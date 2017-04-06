The mystery of Owa Odighizuwa is still mostly a mystery, but at least one small part of it was cleared up on Thursday night: He's still a member of the Giants and he's not retiring -- at least, probably not.
That's about all Giants co-owner John Mara was willing to offer on the subject before he attended the "Elite Eleven Reception" at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
I don't remember doing a mock draft any time in the last 20 or so years (though I did find internet evidence of one in 2010). I'm still interpreting my record in all the other years to be perfect -- no misses. But, as they say, "No guts, no glory". It's time to put that streak on the line with my first Mock Draft for SNY. It won't be my last, either. I'll be revising this up until Draft Week. So keep checking back. This is simply version 1.0:
1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Yeah, they need a quarterback, but he's the best player in the draft and they have a decent young QB on the roster. Plus they have the No. 12 pick (so stay tuned).
2. San Francisco 49ers - Solomon Thomas, DE Stanford
They need a quarterback too, but they have a new coach and GM on long-term deals. They can wait until there's a better QB crop.
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Odell Beckham, Jr. may have skipped Eli Manning's annual minicamp at Duke University, but the Giants quarterback still managed to draw quite a crowd.
Receivers Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, and Roger Lewis were all in Durham, N.C., this week - as several of them documented on Instagram -- as Manning held his traditional offseason retreat and a few days of workouts and drills. They were joined, based on the photos they shared, by tight ends Will Tye, Jerell Adams, and Rhett Ellison, along with quarterback Josh Johnson and running back Shaun Draughn.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Will Tye
While discussing his retirement from football and move to television, former Cowboys QB Tony Romo reflected on the "special relationship" he has with Giants QB Eli Manning.
"I feel like it's one of my favorite relationships in the NFL. I don't have a ton, I've never really talked to opponents too much," Romo said on a conference call Tuesday. "I've always felt a weird competitive part of that. I feel like there was a friendly rivalry that extended on that field. Eli's been so good for over a decade. I had to play really, really good ball to beat him."
Romo's second career NFL apperance came against Manning and the Giants. The former Dallas quarterback replaced Drew Bledsoe in the second half of a 36-22 Giants win on Oct. 23, 2006. Romo became the Cowboys' starting quarterback the following week.
Tags: Eli Manning
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Maybe Owa Odighizuwa isn't leaving the NFL after all?
Tags: Owa Odighizuwa, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
It's the home stretch, with just a little more than three weeks to go before the start of the NFL draft. So here's SNY's weekly look at the top players on board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick on April 27:
1. OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin - If Bolles isn't the top tackle on the board, then it's likely this 6-6, 314-pounder. For all the reasons listed above, he figures to be in play on the Giants' board too. The only question, really, is whether either of these two - or both - will be available at 23. The offensive tackle class is generally considered weak, but it's such a primary position that one figures to go in the Top 10 or 15. And sometimes when one goes, more go (The old "Dance of the Elephants," as the late George Young used to call it). (Last report: 2)
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants are going to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL draft, if you believe the experts. In fact, they've even figured out which one.
An impressive 60 percent of the 30 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking a lineman with the 23rd overall pick, and 13 of those 18 believe the one they'll take is Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk. That 43 percent of the mock drafts have zeroed in on the same player is a remarkable consensus considering there are still more than three weeks to go until the first-round begins.
Beyond that consensus, though, there was uncertainty with 14 players at seven different positions being mocked to the Giants -- including two quarterbacks. That variety is due partly to the fact that it's hard to forecast a team picking that low in the draft so long before the draft begins. It's also because the Giants, despite coming off an 11-5 season, still have plenty of needs...
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is on hand at the Texas Tech Pro Day to watch quarterback prospect Patrick Mahomes II, according to Andrew Groover of NFL Network.
This is the first time McAdoo has been confirmed at a Pro Day since he took over as head coach prior to last season.
McAdoo also met with Mahomes yesterday in advance of the quarterback's Pro Day, per a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
Click here to read Part I of the Giants Notebook.
One of the biggest criticisms of the Ben McAdoo offense last year - besides his play-calling - was the fact that they used "11 personnel" (three receivers, one tight end, one running back) on more than 90 percent of their plays. It led to cries that the Giants were too predictable and not nearly imaginative enough.
Tags: B.J. Goodson, Devon Kennard, J.T. Thomas, Jonathan Casillas, Keenan Robinson, Nikita Whitlock, Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The longer Johnathan Hankins remains unsigned, the more likely it seems that he'll return to the Giants. And if he does, credit the patient approach of GM Jerry Reese and his bosses. Because they read the market right, and played this perfectly.
They could've jumped to find a replacement for the 25-year-old Hankins, or tried to make him move by threatening to pull their offer. Instead they made him what a team source said they believe is a very fair, very lucrative multi-year offer before free agency began. Then they left it there on the table, convinced nobody would top it and that Hankins' agent, Kevin Poston, would badly overplay his hand.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Eli Manning, Jay Bromley, Johnathan Hankins, Paul Perkins, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV
PHOENIX - The Giants may not have made the kind of free-agency splash that they made last season, but they have spent the last few days positively glowing about the addition of Brandon Marshall. To them, the addition of the 6-4 receiver is a big deal.
A really, really big deal.
"There are a lot of advantages to having a bigger receiver on the outside," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. "You can throw it up, especially with someone like Brandon with his strength and his catch radius. He almost didn't fit through my doorway when he came into the building. He's a big man. He's like a tight end body out there. He's a big, strong man."
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX -- The New York Giants are admittedly on the lookout for Eli Manning's eventual successor. Is it possible they already found him when they signed Geno Smith?
It is, according to Giants coach Ben McAdoo, who raved about the former Jets starter during a 45-minute interview at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. He said it was "very exciting" to add a player as promising as the 26-year-old former second-round pick.
Tags: Eli Manning, Geno Smith, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
PHOENIX - It's looking more and more every day like the embattled Ereck Flowers will keep his job as the Giants' left tackle. And if he does, it sounds like he's got Ben McAdoo's support.
"I think one of the best games Ereck played all year was the playoff game, the last game of the season," McAdoo said on Tuesday at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, site of the NFL Owners Meetings. "He's working hard on his technique. I'm pretty confident that he's working pretty hard right now at being a better player, putting a lot of time and energy in to it. You get to see his face a lot. He's in and out of the building a lot. I know he loves the game and I have confidence in Ereck."
McAdoo's endorsement was undoubtedly sincere, after what was a very rough sophomore season for the 22-year-old Flowers. But it also was out of necessity, since it doesn't appear that the Giants have any other viable options beyond their former first-round pick. Giants GM Jerry Reese had indicated after last season that they'd explore the idea of moving Flowers to another position. But so far they haven't brought another left tackle in to compete.
Tags: Ereck Flowers, John Jerry, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The NFL's free-agent signing period is open, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for frequent updates on what the Giants are doing with their own free agents and with free agents from other teams, and for updates on their available salary cap space and contract numbers.
GIANTS SALARY CAP SPACE
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX -- Ben McAdoo's ability to call the offensive plays and be the New York Giants' head coach came under great scrutiny last season as what was once a top-10 offense plummeted to 25th in the league. Even McAdoo's bosses broached the subject of passing off the play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator.
But it doesn't sound like McAdoo is ready or willing to do that -- at least not yet.
Tags: Eli Manning, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Ben McAdoo never actually said the words, but his message couldn't have been any clearer. The New York Giants, coming off an 11-5 season, are serious about contending for a Super Bowl title this season, so he needs his players to get serious, too.
That means the days of their off-day trips to party on a boat in Miami are over.
"When we're at work we have to focus on football, and I think we do a very good job of that," McAdoo said during a 45-minute interview at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, site of the NFL Owners Meetings, on Tuesday afternoon. "When our players are in the building, they say 'yes' to football. Now, when we're not in the building we need to do a better job of saying 'no' to some other things, and making sure everything we're doing is aligned with our goal."
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
PHOENIX - At the miserable end of the 2015 season, as the Giants were basically firing Tom Coughlin, John Mara wasn't willing to let his general manager completely off the hook. He officially put Jerry Reese on notice when he said "Jerry knows this is on him."
A $200 million spending spree, an 11-5 record, and a return to the playoffs later, it appears that Reese isn't on the Giants' hot seat anymore.
"There was a lot of heat on Jerry," Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said during the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. "John Mara, my partner, made it very clear to Jerry that 'We're watching you and we have very high expectations, and it's really your time to deliver, Jerry.' So the moves he made last season, clearly in retrospect, were hugely significant and changed the whole defense of the team.
Tags: Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
PHOENIX - John Mara saw the hole that Odell Beckham punched in the wall at Lambeau Field after the Giants lost to the Packers in the playoffs and he offered to pay to fix it. Packers president Mark Murphy told him it was fine. After all, it only cost $100.
And that was about all the worrying Mara did about that.
Yes, he knows that his star receiver can be as explosive off the field as he is on it. He knows he has difficulty controlling his emotions and he knows that can get him into trouble.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX -- With Eli Manning undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, the New York Giants have obviously given some thought to finding his replacement. They've even given some thought to drafting his replacement next month.
But as Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said Monday, there is no rush.
Tags: Eli Manning, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX -- The Giants threw down the gauntlet in front of Odell Beckham Jr. at the end of last season, telling him, in GM Jerry Reese's words, it was time to "grow up." They were tired of the on-field antics, angry about his ill-timed boat trip, not to mention the hole in the wall in Green Bay.
But none of that has truly soured the Giants on their all-pro receiver.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX -- The New York Giants have an offer on the table for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins that has been there since before free agency began. And even though Hankins is obviously holding out for more money, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch indicated the team doesn't plan to pull its offer any time soon.
"No one's panicking right now," Tisch said during a break in the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. "There's time. And again, by nature I'm optimistic, so I think it's going to work out. … Let me rephrase that: I would very much like this to work out."
The optimism surely comes from the obvious: Hankins has not yet signed anywhere else, and the 24-year-old defensive tackle likely isn't going to get a significantly better offer three weeks into the free-agent signing period. An NFL source told SNY that Hankins was looking for at least what the Giants gave Damon Harrison last offseason -- a five-year, $46.25 million contract with $24 million guaranteed.
Tags: Damon Harrison, Johnathan Hankins, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX -- The New York Giants fell short of reaching Super Bowl LI this past season, but that turned out to be a good thing.
At least for the New England Patriots.
Tags: New England Patriots, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX - It may seem strange that Geno Smith signed with a team for which he has little chance of ever playing, but his former Jets teammate Brandon Marshall believes it was "absolutely" the right move for the young quarterback.
"I think it was really good for Geno to sign there," Marshall said outside of the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. "I'm excited to see him continue to grow."
Growth seems to be the main reason the 26-year-old Smith chose to sign with the Giants after his turbulent four years across town with the Jets. When he signed, he spoke about the chance to learn from Eli Manning, who has started every game for the Giants since he first won the job as a rookie way back in 2004...
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Geno Smith, Ralph Vacchiano
The Giants are interested in former Jets C Nick Mangold, Daily News writer and SNY contributor Pat Leonard reports.
Mangold, 33, was released by the Jets on Feb. 25 after spending 11 seasons with them.
He played eight games last season while dealing with an ankle injury.
Mangold, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, played in 62 of 64 regular season games for the Jets between 2012 and 2015.
Tags: Nick Mangold
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
Now that the big-money part of NFL free agency is over, teams have begun increasingly focusing on the NFL draft, and their first-round targets are becoming a little clearer. So here's SNY's weekly look at the top players on board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick of the NFL draft on April 27:
1.OT Garett Bolles, Utah - After dissecting the Giants' free-agent activity, it's hard to see them not focusing on a tackle in the first round (or least somewhere in the first couple of rounds). Yes, they'll say they take the "best available player," but "need" is always a strong factor in their pick and how they organize their draft board. The fact is they have questions at both tackles - Ereck Flowers needs a lot of work on the left side, and no one knows who the right tackle will be (presumably it's D.J. Fluker, but he said he was signed to play guard). Also, Fluker and left guard Justin Pugh (a potential tackle candidate) are unsigned beyond this season. They desperately need a young tackle and Bolles, a 6-5, 297-pounder who will make a pre-draft visit to the Giants, might be the best of an underwhelming group. (Last report: 1)
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Giants GM Jerry Reese was at North Carolina's Pro Day on Tuesday, which in itself isn't news - after all, that's what general managers do. Maybe it means something. Maybe it doesn't.
But since the star of UNC's Pro Day was quarterback Mitch Trubisky, it sure did get some people wondering: Are the Giants preparing to draft Eli Manning's replacement in this draft?
It would seem unlikely, especially in a high round, but it can't be completely ruled out since Reese himself said he would consider trying to find his next franchise quarterback this offseason. There are some good reasons not to do it this year, and some good reasons why now might be the time.
Tags: Eli Manning, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It wasn't Adrian Peterson or even LeGarrette Blount, but the Giants have found the veteran running back they've been searching for this offseason.
Shaun Draughn, a 29-year-old journeyman who spent the last season-and-a-half with the San Francisco 49ers, has agreed to terms on a contract with the Giants, the team announced Wednesday. The 5-11, 205-pounder is a power back, who has some skills as a receiver.
He's also joining his ninth team in his seven-year NFL career...
Tags: Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, Ralph Vacchiano
University of Tennessee DE Derek Barnett will be the Giants' pick in this year's NFL draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted in his third Mock Draft.
The Giants have the 23rd overall pick.
Kiper also had the Giants selecting Barnett in his second mock draft. He had New York selecting Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk in his first mock draft...
Tags: Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon
WR Brandon Marshall, who the Giants signed earlier this month, will wear No. 15 this coming season...
Click here to see the photo
The Giants announced their deal with LB Keenan Robinson, which is for one year and is worth up to $4 million, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.
Robinson recorded 54 total tackles (83 combined) in his first season with the Giants in 2016.
New York had been trying to re-sign him prior to free agency beginning, though Robinson reportedly visited with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
Tags: B.J. Goodson, Devon Kennard, Jonathan Casillas, Keenan Robinson
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Geno Smith signed on to be the backup -- or possibly even the third-stringer -- behind a quarterback who has started every game since Nov. 21, 2004. He likely will never see the field. It's possible he won't even be on the active roster.
Still, the ex-Jets starter said the Giants represented "a perfect scenario for me."
Tags: Geno Smith
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Mark Herzlich has made a career out of defying the odds and exceeding everyone's expectations. Now it appears he's done it again.
The 29-year-old linebacker will be back for his seventh season with the Giants after signing a new contract with the team on Monday. He was used almost exclusively on special teams last season, though he has proven at times to be a useful fill-in at linebacker, where he's started 17 games in his six years.
In his career, though, Herzlich has become one of the leaders in the Giants locker room -- a respected and steady veteran voice, who is popular among his teammates, coaches and ownership. He's been a team favorite since making the Giants as an undrafted rookie back in 2011.
Tags: Mark Herzlich, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants added some depth in the secondary and some help on special teams when they signed cornerback Valentino Blake on Monday.
The 5-9, 198-pounder -- formerly known as Antwon Blake before deciding to go by his middle name last year -- has spent time with the Jaguars, Steelers, and Titans during his five-year NFL career. He started 16 games for the Steelers in 2015, picking off two passes -- one of which he returned 70 yards for a touchdown -- forcing one fumble and recording one sack...
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Geno Smith still envisions himself as a starting quarterback, which is one thing the Giants absolutely don't need. In fact, the Giants don't expect to need one until at least the 2020 season, when Smith will turn 30 and will probably be long gone.
That's why Smith's decision to sign with the Giants -- and to a lesser extent, the Giants' decision to sign Smith -- is so strange. For a player looking for a fresh start, hoping to re-establish his value, and desperate to compete for a starting job, the last thing that makes sense is for him to remain in New York to be the second- or maybe third-stringer behind Eli Manning, who hasn't missed a game in his 13-year NFL career.
Yet here we are, with the 26-year-old ex-Jets quarterback now officially a Giant after he passed his physical on Monday and is expected to sign what the NFL Network says is a one-year, $2 million deal. The Giants also signed backup quarterback Josh Johnson on Friday, so as long as Smith's repaired ACL is strong enough, it'll be a heck of a training camp battle between the two to see who gets to hold Manning's hat.
Tags: Eli Manning, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
When the NFL free-agent signing period began, almost everyone assumed that Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was about to strike it rich. The only question seemed to be how close he'd get to the five-year, $46.25 million contract the Giants gave defensive tackle Damon Harrison last season, or whether he had a shot to exceed it.
A bit over a week after the market opened, though, the 24-year-old Hankins remains unsigned and the market for defensive tackles has collapsed around him. So now, as free-agency begins its second, far-less-lucrative wave, the big, unanswered question about Hankins is this:
What the heck happened?
Tags: Damon Harrison, Johnathan Hankins, Ralph Vacchiano
On the latest edition of Timeout with Taylor Rooks, former Jets QB Geno Smith sits down with Taylor to discuss his time with the Jets and his decision to join the Giants.
"I think it's just a first class organization. They will have a great shot at winning the Super Bowl in the next 2-3 years."
Click below to listen...
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It was just over 20 months ago that the first call was made to the Giants' offices with a scary report that lacked many important details. Their star defensive end had been involved in a fireworks accident, and no one could tell them how bad it really was.
In the days that followed, as they struggled to get information, the anger inside their offices grew. By the time the extent of the damage to Jason Pierre-Paul's right hand was clear, his NFL future was in doubt. And if he had one, it sure looked like his bridge back to the Giants had been burned.
Less than two years later, JPP's miracle return is complete. He's not just an NFL player, he's again one of the NFL's premier pass rushers, and a key cog in the Giants' defense. He's also once again a big part of the Giants' future, which they secured on Friday when they signed him to a massive, four-year, $62 million deal...
Tags: Jason Pierre-Paul, Ralph Vacchiano
The Giants have agreed with DE Jason Pierre-Paul on a four-year deal, a source confirmed to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.
The deal has a base of $62 million and can be worth up to $66 million, according to Vacchiano. $40 million is guaranteed.
The Giants placed the nearly $17 million franchise tag on Pierre-Paul earlier this offseason, but did so with the hope that they'd be able to reach a long-term deal before the deadline, Vacchiano reported on March 3.
"We're going to create history," Pierre-Paul said in a statement released by the team. "We made it to the playoffs, but unfortunately I wasn't there to play. But I'm looking to get back to the playoffs this year with that great defensive line that we have, and the great defense that coach Spags (coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) is going to put out there."
Tags: Jason Pierre-Paul
The Giants are expected to sign former Jets QB Geno Smith, a source confirmed to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.
Smith, who met with the Giants last Saturday, has played in three games over the past two years with the Jets. Since New York drafted him in the second round in 2013, he has played in 33 games, throwing for 5,962 yards, 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
In addition, New York has agreed to a two-year contract with QB Josh Johnson, per his agent Doug Hendrickson.
Tags: Eli Manning, Geno Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick
In today's Giants mailbag, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano talks about the club re-signing Jonathan Hankins and if the signing of free agent Rhett Ellison really solved the Giants' tight end issues...
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Any chance the Giants re-sign Hankins -- @gpbloom
My standard answer to this is that as long as he's unsigned, there's always a chance. And that's true, even in this case. But the situation is a bit complicated.
First, nearly everyone I talked to around the league thought Hankins was in for a big-money free agent deal - one that would be close to, but probably not exceed what the Giants gave DT Damon Harrison last March. Suffice to say, a lot of people are stunned that his market never developed and it's looking more and more like he's going to have to play next season on a one-year, "prove-it" deal...
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Bobby Hart went from a seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft to a mainstay in the Giants' starting lineup the next year. And he gets to cash a big check for that.
The 22-year-old Hart, who started 13 games at right tackle last season for the Giants, led his team in performance-based compensation from the NFL, getting a bonus of $361,072 for his efforts. The bonus was so big, in fact, that it ranked 19th among all performance-based pay recipients in the NFL for 2016.
The annual bonus distribution is a way for the NFL and NFL Players Association to make sure that lower-salaried players are compensated for excellent performances, without counting against a team's salary cap. Hart, in the second year of his rookie deal, earned a $525,000 salary in 2016, so his bonus was worth about 69 percent of that...
Tags: Bobby Hart, Devon Kennard, Will Tye, Ralph Vacchiano
It's funny (or not), but a week into free agency the questions about the Giants are largely the same ones most people had at the end of the season. A few things have cleared up, but not much has changed.
So let's get right to it. Here's the latest offseason edition of our SNY Giants Twitter Mailbag - the first since free agency began:
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Are the Giants forced to spend a 1st or 2nd rd pick on OL given we didn't land any of the top FAs -- @D_Ricker81
I don't know if they're forced to do anything, really. I think an offensive lineman in one of those spots would be a good idea, and I think they're likely to do it...
The Giants have re-signed OL John Jerry to a three-year deal worth $10 million, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.
$4.25 million of the deal is guaranteed, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Jerry, 30, started all 16 games for the Giants this past season.
Tags: Ereck Flowers, John Jerry, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants don't have a ton of salary cap room. In fact, at the moment they really don't have any. So even if they make some cuts or restructure some contracts, they're likely to shop mostly in free agency's bargain bin.
The thing about the bargain bin, though, is that you can sometimes find real bargains -- valuable players that can actually help, for a price that is pretty low. So here are five still-available players the Giants might want to consider -- if, of course, their price is right:
RB LeGarrette Blount (Patriots) - He's 30 years old and his body has taken a beating over the years, so even though he's coming off his first 1,000-yard season since 2010 (1,161 yards), no one thinks he's a No. 1 back anymore. What he is is a 250-pound battering ram and a terrific goal-line back who had 18 touchdowns last season. The Giants, who have been a disaster in goal-line and short-yardage rushing in recent years, sure could use that kind of power in the backfield, and he could be the ideal complement to the smaller, speedier, shiftier, Paul Perkins...
Tags: Johnathan Hankins, Ryan Clady, Ralph Vacchiano
The Giants will pay RB Shane Vereen's $500,000 roster bonus prior to Monday's deadline, ensuring he will be on the roster.
He is due $3.6 million this coming season, with a cap hit of $4.9 million.
The 28-year-old Vereen tore his triceps last September. He returned in December but re-injured his triceps and missed the remainder of the season.
Tags: Shane Vereen
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:
The Giants haven't been big spenders in the first few days of the NFL's free-agent frenzy, but they have been players, adding a receiver, a blocking tight end, and a starting offensive lineman. Not surprisingly, all their work has been on the side of the ball that struggled the most.
So what's next? There's still work to do as the Giants try to build themselves into a true Super Bowl contender to take advantage of the final few years of Eli Manning's career. And with that in mind, here's another look at some of the biggest questions facing the Giants as they move into free agency's second wave. Some of them have been hovering over the team all offseason. Some of them are new.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:
The top priority for the Giants heading into their offseason figured to be fixing their beleaguered offensive line. On Saturday night, on the third day of free agency, they took their first steps in that direction.
The Giants agreed to terms with D.J. Fluker on a one-year contract, an NFL source confirmed. The deal was reportedly to be worth only $3 million, making it a bargain for the Giants, and giving the former 11th overall pick (in the 2013 draft) a chance to re-establish his value and reset his career.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:
The Jets still haven't ruled out bringing Geno Smith back to compete for their starting quarterback job next season. But the Giants may be taking a shot at him first.
Smith, the former Jets second-round pick, is making a free agent visit across town to the Giants on Saturday afternoon, an NFL source confirmed. The Giants are in the market for a backup to Eli Manning, with both Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib currently unrestricted free agents.
A big part of the visit, according to one source, is so the Giants can get a sense for where the 26-year-old Smith is in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last October in his lone start last season with the Jets. In a recent interview with NFL Network, Smith said he was on track to be ready for the start of training camp in July, but likely wouldn't be ready for football activities before that.