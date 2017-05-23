The New York Giants took the field for their first time as a team this spring, but they were missing at least one of their most important players.

Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants' talented and enigmatic receiver, was a no-show for the first day of organized team activities (OTAs), a team source confirmed. The reason for his absence wasn't clear, but he doesn't necessarily need to give one. All 10 of the OTA sessions the Giants will hold over the next three weeks are part of the voluntary offseason program.

The only mandatory event this offseason for Giants players is the team's three-day minicamp, which is scheduled for June 13-15.

Still, Beckham's absence is notable if only because of the way he left off last season and Giants GM Jerry Reese's postseason declaration that it was time for Beckham to finally "grow up." Beckham ended last year with a disappointing performance in the team's playoff loss in Green Bay, which was preceded by his ill-timed trip with his fellow receivers to Miami, and followed by his decision to punch a hole in the wall outside the interview area in Lambeau Field.