Four Giants players are listed among the NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2017' list, which was revealed on the NFL Network.

Giants WR Odell Beckham is listed among the top 10 players, while S Landon Collins comes in at number 28, CB Janoris Jenkins at number 54, and Damon Harrison at number 96. The players on the list are ranked by NFL players themselves.

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Giants in 2016; Collins had five interceptions, 100 tackles, 13 passes defended, and four sacks; Jenkins had 49 tackes, one sack, three interceptions, and 18 passes defended; and Harrison had 55 tackes, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble.