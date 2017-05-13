Davis Webb is apparently a quick study and he's already learned his first lesson from Eli Manning. He was scolded, mildly and publicly by Manning, after their first conversation.
But since then? "I haven't said 'Sir,'" Webb said.
So yes, he got the message that Manning prefers to be called by name, just like he plans to get every other message Manning is willing to give him. Webb, the Giants' third-round pick and the heir apparent to Manning, is anxious to learn everything from the current franchise quarterback that he can.
"Obviously he's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game, so I want to be a sponge around him," Webb said Friday after his first practice of rookie mini-camp. "I don't want to nag him and be that little rookie. But at the same time, if I have a question that can be asked, I'm going to ask it."
When Steve Spagnuolo was brought back to run the Giants defense two years ago the cupboard of talent was pretty bare and he was asked to build something out of nothing. Last year, thanks to a $200 million offseason spending spree, his job was to make all his new pieces fit.
This year there's a whole new challenge with the Giants coming off their best defensive season since Spagnuolo's first tour of duty with the Giants in 2007-08. Not only are they a bonafide top 10 unit, they also are returning with their lineup almost completely intact.
It would seem odd for a team like the Giants, who believe they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, to go into a season with an unproven kicker. But it's not out of the question, according to special teams coordinator Tom Quinn.
"No. It's very simple," Quinn said. "You have to be accurate. We've done a good job around here and we have to continue that trend. We have a guy that's a good snapper (Zak DeOssie) and a good holder (punter Brad Wing). Now, we just have to find a kicker. We like working with Aldrick so far."
Quinn was talking about Aldrick Rosas, the only kicker on their roster and whose NFL experience is limited to the Tennessee Titans training camp last summer. Rosas showed off a strong and accurate leg during his time at Southern Oregon, but the NAIA is a long way from the NFL. So even if he continues to show promise this summer, how can the Giants be sure he's ready to handle all the kicking duties in a real NFL game?
When the Giants took Evan Engram in the first round of the draft, they touted him as a dangerous weapon, a big target, and a player who they envisioned running deep routes up the middle of the field.
From what offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan can see, though, Engram can be much more than that.
Here is a full and official list of the undrafted free agent signees and the tryout players in attendance at the Giants' rookie mini-camp this weekend. Among the notable names among the tryouts are a veteran kicker (Travis Coons, formerly of the Cleveland Browns), and an Australian Rules Football Player who had a two-month tryout with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason (Joel Wilkinson):
Free agent WR Victor Cruz is drawing interest from the Jaguars,Ravens, and Bears, according to multiple reports.
He will meet with Bears next Monday, according to Art Stapleton of The Record, and the Jaguars on May 23, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.
Cruz met with the Panthers earlier this offseason.
The Giants have signed QB Davis Webb, DE Avery Moss, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and 14 undrafted free agents, the team announced on Thursday.
The undrafted free agents were DT Josh Banks, OT Jessamen Dunker, CB DaShaun Amos, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DT Jarron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, RB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, CB Nigel Tribune, WR Rob Weelwright, and WR Jalen Williams.
The players reported to Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday ahead of Friday's three-day minicamp, which featues rookies, undrafted free agents, and tryout players.
The Giants selected Tomlinson in the second round, Webb in the third round, and Moss in the fifth round.
The San Francisco 49ers offered the Giants a second round pick and two fourth picks in exchange for New York's first round pick in this year's NFL draft, according to SI's Peter King.
The Giants instead decided to keep their first round pick and went on to select tight end Evan Engram.
The Giants' interest in adding a veteran running back like LeGarrette Blount seemed to dwindle after they drafted a running back in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Now, thanks to an obscure rule and the New England Patriots' decision to use it, that interest is probably gone.
The Patriots made it hard for any team to sign the 30-year-old Blount when they chose to use a "May 9 tender" on him, according to multiple reports published on Wednesday. It's a rarely-used maneuver that essentially ties Blount's signing into the NFL's formula for giving out compensatory picks in the 2018 draft, and makes him less attractive to any interested teams.
Prior to getting that tender, Blount would've been free to sign with any team as of Wednesday without affecting their ability to get comp picks in next year's draft. Those picks are awarded to teams based on a complicated formula that factors in free agents gained and lost, the value of their contracts and their performance the following season...
With the Giants rookies due to report on Thursday for the start of their first rookie camp, the team has agreed to terms with the first of their six draft picks.
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, a second-rounder out of Alabama, agreed to his rookie deal, according to his agents at Sports Trust Advisors. He is expected to officially sign his deal before the players hit the field on Friday morning.
Tomlinson's four-year deal is expected to be worth $4.57 million with a signing bonus of about $1.5 million...
After an injury plagued first season with the Giants, J.T. Thomas finally felt healthy heading into the opener last year. He was ready for what he believed would be a big season.
But he didn't even last a full half of the first game before he was carted off the field with a torn ACL and torn meniscus in left knee. Sitting out and having to watch as his teammates returned to the playoffs hurt Thomas "more than words can describe."
Geno Smith said he will not only be ready for New York Giants training camp at the end of July; he'll be ready to fight for a job.
He'll have to be because the Giants quarterback room is a little more crowded after the team drafted Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the NFL Draft last week. With Webb and Eli Manning locks to make the roster, it leaves veteran Josh Johnson and Smith battling for the backup quarterback job.
Mark Herzlich jumped at the chance to wear his old college number, 94, for the New York Giants when Mathias Kiwanuka retired after the 2014 season. So it wasn't easy a few weeks ago when the Giants told him he had to give it up.
But he really had no choice.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara said he is looking forward to seeing third-round pick Davis Webb step onto the field for the first time, but would not commit to him to being Eli Manning's heir apparent given the team's commitment to the two-time Super Bowl champion.
"I think it's a little premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli -- he hasn't set foot on the field yet," Mara said Tuesday on "The Rich Eisen Show." "But he's got a lot of talent, and we're looking forward to seeing what we've got when he gets here. But let's not, as Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet.''
The Giants will open the preseason against the Steelers at Metlife Stadium on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.
New York then travels to face the Browns in Cleveland on Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. before hosting the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
The Giants wrap up the preseason against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in New England on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
New York Giants guard Justin Pugh said he expects to stay at left guard in the 2017 season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
"I'm not working anywhere else, but I know that if they need me to play tackle, I can play tackle," Pugh told NJ.com's Dan Duggan. "And I know if they ask our tackles to play guard, they can play guard. That's the thing with the Giants' offensive linemen: They're always willing to step up and do whatever it takes to win because this is a team that can go and make some noise once we get into the playoffs."
Pugh, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie deal after New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.8 million. A first-round pick in 2013, the Giants signed him to a four-year deal worth $8.3 million.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Chad Hansen caught 92 passes from the Giants' quarterback of the future last season at Cal, and knows that Davis Webb is a "super-competitive" player. And that could make things tough for Webb, who figures to spend his first three NFL seasons standing on the sidelines waiting for his chance to play.
But Hansen, the Jets' fourth-round selection, believes that his former college quarterback will handle it well once he realizes that watching and learning from Eli Manning will turn out to be the best thing for his career.
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall spoke at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at Metlife Stadium on Saturday and revealed that he plans to retire from football after his contract expires in two years.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Marshall is expected to focus solely on changing the world of mental health after retirement, but hopes to win a Super Bowl in the meantime.
Giants GM Jerry Reese responded to former Giants C Shaun O'Hara, who was critical of the Draft strategy the team employed last month.
O'Hara said it was a "waste" to select QB Davis Webb in the third round.
"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for three to four years? Eli (Manning) hasn't missed a game in his entire career-not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network, according to Yahoo!.
Giants QB Eli Manning has welcomed fellow QB Davis Webb and TE Evan Engram to the team.
"I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him," Manning said about his phone call with Webb. "He responded to that with, 'Yes, sir.' I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir. I appreciate the manners, but we're teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully, we straightened that out."
The Giants drafted the 22-year-old Webb in the third round of last month's Draft out of the University of California, where he completed 382 of 620 passes for 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games last season.
Manning also welcomed Engram, who the Giants drafted with the 23rd overall pick...
Davis Webb's high school and college coaches recently heaped praise on the Giants' third-round selection.
Jake Spartival, who coached Webb at the University of California, and Ken Scott, who coached Webb at Prosper High School, talked about what makes Webb special.
"You're getting a kid with an incredible work ethic, a very driven person. Very motivated," Spavital said, according to NJ.com. "He burns it at both ends. He's going to be in that facility. He'll probably be one of the first ones in, and one of the last ones to leave."
Spatival also discussed how Webb would respond to learning from QB Eli Manning.
Giants first round pick Evan Engram, who is used to Ole Miss' incredibly up-tempo offense, will have to quickly learn Ben McAdoo's West Coast system in order to make an early impact with the Giants.
"The offense is going to be vastly different than what he's used to,'' McAdoo told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post this week.
Engram thrived in the offense at Ole Miss, finishing his career with the most receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320), and touchdowns (15) for a tight end in school history. But the system run at Mississippi, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, was a no-huddle, spread offense which fit the tight end's skill-set perfectly.
Davis Webb might be the Giants' quarterback of the future, but the Giants are really still all about the present. They are absolutely convinced they have one more championship run in them during the Eli Manning Era. They have no thoughts about pushing Manning out the door just yet.
That's why Ben McAdoo was absolutely right when he told reporters on Tuesday that Manning's job isn't to develop Webb. His job is to play well and win. This isn't another situation like it was in 2004, when Kurt Warner was here and winning was secondary because everyone knew Manning was the Giants' immediate future.
The Giants are one of two finalists for free agent running back LeGarrette Blount, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports. He lists the Lions as the other team most likely to land the former Patriot.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that the Giants and Blount were talking about a potential deal.
Blount appeared in 16 games for the Patriots last season and carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns (the highest rushing touchdown total for any NFL player since Adrian Peterson in 2011).
With New England's recent signings of RB Mike Gillislee and RB Rex Burkheard this offseason, it seems likely that Blount's career with the Patriots is over.
The Giants currently have 20-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.
They opened at 25-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and had 18-to-1 odds on April 1.
Among the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have 12-to-1 odds (tied for second-best in the NFL), while the Redskins and Eagles are both 50-to-1.
The Patriots have the best odds at 7-to-2, with the Browns and 49ers (both 200-to-1) having the worst.
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Giants waited to take a lineman in the Draft and that the Jets didn't take a quarterback.
The New York Giants' biggest need heading into the NFL draft was along their battered offensive line. So it's not surprising that the biggest criticism of their draft has been Jerry Reese's failure to address that.
But Reese thinks the Giants line is in better shape than most people think.
He pointed to two young players in particular in an interview on WFAN on Monday afternoon as reasons to be hopeful about the future. Rather than stock up on young linemen from a draft class that the Giants simply thought was unappealing, he chose to ride instead with two young tackles: 23-year-old Ereck Flowers and 22-year-old Bobby Hart.
In the days before the draft, SNY told the stories of three local football players and their road to the NFL draft. Now all three -- Curtis Samuel, David Njoku and Anthony Cioffi -- are on NFL rosters. Below is a look at where they landed in, and after, the NFL draft:
TE David Njoku (Miami; Cedar Grove, N.J.)
Last year it seemed the entire NFL knew the Giants' intentions in the first round. They wanted either linebacker Leonard Floyd or tackle Jack Conklin. Then they sat back and watched as the Bears and the Titans traded right in front of them to take them both off the board.
Fast forward one year, to Thursday night, when a similar situation unfolded - albeit one not nearly as dramatic. The Giants loved Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and watched as he fell in their direction, but they decided to stand pat at 23 and watched him go to the Buccaneers at 19. They also loved Utah tackle Garett Bolles, but they didn't flinch as the Denver Broncos took him at 20.
Ben McAdoo had a ringside seat for the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers circus in Green Bay, when the former wouldn't retire, the latter made it clear he wanted to play, and the scene got ugly until a legend was basically forced out of town. The situation with the Giants isn't the same, and no one is expecting a similar soap opera with Eli Manning and his newly drafted heir apparent, Davis Webb.
At least not yet.
Things could get really interesting, though, in 2019.
Davis Webb will begin his NFL career knowing he won't be competing for a starting role anytime soon.
But the Giants' third-round pick out of California is ready to embrace the role as Manning's understudy.
" I am just glad that I ended up at such a great organization and so many great players on the Giants team and obviously great coaches," Webb said Friday. "I am just looking forward to being a great teammate and being a prepared quarterback.
The Giants selected Adam Bisnowaty with the 200th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday as part of a deal that ended their 2017 draft with only six selections.
Former Giants center Shaun O'Hara was critical of the team's decision to draft California quarterback Davis Webb in the third round instead of selecting an offensive lineman to protect Eli Manning.
"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for at least 3-4 years? Eli hasn't missed a game in his entire career - not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network. "They still have some holes on the offensive line."
On Saturday, the Giants took Pitt offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round with what proved to be their final pick in the draft. New York moved up seven spots in the sixth round in a deal with Tennessee that also sent the Giants' seventh-round pick to Tennessee.
The Giants selected Avery Moss with the 167th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Giants selected Wayne Gallman with the 140th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.
The Giants selected Davis Webb with the 87th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
The Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
The panel analyzes the first round picks of the Giants and Jets and their needs that have to be addressed going into Round 2.
Drafting good players in the first round is easy. Doing it in other rounds is hard. And the general managers who run the most successful NFL franchises know they really earn their money in Round 2 and beyond. That's where they not only fill out their roster, but can find hidden gems that everyone else overlooked. Those may be hard to find late in the draft -- and even after the draft -- but when one is uncovered, the player is truly a scout's delight.
With that in mind, here are my choices for some of the top draft steals in Giants history …
Drafting a successor to Eli Manning was never really in play for the Giants on Thursday night. There were quarterbacks they liked as an option in the first round -- particularly Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes -- but they were long gone by the time they picked at 23. So they never really had a chance to find their Quarterback of the Future.
Of course, that was only Day 1.
TE Evan Engram, who the Giants selected with the 23rd overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, says the team has been missing a piece like him.
"I know I'm ready to come in and make an immediate impact," Engram said in a press release issued by the Giants. "I know for a fact. I've been watching the Giants, they're on TV all the time. I sit down and watch them, especially this past year. I've been really analyzing teams and certain offenses. The Giants have been missing a piece like me."
"I know my skillset," Engram continued. I'm confident in my game and how hard I work. Just the weapons around me, I can't wait to come in and contribute. Learn from all those guys and take advantage of the opportunity to be a great player for this team."
Engram, 22, had 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season during his senior year at Ole Miss...
The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Evan Engram and Jamal Adams the first-round picks of the Giants and Jets respectively.
The Giants selected tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
THE VITALS:
AGE: 22
The Giants have picked up WR Odell Beckham, Jr.'s fifth-year option, the team announced Thursday.
It was not much of a tough decision at all.
The Giants have never been very good at hiding their intentions when it comes to the first round of the NFL draft. Usually by the time Draft Day rolls around, either their pick is pretty clear, or it's been narrowed down to a small handful of names.
That is most definitely not the case this year for a very good reason: In the days leading up to the draft, even the Giants didn't seem sure of what they were going to do.
Don't mistake that for confusion, though. It's more a reflection of their options. They don't have many areas of obvious need as they have in year's past. Also, they're picking lower than they've picked since 2012 and that always increases the variables. There's even more variety this year because a lot of scouts think the difference between the 10th and 30th player on most boards is pretty minimal. So with the Giants sitting at pick No. 23, they can't really be sure how the first 22 will go...
The lawyers of Giants quarterback Eli Manning have provided emails between the quarterback and the team's equipment manager, Joe Skiba, that suggest there was no plan to fabricate game-used memorabilia, according to Darren Rovell and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
"Did you put my helmet somewhere?" Manning wrote in a 2012 email sent from his phone to Skiba shortly after Super Bowl XLVI. "It was not in my locker. If you could hold on to it and my spare one as well, that would be great."
One of the plaintiffs in the fraud lawsuit against Manning purchased what was said to be Manning's backup helmet from SUper Bowl XLVI in 2012 from Steiner Sports. The other two plaintiffs in the lawsuit bought a helmet on the secondary market that they were told were worn during a game in the 2007-2008 season.