The NFL draft may be over, but the search for rookies is still ongoing, with teams scrambling to sign undrafted free agents to fill out their roster. The Giants have 78 players on their roster including their six new draft picks. So, without releasing anybody else, they have room to sign 12 UDFAs.
Below is a running list of UDFAs who have reportedly signed with the Giants, plus some players who have been invited to their rookie mini-camp (May 12-14) for a tryout. The list has been compiled from NFL sources, published reports, and sometimes straight from the players themselves.
Check back often, as this list will be updated constantly over the next few days. It can also change quickly as players and teams back out of agreements. Nothing is official until a player actually signs on the dotted line:
Davis Webb will begin his NFL career knowing he won't be competing for a starting role anytime soon.
But the Giants' third-round pick out of California is ready to embrace the role as Manning's understudy.
" I am just glad that I ended up at such a great organization and so many great players on the Giants team and obviously great coaches," Webb said Friday. "I am just looking forward to being a great teammate and being a prepared quarterback.
Former Giants center Shaun O'Hara was critical of the team's decision to draft California quarterback Davis Webb in the third round instead of selecting an offensive lineman to protect Eli Manning.
"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for at least 3-4 years? Eli hasn't missed a game in his entire career - not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network. "They still have some holes on the offensive line."
On Saturday, the Giants took Pitt offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round with what proved to be their final pick in the draft. New York moved up seven spots in the sixth round in a deal with Tennessee that also sent the Giants' seventh-round pick to Tennessee.
The Giants selected Adam Bisnowaty with the 200th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday as part of a deal that ended their 2017 draft with only six selections.
The Giants selected Avery Moss with the 167th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Giants selected Wayne Gallman with the 140th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.
The Giants selected Davis Webb with the 87th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
The Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
The panel analyzes the first round picks of the Giants and Jets and their needs that have to be addressed going into Round 2.
Drafting good players in the first round is easy. Doing it in other rounds is hard. And the general managers who run the most successful NFL franchises know they really earn their money in Round 2 and beyond. That's where they not only fill out their roster, but can find hidden gems that everyone else overlooked. Those may be hard to find late in the draft -- and even after the draft -- but when one is uncovered, the player is truly a scout's delight.
With that in mind, here are my choices for some of the top draft steals in Giants history …
Drafting a successor to Eli Manning was never really in play for the Giants on Thursday night. There were quarterbacks they liked as an option in the first round -- particularly Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes -- but they were long gone by the time they picked at 23. So they never really had a chance to find their Quarterback of the Future.
Of course, that was only Day 1.
TE Evan Engram, who the Giants selected with the 23rd overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, says the team has been missing a piece like him.
"I know I'm ready to come in and make an immediate impact," Engram said in a press release issued by the Giants. "I know for a fact. I've been watching the Giants, they're on TV all the time. I sit down and watch them, especially this past year. I've been really analyzing teams and certain offenses. The Giants have been missing a piece like me."
"I know my skillset," Engram continued. I'm confident in my game and how hard I work. Just the weapons around me, I can't wait to come in and contribute. Learn from all those guys and take advantage of the opportunity to be a great player for this team."
Engram, 22, had 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season during his senior year at Ole Miss...
The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Evan Engram and Jamal Adams the first-round picks of the Giants and Jets respectively.
The Giants selected tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
THE VITALS:
AGE: 22
The Giants have picked up WR Odell Beckham, Jr.'s fifth-year option, the team announced Thursday.
It was not much of a tough decision at all.
The Giants have never been very good at hiding their intentions when it comes to the first round of the NFL draft. Usually by the time Draft Day rolls around, either their pick is pretty clear, or it's been narrowed down to a small handful of names.
That is most definitely not the case this year for a very good reason: In the days leading up to the draft, even the Giants didn't seem sure of what they were going to do.
Don't mistake that for confusion, though. It's more a reflection of their options. They don't have many areas of obvious need as they have in year's past. Also, they're picking lower than they've picked since 2012 and that always increases the variables. There's even more variety this year because a lot of scouts think the difference between the 10th and 30th player on most boards is pretty minimal. So with the Giants sitting at pick No. 23, they can't really be sure how the first 22 will go...
The lawyers of Giants quarterback Eli Manning have provided emails between the quarterback and the team's equipment manager, Joe Skiba, that suggest there was no plan to fabricate game-used memorabilia, according to Darren Rovell and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
"Did you put my helmet somewhere?" Manning wrote in a 2012 email sent from his phone to Skiba shortly after Super Bowl XLVI. "It was not in my locker. If you could hold on to it and my spare one as well, that would be great."
One of the plaintiffs in the fraud lawsuit against Manning purchased what was said to be Manning's backup helmet from SUper Bowl XLVI in 2012 from Steiner Sports. The other two plaintiffs in the lawsuit bought a helmet on the secondary market that they were told were worn during a game in the 2007-2008 season.
Many people around the NFL consider this to be one of the hardest first rounds to project in years. That's at least partly due to the uncertainty about where the quarterbacks will go, but also because of deep top tier of talent (perhaps 10 or 11 picks deep) and because many scouts don't see much of a difference between players ranked in the 10-15 range and those they rank down near 25-32.
After consulting with many NFL sources and experts (and my own imagination), here is my final answer on the first round: My SNY Mock Draft 3.0. I feel pretty good that the Cleveland Browns will indeed make the first overall selection. Other than that … no guarantees and I reserve the right to change my mind:
Daily News Live predicts which New York football team is more likely to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
After not doing a Mock Draft in about a decade, I've now done two versions in less than three weeks - with a third (and final) version still to come. So with eight days to go until the draft, here's my SNY Mock Draft, version 2.0. The information comes from NFL sources, draft experts, and in some cases my own mind:
1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
One last look at the top players on the board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick on April 27:
1. OT Garett Bolles, Utah - The Giants know they need help at tackle, but they don't plan to reach for one if the value isn't there. This 6-5, 297-pounder might be the best fit, though. He's 25, but that doesn't seem to bother the Giants. More concerning is his lack of experience (only one year in FBS). The Giants have seemed to like him best among the top offensive linemen throughout this process. He might not get past the Denver Broncos at 20. Whether the Giants take him or not may depend on who else is there and how much "need" really matters to them this year. (Last report: 2)
2. LB Jarrad Davis, Florida - He might actually be No. 1 on the Giants' wish list, but his stock is seemingly rising to the point where the Giants might have to move up to get him (something they're not likely to do). He's a 6-1, 238-pound outside linebacker with the skills and intelligence the Giants have been looking for at that spot for several years. Scouts also rave about his character, which makes him even more attractive. It wasn't that long ago that some scouts pegged him as more of a second-round pick, but that doesn't seem likely anymore. (Last report: N/A)
There is mutual interest between the Giants and free agent running back LeGarrette Blount, and a deal could be made before this weekend's NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Blount appeared in 16 games for the Patriots last season and carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns (the highest rushing touchdown total for any NFL player since Adrian Peterson in 2011).
With New England's recent signings of RB Mike Gillislee and RB Rex Burkheard this offseason, it seems likely that Blount's career with the Patriots is over.
After it was reported that the Giants plan to pick up his fifth-year option, Odell Beckham, Jr. vowed to work harder than he ever has before to be the very best player he can be.
"Just wanna say today I woke up feeling extremely blessed. The start of a new chapter in my life began this [past] week," Beckham wrote on his verified Twitter account. "I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been. I'm more motivated now then I have ever been."
Beckham, 24. is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the fifth-year option for the 2018 season will pay him the average salary of the third-through-25th highest paid wide receivers in the NFL, which is currently estimated to be around $8 million.
During his pre-draft press conference last week, Giants GM Jerry Reese used the phrase "best player available" nine different times. He made it clear, as he does every year, that will be the Giants' philosophy when they make their first-round draft pick.
And this year, he might really mean it.
Normally, "best player available" is a bit of a myth. The Giants, like most teams, almost always make their selections with "need" in mind, especially in the first round. They've done that with almost every first-round pick over the last two decades, to at least some degree. Even Reese admitted "You're always trying to tie 'best player available' with what our needs are."
The problem is that this year, one team source said "We don't have a ton of needs" -- and definitely none that match up well with the players who'll be available when they make the 23rd overall selection. They know they need help on the offensive line, but most scouts believe this is the weakest class of linemen (especially top of the class) in years. They know they need a play-making tight end, but the best one -- maybe even the best two -- might not reach them...
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss whether the Giants or Jets will select a tight end in the NFL Draft.
The Giants are interested in drafting former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, according to the New York Post.
McCaffrey, seen as a versatile option out of the backfield, averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2016 and scored 13 touchdowns. In 2015, McCaffrey's 3,864 all-purpose yards were the most in a season in NCAA history. He was named the AP College Football Player of the Year that same year.
His father, Ed McCaffrey, was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft.
The Giants have the 23rd overall pick in the draft, but it is not yet clear whether or not McCaffrey would still be remaining on the draft board that late in the first round. If the Giants are able to draft him, they would reportedly seek to utilize his versatility by weaving him into both offense and special teams, according to the New York Post. They would aim to give him about 20 touches per game through carries, catches, kick returns, and punt returns.
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline predict whom the Giants might take at No. 23 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft.
For the moment, Ereck Flowers appears to be the Giants left tackle by default. But Jerry Reese made it clear that is definitely subject to change.
The Giants general manager said the team will "experiment" with their offensive line lineup this spring in search of their still-to-be-determined starting five. At the moment, they have no obvious lineup, but they do have several players with the flexibility to play multiple positions.
Weston Richburg was one of the bright spots on the Giants' offensive line last season, but that's not the way he saw it. The Giants center wasn't happy with his overall performance, which was due in part to an injury that he never revealed.
Richburg said he tore ligaments in his right hand in the Giants' second preseason game. He played the entire season with the injury, which eventually needed surgery.
In the last two full games Jason Pierre-Paul played last season, he was a monster. He forced two fumbles, he had 5 ½ sacks. He was everywhere on the field, as disruptive as he had been in years.
"I was just getting warmed up, man," JPP said on Thursday. "I was just starting to get on a roll."
Coming off their most successful season since their last Super Bowl championship, the Giants hope to get off to a fast start this season. But the schedule-makers didn't make that easy to do.
The Giants will not only open the season on the road - and in Dallas for the third straight opener - but they'll be on the road for most of the first month of the 2017 season. Three of their first four games and four of their first six are away games. And to add to the challenge, three of those are in prime time.
Jerry Reese was the one who first said back in January that the Giants would use this offseason to at least think about finding Eli Manning's successor. And he was serious about taking a look. In fact, the Giants GM said "I probably looked at more quarterbacks this time" than he has in year's past.
That doesn't mean the Giants will draft their next franchise quarterback next week, though.
The Giants will open the 2017 season in Dallas on Sunday night, September 10, and wrap things up in Week 17 on New Year's Eve against the Redskins at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants' full schedule, which an NFL source confirmed to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, is as follows:
Sept. 10: @ Dallas (Sunday night football)
An angry and hurt Eli Manning defended himself against allegations that he participated in a phony memorabilia scheme, insisting "I've done nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide."
Speaking out on the subject for the first time -- and letting his emotions show for one of the few times in his 13-year NFL career -- Manning opened up his press conference on Thursday morning by proclaiming his innocence. He said that emails that purportedly show him participating in the scheme -- filed in Bergen County Superior Court as part of a civil racketeering suit against him, the Giants and their equipment managers -- were "taken out of context."
Tags: Eli Manning, Ralph Vacchiano
Latest Update (April 20)
11:30AM: The Giants will finish the preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.
The Giants will take on the Redskins in Washington D.C. on Thanksgiving night, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
The game will take place on Nov. 23, and represents New York's 15th Thanksgiving Day contest since 1926.
The Giants last played on Thanksgiving in 2009 against the Denver Broncos.
If Owa Odighizuwa really did need time "to get away from the game," two weeks was apparently enough.
The Giants defensive end, who appeared to be hinting about retirement back on April 3, was among the players in attendance for the first day of the Giants offseason workout program on Tuesday morning. And while that doesn't clear up the mystery of what the 25-year-old was tweeting about, it at least means that he's intent on continuing his NFL career.
Here is the most up-to-date information on what the Giants have done during free agency, including contract details and salary cap information. The signing period will continue through the NFL draft and right up until the start of training camp in July, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for frequent updates.
Restricted free agent DE Kerry Wynn will sign his tender with the Giants and participate in the team's offseason program, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
In 14 games last season, Wynn made 12 combined tackles to go with 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Wynn will earn $1.797 million for the 2017 season. The contract is not guaranteed.
The world of mock drafters still believes the Giants will select an offensive lineman in the first round later this month, but it's not quite as convinced as it once was.
As of Monday, 53 percent of the 32 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking an offensive lineman in the first round, which begins in just 10 days. That's down from 60 percent just two weeks ago. The favorite player, though, remains the same. The consensus is that they'll take Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was selected in 12 of the 32 mock drafts.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire is visiting with the Giants on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
McGuire ran for 1,127 yards on 232 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns during his senior year last season, adding 29 receptions for 238 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
The 5-foot-10, 214-pound running back was named the 2014 Sun Belt Player of the Year, along with the 2014 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.
The New York Giants' scheduled meeting with Miami tight end David Njoku was canceled, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Njoku, 20, was scheduled to meet with the Giants for a second time on Monday, according to The Record's Art Stapleton, but instead the New Jersey native will meet with the New York Jets.
Njoku is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft later this month. He had a formal interview with the Giants at the NFL Combine in February.
With the Hurricanes last season, Njoku had 43 receptions ånd eight touchdowns.
With Jonathan Hankins now a member of the Colts, the Giants have expressed interest in free agent defensive lineman Jared Odrick, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
Odrick played six games with the Jaguars last season, recording one sack, one forced fumble, and 12 combined tackles.
The 29-year old had at least 4.5 sacks in four of the previos six seasons between the Dolphins and Jaguars, and has the capability and skillset to play both outside as a run-stopping defensive end or inside as a pass-rushing tackle.