Davis Webb is apparently a quick study and he's already learned his first lesson from Eli Manning. He was scolded, mildly and publicly by Manning, after their first conversation.

But since then? "I haven't said 'Sir,'" Webb said.

So yes, he got the message that Manning prefers to be called by name, just like he plans to get every other message Manning is willing to give him. Webb, the Giants' third-round pick and the heir apparent to Manning, is anxious to learn everything from the current franchise quarterback that he can.

"Obviously he's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game, so I want to be a sponge around him," Webb said Friday after his first practice of rookie mini-camp. "I don't want to nag him and be that little rookie. But at the same time, if I have a question that can be asked, I'm going to ask it."