year-old Engram, whom the Giants selected 23rd overall in April, officially signed his rookie contract on Thursday, making him the last of the Giants' six-man draft class to sign. Engram's deal will be worth $10.7 million over four seasons, with a signing bonus of $5.9 million and a fifth-year team option for 2021.
Tags: Evan Engram, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
The Giants finalized the rookie contract with tight end Evan Engram on Thursday. (Julio Cortez/AP)
The Giants finalized the rookie contract with tight end Evan Engram on Thursday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Giants signed Evan Engram on Thursday, finalizing the last of their draft pick signings. 

Elsewhere, Juan Lagares broke his thumb in a Mets' loss, the Jets starting quarterback job is up for grabs and the Yankees fall in 10 innings. 
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Giants camp 00:01:38
Ralph Vacchiano reports from Giants minicamp, where Jason Pierre-Paul and Ben McAdoo talk about getting ready for the season.

Ralph Vacchiano reports from Giants minicamp, where Jason Pierre-Paul and Ben McAdoo talk about getting ready for the season.
May 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants stretch at the beginning of practice during rookie mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
May 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants stretch at the beginning of practice during rookie mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Everything Aldrick Rosas has done so far this offseason has impressed his Giants teammates and coaches, and they have faith he can be a reliable kicker.

But the truth is, they can't possibly know that for sure because the 22-year-old Rosas has never kicked in an NFL game.

"I think that you kind of check boxes as you go along," Giants special teams coach Tom Quinn said at minicamp this week. "Are his times in the range? Yes. The height, the rotation, handling the wind? The different scenarios we put him in? The next step is handling the games. So that will be the next big thing."

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Tags: Aldrick Rosas, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Every NFL coach gives the same speech this time of year, as minicamp ends and the long, six-week wait until training camp begins. They beg their players to be careful, to stay safe and out of trouble.

Ben McAdoo's speech, though, couldn't possibly resonate as much as the example of what happened two years ago to Jason Pierre-Paul.

"I'm pretty sure they get the picture," the Giants defensive end said on Thursday, as the Giants officially concluded their three-day minicamp. "They understand the message. We had team meetings with a list of instructions with the better opportunities you are going to get. Trust me I am living proof of it. You know, two years ago … I probably wouldn't even be here."

Two years ago, JPP was about halfway through the six weeks between minicamp and training camp when a fireworks accident left him with a badly damaged right hand. He lost a finger and parts of several others. He said his life was in jeopardy at one point. And at the time, his career -- and any hope of a long-term contract he once seemed sure to land -- were in jeopardy.
Tags: Jason Pierre-Paul, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: NYG mini-camp 00:01:46
Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the latest news from Giants' mini-camp as they finished day two of mandatory workouts.
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) waits for the snap during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Bills beat the Giants 21 to 0. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) waits for the snap during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Bills beat the Giants 21 to 0. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The middle linebacker is supposed to be the leader of the defense, calling the plays and making sure everyone is lined up correctly. And B.J. Goodson, a second-year pro, seems to be settling into that role nicely with the Giants.

In fact, he might be settling into it a little too much.
Tags: B.J. Goodson, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) during mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) during mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV: 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - When Dave Merritt, the Giants safeties coach, talked to Landon Collins about his potential, he told him he could be one of the all-time greats. And Collins agreed, saying, "My ultimate goal is to wear that [gold] jacket" given to Hall of Famers.

And he might, as long as he can learn to walk away from the banana pudding first.
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - As if there weren't already enough worries about the Giants' offensive line, now injuries can be added to the mix.

The thin line became even thinner this week as two starters, and one veteran backup have missed all, or part of, the first two days of the three-day minicamp.

Left guard Justin Pugh hasn't been able to practice with what he described as a "tweak" in his back, while left tackle Ereck Flowers and backup guard D.J. Fluker left practice on Tuesday with undisclosed injuries.

It's early, so no one is hitting the panic button. But with training camp only six weeks away, those injuries will certainly be something to watch.
Read More
JRSportBrief: Big Blue Offense 00:01:32
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR calls on the Giants offense to step up and put more points on the board this season.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR calls on the Giants offense to step up and put more points on the board this season.

QB Eli Manning should have one of the best receivings corps in the league, with newly-signed Brandon Marshall joining Odell Beckham, Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

The Giants also drafted receiving TE Evan Engram, and have Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen as a potentially-potent RB duo.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins, Sterling Shepard
Read More
Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media after skipping OTAs. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media after skipping OTAs. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media and explains his skipping of OTAs. 

Elsewhere, Ben McAdoo debuts a new hairstyle, and the Yankees and Mets have their respective win streaks snapped. 
Read More
May 25, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Davis Webb (5) look on during OTA practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
May 25, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Davis Webb (5) look on during OTA practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

If Eli Manning was bothered when the Giants drafted his potential successor, he's not showing it or saying it at all.

Speaking for the first time since the Giants drafted Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of this year's NFL draft, Manning seemed completely unaffected. Despite all the issues that come with having the Giants possible quarterback of the future on the roster while Manning still has three years left on his contract, he seemed to give the entire topic one big shrug.
Read More
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks during press conference at mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks during press conference at mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Benny with the good hair is now Benny with the new hair.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo, whose appearance has sometimes been as scrutinized as his play-calling, debuted a new McA-do for the opening of Giants minicamp on Tuesday. It was a slicked back look, a la Pat Riley, and a big departure from his old, more moppy hairstyle with a part in the middle
Read More
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during press conference at mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during press conference at mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham may have gotten all the headlines, but he wasn't the only Giant to make his offseason debut on Tuesday. Olivier Vernon finally showed up after skipping the team's offseason program, too.

His absence was much quieter, though, and for a variety of reasons - including the biggest one, which is that he's not quite the superstar that Beckham has become. It also helped that Vernon wasn't a fixture at the NBA Finals and wasn't active on social media. Also, there was little mystery in Vernon's absence, since he just signed an enormous contract with the Giants last offseason.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
Read More
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with ball during mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with ball during mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham is back and at least kind of, sort of indicated he's not at war with the Giants over his contract, so the spring distraction is over and all is (mostly) right in the Giants' world.

Now the trick is to keep it that way. And there's only one real way for Beckham to do that.

He needs to make sure he heeded GM Jerry Reese's words from January. He needs to "grow up".
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
Odell Beckham Jr. talks contract 00:01:37
New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. talks about his contract status and explains why he skipped Big Blue's OTAs last week.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. was at the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and spoke for the first time since skipping OTAs.

It had been suggested that Beckham, who worked out elsewhere while his teammates were at OTAs, stayed away to protest his salary.

Beckham said it was never in his mind to skip OTAs because of his contract.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
(William Hauser (USA Today))
(William Hauser (USA Today))

Giants DE Owa Odighizuwa's absence from training camp is excused because of personal reasons, head coach Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday.

Odighizuwa, who appeared to be hinting about retirement back on April 3, had attended the Giants' offseason workouts in mid-April.

On April 3, he had tweeed what appeared to be a farewell statement. He wrote "At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game." He even apologized for announcing that on Twitter, but added "this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while."
Tags: Owa Odighizuwa
Read More
Early Bird Beckham 00:03:34
The DNL panel discusses the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr and what it means that he showed up a day early for Giants' mandatory minicamp
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

First-round pick, Evan Engram, thoroughly impressed his coaches and teammates during OTAs, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. 

The Ole Miss product has been showcasing his play-making abilities already. During the final OTA practice last Friday, he leaped over his defender, LB Jonathan Casillas, to haul in a spectacular grab. Casillas recognized first-hand what the rookie can do.

"He's such a dynamic player playing the tight end position with his skill set," Casillas said. 
Tags: Evan Engram
Read More
Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before a playoff game. (AP)
Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before a playoff game. (AP)

Odell Beckham is back on Giants turf, so everyone can now stand down and move onto some of the other issues facing his team - assuming, of course, that he takes part in minicamp and doesn't bring more attention onto himself.

What other issues are facing the Giants, and what questions can be answered during their three-day, mandatory, full-team mini-camp that takes place beginning Tuesday morning? Here are five questions that they can begin to answer this week...

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Read More
(Julio Cortez/AP)
(Julio Cortez/AP)

Giants QB coach Frank Cignetti Jr talks about rookie signal caller Davis Webb, and how he can develop behind Eli Manning.
Read More
New York Giants running back Shane Vereen runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Giants running back Shane Vereen runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants RB Shane Vereen said he is being cautious this offseason, and "taking it day by day" after rushing back onto the field last season, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. 

Vereen was lowkey at OTAs as he continues his rehab on the triceps he tore twice last season. The first tear came in Week 3 against the Redskins, where the Giants originally deemed him inactive for the rest of the season. Instead, he returned in Week 14 against the Cowboys, and eventually tore it again against the Lions the following week.

The 28-year-old admitted it was a mistake to return early.

"I'm not a doctor, but I think I rushed it a little bit too quick the first time," Vereen said. "So this time around, we're definitely taking our time, we're definitely making sure the muscle is strong enough and the tendons are strong enough. So that way I don't miss any more time on the field."
Tags: Shane Vereen
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived at the team's facility for his physical, SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Monday morning.

DE Olivier Vernon, who was the other prominent Giant to skip the team's OTAs, has also arrived at the facility for his physical, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

After taking a break from the public eye, Beckham proclaimed his return Sunday night, posting a video of his offseason training with the hashtag "ImBack." 

Beckham made headlines recently by skipping the team's 10 voluntary OTA practices.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
Read More
JRSportBrief: Odell a hold out? 00:01:05
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR argues why Giants WR Odell Beckham should hold out for a contract extension.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR argues why Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. should hold out for a contract extension.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:02:15
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports on the Giants newest offensive weapon Evan Engram and Bob McAdoo's confidence in running back Paul Perkins.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Paul Perkins made just one start last season, but he was impressive enough that Giants head coach Ben McAdoo didn't even wait for spring practices to start to name the 22-year-old the new starting running back. Perkins was understandably glad to hear that.

And then he went back to work.
Tags: Paul Perkins, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - In the end, Odell Beckham got close to the Giants' OTAs, just not close enough.

Despite being a mere nine miles away from the Meadowlands on Thursday night, at a promotional event in Manhattan, the Giants' star receiver did not show up at his team's 10th and final organized team activity session (OTA) on Friday. That completes what is believed to be his perfect non-attendance. He was definitely not at any of the three sessions open to the media over the last three weeks, including the one on Friday, and team sources say he has not shown up to any of them at all.

Of course, these are voluntary sessions, according to NFL rules. The only mandatory offseason activity for Giants players comes next week, when all players are required to show up for a three-day mini-camp (Tuesday through Thursday) or they can be fined. Beckham has promised to attend that mandatory camp (though it's not known if he'll actually participate in any drills).
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun/AP)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun/AP)

Good morning. Here's what you need to know for today in New York sports. 

The Yankees earned a 9-1 win over the Red Sox on Thursday night after a strong seven innings from starter Michael Pineda and a two-homer, five-RBI performance from Gary Sanchez. 

Elsewhere, Odell Beckham, Jr. could command the largest wide receiver contract ever, and the Jets are engaged in trade talks about Eric Decker. 
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Whether he ever attends another OTA or not, Odell Beckham, Jr. is almost certainly going to get a lucrative new contract in the relatively near future.

And when he does, it's going to be big.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
(Jeff Hanisch)
(Jeff Hanisch)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The pads aren't on yet, so there's not a lot to go on for Giants offensive line coach Mike Solari. But he's convinced, from what he's seen this offseason, that his much-maligned left tackle will be a better player this year.

Yes, the bar is low for Ereck Flowers after the struggles he endured during his first two NFL seasons. But the 23-year-old, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft, showed a renewed desire and work ethic during the offseason. Solari saw how hard he worked at the Giants' facility during the offseason.
Tags: Bobby Hart, Ereck Flowers, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Corbin Bryant (97) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ralph Wilson Stadium. (Timothy T. Ludwig)
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Corbin Bryant (97) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ralph Wilson Stadium. (Timothy T. Ludwig)

The Giants have signed former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Corbin Bryant to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday morning.

To make room on the roster, the Giants have waived center Khaled Holmes.

Bryant, 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, appeared in only eight games for the Bills last season due to a shoulder injury. He recorded 11 combined tackles.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Odell Beckham 00:01:14
Ralph Vacchiano gives his take on Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from OTAs and talks about how this might affect his contract negotiations.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

As Odell Beckham, Jr. skips his third week of OTAs, there is an increasing belief that he's "holding out" to send a message to the Giants that he wants a lucrative new contract.

If that's true, he's getting bad advice because the only message he's actually sending is that the Giants should think twice before giving him a lucrative, long-term deal.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Landon Collins was in the running for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season, but his position coach, Dave Merritt, is grading him on a curve. The bar for Collins, he said, should be set higher than that.

Much higher.
Tags: Landon Collins, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Beckham's contract negotiations 00:03:35
The DNL panel dissects Odell Beckham Jr's contract negotiation tactics by no showing OTAs until a new deal is worked out with the Giants.

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter believes he can do more for Odell Beckham than Giants receivers coach Adam Henry could ever do, and he hinted that Beckham feels the same way.

But Henry, who was also Beckham's receivers coach at LSU, wasn't interested in firing back at Carter when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. In fact, he said, he encourages his players to listen to other people and coaches so they can learn as much as they possibly can.

"My thing is I don't know everything," Henry said. "And I've never been the type of person who thinks he knows everything. So I encourage guys to get life lessons, coaching lessons from other people because the more coaching you get from other people, the better you can (be)."
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
NY football character concerns 00:01:51
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein go Boom or Bust on whether they think the New York Jets or Giants have bigger character issues to address.

Giants WR Roger Lewis has plead not guilty to his OVI charge at Licking (Ohio) County Courthouse, per a report from James Kratch of NJ Advanced Media.

A pretrial date has not been set yet.

Lewis was arrested in Reynoldsburg, Ohio Sunday for driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports and confirmed by the Reynoldsburg Police Department.
Read More
Odell Beckham catches a ball against the Green Bay Packers. (AP)
Odell Beckham catches a ball against the Green Bay Packers. (AP)

Giants president John Mara said at a Town Hall on Tuesday that the team has not yet discussed a long-term deal with WR Odell Beckham but hopes to keep him for the duration of his career, reports Art Stapleton of The Record.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch)
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch)

Giants CB Janoris Jenkins seems to be picking up where he left off in 2016 as he was a standout at OTAs on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

Jenkins, who almost had an interception in the two-minute drill at Monday's practice, just missed another today, this time in the end zone. Though the catch wasn't made, the Giants should be happy to see Jenkins already creating turnover opportunities.

He was also keeping tabs on WR Brandon Marshall, sticking with him on a route and batting down an intended pass to the veteran wideout.
Tags: Darius Powe, Janoris Jenkins, Will Tye
Read More
Jul 27, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Chris Snee (76) with offensive line coach Pat Flaherty during training camp at the Timex Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports (Jim OConnor)
Jul 27, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Chris Snee (76) with offensive line coach Pat Flaherty during training camp at the Timex Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports (Jim OConnor)

Former Giants guard, Chris Snee, has joined his father-in-law, former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, as a college scout for the Jaguars.

Since retiring in 2014, Snee always wanted to stay in football. However, according to Paul Schwartz of the NY Post, he was disappointed that his former team didn't give him a call.

"I can say I was initially disappointed I wasn't give a call," Snee said. "Inquired about something with the Giants, didn't hear back, and so I moved on." 
Read More
(Brace Hemmelgarn)
(Brace Hemmelgarn)

From the top of the organization on down, the Giants are maintaining a faith in their starting offensive line, including in their much-maligned young tackles, Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart. Of course, there's nothing else they could say at this point after failing to upgrade at those spots during the offseason.

Flowers and Hart are what they've got.

But Hart, for one, believes this is more than just a case of the Giants being stuck with what they've got. Hart is only 22. Flowers is 23. So there's plenty of time to get better.
Tags: Bobby Hart, Ereck Flowers
Read More
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

The Giants' first round pick, Evan Engram, showed off his play-making abilities at OTAs Monday, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com

Engram was targeted numerous times by QB Eli Manning, and the two clearly showed their chemistry throughout practice. He showed off his nimble feet and soft hands on a sweet back-shoulder grab from Manning down the sideline to highlight his performance.
Tags: Evan Engram, Eli Manning, Sterling Shepard, Will Tye
Read More
JRSportBrief: NYC tough? 00:01:16
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes. 
Read More
Matt LaCosse had made a good impression as an undrafted rookie free agent. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
Matt LaCosse had made a good impression as an undrafted rookie free agent. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

Giants TE Matt LaCosse, who is battling for a roster spot this preseason, was a standout at OTAs on Friday

The Illnois product hauled in a pair of touchdowns from rookie QB Davis Webb that generated some buzz among coaches and media. Head coach Ben McAdoo was one of those impressed by his performance. 

"He made some nice plays," McAdoo told reporters. "He is a big target down there in the green zone. Matchup-wise, he gives you that length that you are looking for, he can run and he is a functional blocker, so he has a nice skillset."

Entering his third season in the NFL, LaCosse hasn't seen much playing time with the Giants due to injury. In his rookie season in 2015, he suffered a pulled hamstring that prompted the team to waive him. After spending a short, five-day stint with the Jets, he was back with the Giants on the practice squad.
Tags: Matt LaCosse
Read More
giants Archives