Giants QB Eli Manning has welcomed fellow QB Davis Webb and TE Evan Engram to the team.

"I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him," Manning said about his phone call with Webb. "He responded to that with, 'Yes, sir.' I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir. I appreciate the manners, but we're teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully, we straightened that out."

The Giants drafted the 22-year-old Webb in the third round of last month's Draft out of the University of California, where he completed 382 of 620 passes for 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games last season.

Manning also welcomed Engram, who the Giants drafted with the 23rd overall pick...