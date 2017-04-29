The NFL draft may be over, but the search for rookies is still ongoing, with teams scrambling to sign undrafted free agents to fill out their roster. The Giants have 78 players on their roster including their six new draft picks. So, without releasing anybody else, they have room to sign 12 UDFAs.

Below is a running list of UDFAs who have reportedly signed with the Giants, plus some players who have been invited to their rookie mini-camp (May 12-14) for a tryout. The list has been compiled from NFL sources, published reports, and sometimes straight from the players themselves.

Check back often, as this list will be updated constantly over the next few days. It can also change quickly as players and teams back out of agreements. Nothing is official until a player actually signs on the dotted line: