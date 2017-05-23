The New York Giants took the field for their first time as a team this spring, but they were missing at least one of their most important players.
Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants' talented and enigmatic receiver, was a no-show for the first day of organized team activities (OTAs), a team source confirmed. The reason for his absence wasn't clear, but he doesn't necessarily need to give one. All 10 of the OTA sessions the Giants will hold over the next three weeks are part of the voluntary offseason program.
The only mandatory event this offseason for Giants players is the team's three-day minicamp, which is scheduled for June 13-15.
Still, Beckham's absence is notable if only because of the way he left off last season and Giants GM Jerry Reese's postseason declaration that it was time for Beckham to finally "grow up." Beckham ended last year with a disappointing performance in the team's playoff loss in Green Bay, which was preceded by his ill-timed trip with his fellow receivers to Miami, and followed by his decision to punch a hole in the wall outside the interview area in Lambeau Field.
BAYONNE, N.J. - The New York Giants' offensive line seen for most of last season will likely be the same at the start of this season.
And according to left guard Justin Pugh, that's not necessarily a bad thing.
No, the Giants' line did not play well last season, and no, the team didn't do much to improve the personnel this offseason. But as Pugh, a fifth-year veteran, said on Monday, continuity "is the most important thing with offensive line play."
BAYONNE, N.J. - Aldrick Rosas may be a complete unknown to just about everyone outside the Giants organization, but it sounds like he's made quite an impression on his new team this spring.
"He's having one of the most memorable offseasons that I can recall," Giants long-time long-snapper Zak DeOssie said in an interview with SNY. "On that note, it's a different thing when they're kicking in front of an entire stadium. But I have full faith in him that he can get the job done."
That's quite a compliment coming from the 11-year veteran, especially for a first-year player who has yet to kick in an NFL game. But the Giants seem to have a strong belief in the 22-year-old who last kicked regularly for Southern Oregon, an NAIA school. He is the only kicker on their roster at the moment, and there's been no indication that they plan to bring in anyone else.
That would be an odd choice for a team that believes it's a Super Bowl contender. But so far, DeOssie -- speaking at the Newark Mentoring Movement golf outing at the Bayonne Golf Club -- really likes what he sees...
BAYONNE, N.J. - Justin Tuck was right there to witness the best of Jason Pierre-Paul -- his breakout, 16 1/2-sack season that was now six long years ago. JPP has been through a lot since then, including multiple surgeries on his hand, groin and back.
The injuries and time have undoubtedly taken a toll. But Tuck still believes his old teammate is even better than he was before.
Former 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges will visit with the Giants on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.
Hodges played in 15 games for San Francisco last season, recording 83 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.
Hodges will visit with Buffalo today before heading to the Meadowlands on Tuesday.
Former Lions defensive end Devin Taylor is visiting with the Giants today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
In 16 games for Detroit last season, Taylor racked up 4.5 sacks, along with 28 combined tackles and one forced fumble.
In four years with the Lions, Taylor recorded 15.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 92 combined tackles while missing only three games.
The Giants have signed their sixth-round pick, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty, the team announced Friday morning.
Bisnowaty started 43 games during his time at the University of Pittsburgh, including 13 games at left tackle his senior year where he earned first-team All-ACC honors.
"Wherever my name is at, I'll play and I'm excited just to be out on the field," said Bisnowaty. "I also played a little bit of guard in college, so I'm comfortable playing either position, either side. Either way, I'll be out there and play as hard as I can."
Giants quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants could reach a settlement in the memorabilia lawsuit against them, according to the New York Daily News.
According to the report, Manning and others affiliated with the Giants could avoid testifying in the case because of the possible settlement.
The Eagles have signed RB LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal worth up to $2.8 million, the team announced Wednesday morning.
The Giants had been linked to Blount earlier in the offseason, and had an offer out to the veteran power back, along with the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports New York's offer to Blount was a "token minimum-salary" offer.
Blount carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns for the Patriots last season.
The Giants currently have 9-to-1 odds to reach Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.
The teams with better odds in the NFC are the Cowboys (9-to-2), Packers (11-to-2), Seahawks (11-to-2), and Falcons (6-to-1).
The Giants currently have 20-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII. They opened at 25-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and had 18-to-1 odds on April 1.
The Giants have signed WR Kevin Snead and waived OL Martin Wallace, the team announced Monday.
Snead spent last weekend at the Giants' rookie minicamp.
Known as the fastest player in college football while at Carson-Newman, Snead ran a 4.22 second 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.
The long shot of a rookie camp tryout paid off for three players as the Giants signed running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson after their final practice of mini-camp on Saturday.
Two of the new players are small-school finds. Abdullah (5-10, 220) had a monster season at James Madison last year, rushing for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns. Robinson (6-1, 217) is a rookie out of Furman University in South Carolina.
The friendship began at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., when the quarterback with the big arm seemed to like throwing to the tight end with the deep speed.
"Yeah, it is funny because Evan was my favorite player at the Senior Bowl and I told him that there," said the newest Giants quarterback, Davis Webb. "And a couple months later we are on the same team. So that's really cool."
Though it may be three years before Webb and Evan Engram are playing catch again in a game that matters, they are indeed on the same NFL team after Engram was drafted in the first round by the Giants, and then Webb was drafted in the third. They are on vastly different tracks: Engram is expected to have an immediate impact as an offensive weapon, while Webb figures to sit behind quarterback Eli Manning until at least 2020.
The Giants didn't do much this offseason to fix their offensive line, which was their biggest issue last season. But that doesn't mean it won't be better. In fact, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan has already seen some signs of how it might improve.
Sullivan gave credit to tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart for the work they've put in during the Giants' offseason training program. He conceded that's early, and they haven't done any live drills yet, but he definitely can see improvement in the two young tackles who might be the starters this year.
"Both Ereck and Bobby spent a lot of time here working out in the weight room," Sullivan said. "I think if you see Ereck, his body is a lot leaner. It's very early and we didn't get a chance to practice against the defense yet, but you do see some increased quickness. I'm just very pleased that both those young men have made that commitment to try to improve their game physically, and do the things that they need to do to their bodies to mature and grow."
Travis Rudolph was once the picture of everything that is good, not only about sports, but about humanity. He became a national sensation nine months ago for a simple act of kindness -- his decision to sit and have lunch in a middle school cafeteria with an autistic boy who was eating alone.
A picture was taken. The boy's mom posted it on Facebook. And soon everyone knew who the Florida State receiver was.
That should have been the sole focus of his story as he prepared for the NFL Draft -- a talented receiver, brimming with high character, famous for all the right reasons. And it was, until April 21 -- one week before the draft -- when Rudolph's father was accidentally shot and killed.
Davis Webb is apparently a quick study and he's already learned his first lesson from Eli Manning. He was scolded, mildly and publicly by Manning, after their first conversation.
But since then? "I haven't said 'Sir,'" Webb said.
So yes, he got the message that Manning prefers to be called by name, just like he plans to get every other message Manning is willing to give him. Webb, the Giants' third-round pick and the heir apparent to Manning, is anxious to learn everything from the current franchise quarterback that he can.
"Obviously he's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game, so I want to be a sponge around him," Webb said Friday after his first practice of rookie mini-camp. "I don't want to nag him and be that little rookie. But at the same time, if I have a question that can be asked, I'm going to ask it."
When Steve Spagnuolo was brought back to run the Giants defense two years ago the cupboard of talent was pretty bare and he was asked to build something out of nothing. Last year, thanks to a $200 million offseason spending spree, his job was to make all his new pieces fit.
This year there's a whole new challenge with the Giants coming off their best defensive season since Spagnuolo's first tour of duty with the Giants in 2007-08. Not only are they a bonafide top 10 unit, they also are returning with their lineup almost completely intact.
It would seem odd for a team like the Giants, who believe they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, to go into a season with an unproven kicker. But it's not out of the question, according to special teams coordinator Tom Quinn.
"No. It's very simple," Quinn said. "You have to be accurate. We've done a good job around here and we have to continue that trend. We have a guy that's a good snapper (Zak DeOssie) and a good holder (punter Brad Wing). Now, we just have to find a kicker. We like working with Aldrick so far."
Quinn was talking about Aldrick Rosas, the only kicker on their roster and whose NFL experience is limited to the Tennessee Titans training camp last summer. Rosas showed off a strong and accurate leg during his time at Southern Oregon, but the NAIA is a long way from the NFL. So even if he continues to show promise this summer, how can the Giants be sure he's ready to handle all the kicking duties in a real NFL game?
When the Giants took Evan Engram in the first round of the draft, they touted him as a dangerous weapon, a big target, and a player who they envisioned running deep routes up the middle of the field.
From what offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan can see, though, Engram can be much more than that.
Here is a full and official list of the undrafted free agent signees and the tryout players in attendance at the Giants' rookie mini-camp this weekend. Among the notable names among the tryouts are a veteran kicker (Travis Coons, formerly of the Cleveland Browns), and an Australian Rules Football Player who had a two-month tryout with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason (Joel Wilkinson):
Free agent WR Victor Cruz is drawing interest from the Jaguars,Ravens, and Bears, according to multiple reports.
He will meet with Bears next Monday, according to Art Stapleton of The Record, and the Jaguars on May 23, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.
Cruz met with the Panthers earlier this offseason.
The Giants have signed QB Davis Webb, DE Avery Moss, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and 14 undrafted free agents, the team announced on Thursday.
The undrafted free agents were DT Josh Banks, OT Jessamen Dunker, CB DaShaun Amos, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DT Jarron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, RB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, CB Nigel Tribune, WR Rob Weelwright, and WR Jalen Williams.
The players reported to Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday ahead of Friday's three-day minicamp, which featues rookies, undrafted free agents, and tryout players.
The Giants selected Tomlinson in the second round, Webb in the third round, and Moss in the fifth round.
The San Francisco 49ers offered the Giants a second round pick and two fourth picks in exchange for New York's first round pick in this year's NFL draft, according to SI's Peter King.
The Giants instead decided to keep their first round pick and went on to select tight end Evan Engram.
With the Giants rookies due to report on Thursday for the start of their first rookie camp, the team has agreed to terms with the first of their six draft picks.
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, a second-rounder out of Alabama, agreed to his rookie deal, according to his agents at Sports Trust Advisors. He is expected to officially sign his deal before the players hit the field on Friday morning.
Tomlinson's four-year deal is expected to be worth $4.57 million with a signing bonus of about $1.5 million...
After an injury plagued first season with the Giants, J.T. Thomas finally felt healthy heading into the opener last year. He was ready for what he believed would be a big season.
But he didn't even last a full half of the first game before he was carted off the field with a torn ACL and torn meniscus in left knee. Sitting out and having to watch as his teammates returned to the playoffs hurt Thomas "more than words can describe."
Geno Smith said he will not only be ready for New York Giants training camp at the end of July; he'll be ready to fight for a job.
He'll have to be because the Giants quarterback room is a little more crowded after the team drafted Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the NFL Draft last week. With Webb and Eli Manning locks to make the roster, it leaves veteran Josh Johnson and Smith battling for the backup quarterback job.
Mark Herzlich jumped at the chance to wear his old college number, 94, for the New York Giants when Mathias Kiwanuka retired after the 2014 season. So it wasn't easy a few weeks ago when the Giants told him he had to give it up.
But he really had no choice.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara said he is looking forward to seeing third-round pick Davis Webb step onto the field for the first time, but would not commit to him to being Eli Manning's heir apparent given the team's commitment to the two-time Super Bowl champion.
"I think it's a little premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli -- he hasn't set foot on the field yet," Mara said Tuesday on "The Rich Eisen Show." "But he's got a lot of talent, and we're looking forward to seeing what we've got when he gets here. But let's not, as Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet.''
Tags: Eli Manning, Ryan Nassib
The Giants will open the preseason against the Steelers at Metlife Stadium on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.
New York then travels to face the Browns in Cleveland on Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. before hosting the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
The Giants wrap up the preseason against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in New England on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
New York Giants guard Justin Pugh said he expects to stay at left guard in the 2017 season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
"I'm not working anywhere else, but I know that if they need me to play tackle, I can play tackle," Pugh told NJ.com's Dan Duggan. "And I know if they ask our tackles to play guard, they can play guard. That's the thing with the Giants' offensive linemen: They're always willing to step up and do whatever it takes to win because this is a team that can go and make some noise once we get into the playoffs."
Pugh, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie deal after New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.8 million. A first-round pick in 2013, the Giants signed him to a four-year deal worth $8.3 million.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Chad Hansen caught 92 passes from the Giants' quarterback of the future last season at Cal, and knows that Davis Webb is a "super-competitive" player. And that could make things tough for Webb, who figures to spend his first three NFL seasons standing on the sidelines waiting for his chance to play.
But Hansen, the Jets' fourth-round selection, believes that his former college quarterback will handle it well once he realizes that watching and learning from Eli Manning will turn out to be the best thing for his career.
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall spoke at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at Metlife Stadium on Saturday and revealed that he plans to retire from football after his contract expires in two years.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Marshall is expected to focus solely on changing the world of mental health after retirement, but hopes to win a Super Bowl in the meantime.
Giants GM Jerry Reese responded to former Giants C Shaun O'Hara, who was critical of the Draft strategy the team employed last month.
O'Hara said it was a "waste" to select QB Davis Webb in the third round.
"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for three to four years? Eli (Manning) hasn't missed a game in his entire career-not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network, according to Yahoo!.
Giants QB Eli Manning has welcomed fellow QB Davis Webb and TE Evan Engram to the team.
"I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him," Manning said about his phone call with Webb. "He responded to that with, 'Yes, sir.' I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir. I appreciate the manners, but we're teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully, we straightened that out."
The Giants drafted the 22-year-old Webb in the third round of last month's Draft out of the University of California, where he completed 382 of 620 passes for 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games last season.
Manning also welcomed Engram, who the Giants drafted with the 23rd overall pick...
Davis Webb's high school and college coaches recently heaped praise on the Giants' third-round selection.
Jake Spartival, who coached Webb at the University of California, and Ken Scott, who coached Webb at Prosper High School, talked about what makes Webb special.
"You're getting a kid with an incredible work ethic, a very driven person. Very motivated," Spavital said, according to NJ.com. "He burns it at both ends. He's going to be in that facility. He'll probably be one of the first ones in, and one of the last ones to leave."
Spatival also discussed how Webb would respond to learning from QB Eli Manning.
Giants first round pick Evan Engram, who is used to Ole Miss' incredibly up-tempo offense, will have to quickly learn Ben McAdoo's West Coast system in order to make an early impact with the Giants.
"The offense is going to be vastly different than what he's used to,'' McAdoo told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post this week.
Engram thrived in the offense at Ole Miss, finishing his career with the most receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320), and touchdowns (15) for a tight end in school history. But the system run at Mississippi, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, was a no-huddle, spread offense which fit the tight end's skill-set perfectly.
Davis Webb might be the Giants' quarterback of the future, but the Giants are really still all about the present. They are absolutely convinced they have one more championship run in them during the Eli Manning Era. They have no thoughts about pushing Manning out the door just yet.
That's why Ben McAdoo was absolutely right when he told reporters on Tuesday that Manning's job isn't to develop Webb. His job is to play well and win. This isn't another situation like it was in 2004, when Kurt Warner was here and winning was secondary because everyone knew Manning was the Giants' immediate future.
The Giants are one of two finalists for free agent running back LeGarrette Blount, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports. He lists the Lions as the other team most likely to land the former Patriot.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that the Giants and Blount were talking about a potential deal.
Blount appeared in 16 games for the Patriots last season and carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns (the highest rushing touchdown total for any NFL player since Adrian Peterson in 2011).
With New England's recent signings of RB Mike Gillislee and RB Rex Burkheard this offseason, it seems likely that Blount's career with the Patriots is over.
The Giants currently have 20-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.
They opened at 25-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and had 18-to-1 odds on April 1.
Among the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have 12-to-1 odds (tied for second-best in the NFL), while the Redskins and Eagles are both 50-to-1.
The Patriots have the best odds at 7-to-2, with the Browns and 49ers (both 200-to-1) having the worst.
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Giants waited to take a lineman in the Draft and that the Jets didn't take a quarterback.
The New York Giants' biggest need heading into the NFL draft was along their battered offensive line. So it's not surprising that the biggest criticism of their draft has been Jerry Reese's failure to address that.
But Reese thinks the Giants line is in better shape than most people think.
He pointed to two young players in particular in an interview on WFAN on Monday afternoon as reasons to be hopeful about the future. Rather than stock up on young linemen from a draft class that the Giants simply thought was unappealing, he chose to ride instead with two young tackles: 23-year-old Ereck Flowers and 22-year-old Bobby Hart.