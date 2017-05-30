GEICO SportsNite provides an update on two of Big Blue's most dynamic young receivers.
The Giants have officially signed fourth-round pick RB Wayne Gallman, according to Giants.com.
The featured back for the national champion Clemson Tigers, Gallman loves that he may be able to acquire another title with the Giants being a playoff team last season.
"Of course the [Giants] are a playoff team," Gallman told reporters. "Who doesn't want to be on a playoff team?"
Giants co-owner, John Mara, said his team never discussed signing QB Colin Kaepernick due to fan backlash, according to TheMMQB.com
Kaepernick made national headlines after he refused to stand for the national anthem throughout the 2016-2017 season. Many were outraged by the controversial act, and in the wake of his free agent status, Giants fans weren't hesistant to express their disinterest if the team were to sign him.
"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I've run into."
Redskins CB Josh Norman talked about his feud with Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr., insinuating Beckham is a fake tough guy.
Norman and Beckham famously clashed on December 20, 2015, when Norman was still a member of the Panthers. The two players fought on the field throughout the game, with Beckham eventually receiving an ejection.
Norman told Bleacher Report he wishes he would've "let himself go" during that game and gotten into a fistfight with Beckham instead of trying to control himself.
Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has not taken part in any of the Giants' voluntary OTA sessions yet this offseason. Instead, Beckham has been working out with Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter in Los Angeles, according to The Post.
"I told him, 'It's the first time you're the second best wide receiver in the building. I know you don't like that, but get used to it. I'm the one with the [gold] jacket," Carter said to Gary Myers of the Daily News. "His mind is in a great place. He knows what's at stake. He wants to work out to get better. Sometimes a personal trainer is better than the strength coach for the team."
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham, Jr. haven't had much time to work out together, especially since Beckham is skipping the Giants OTAs. But it didn't take long for Marshall to come to a big conclusion about his new teammate.
Beckham, Marshall said, is "a freak".
"That is one thing that I notice about him: He is a freak," Marshall said. "The first day when we were running sprints he was playing with the rest of the wide receivers. We are running extremely hard and at full capacity and he would just jog and be 10 yards in front of us and then stop and let everyone else beat him. It is just special to see this guy work. He is truly a freak."
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Sheldon Richardson may think that Brandon Marshall was the source of the Jets' unhappy locker room last season, but Marshall's new Giants coaches and teammates see him in an entirely different way.
"Brandon has been a breath of fresh air for us," head coach Ben McAdoo said on Thursday. "He comes out, he works hard at football, you can see he loves football. It's refreshing to have a guy that's been as productive as he has over his career and has played as long as he's played, being out here working the way he works; you can really see he loves the game."
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The organized team activities (OTAs) are voluntary and Odell Beckham, Jr. is definitely allowed to skip them if he wants.
But it sure sounds like his coach would prefer if he were here.
When the Giants drafted Davis Webb in the third round of the draft, they didn't just find their possible quarterback of the future, they also created a quarterback logjam in the present. Now they have Eli Manning, Webb, and backup Josh Johnson.
That makes Geno Smith the odd man out, right?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall was well aware of the "15 reasons" Sheldon Richardson had to be glad Marshall is gone from the Jets, and he knew the questions were coming. He even began his first press conference with the Giants by saying "Sheldon Richardson questions, go ahead and open it up."
But Marshall tried not to open up about his running feud with his former teammate. He preferred to stay as much as possible on the high road instead.
Free agent WR Victor Cruz has agreed in principle to a one-year deal with the Bears, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Cruz had also been drawing interest from the Jaguars and Ravens, according to multiple reports.
Cruz met with the Panthers earlier this offseason.
Former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has accused the Giants of intentionally suppressing his production in 2016 in order to make it easier for the team to cut him.
Head coach Ben McAdoo responded to the comments on Thursday at OTAs, telling SNY's Ralph Vacchiano "there's no accuracy to it."
Cruz finished the season with 39 receptions for 586 yards and only one touchdown. It was the wide receiver's first season back on the field after missing the previous two years due to injuries.
Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. was not present Thursday as the Giants continued their OTAs, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.
Beckham has missed three straight days of team workouts, and practiced with quarterback Johnny Manziel on Tuesday.
He spent Monday hanging out with rapper Iggy Azalea instead of participating in the team's OTAs, according to the New York Daily News. ..
The Giants have agreed to terms on one-year deals with safety Duke Ihenacho and defensive end Devin Taylor, the team announced Thursday morning.
To make room on the roster, New York has terminated the contract of safety Raheem Moore and waived linebacker Ishaq Williams.
Ihenacho, who entered the league in 2012, has spent the last three seasons with the Redskins.
He played in 15 games with Washington last season, recording 54 total tackles.
Odell Beckham isn't spending his spring catching passes from Eli Manning. But he did have time to catch a few from Johnny Manziel.
While the Giants' enigmatic star receiver skipped the first two days of the organized team activities (OTAs) this week, he was reportedly working out with Manziel, the troubled ex-NFL quarterback. On Tuesday, Beckham's "custom cleat artist," who goes by the name "Kickasso," posted a picture of himself hanging with a shirtless Beckham and Manziel on an outdoor football field.
Then, on Wednesday morning, TMZ posted the picture and reported that Beckham and Manziel "hit the gridiron for some passing drills", along with several other unnamed receivers.
Giants WR Brandon Marshall blew off the jab made by former Jets teammate Sheldon Richardson on Tuesday in an interview with Newsday.
After the Jets first day at OTAs, Richardson said "let's just say there are 15 reasons why" the atmosphere in the locker room is better this season, alluding to Marshall's No. 15 that he wore with the Jets.
The room burst into laughter, Richardson said "that's enough, I'm out of here," and walked away.
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. has signed an endorsement deal with Nike, per Nice Kick's Nick DePaula.
The brand took advantage of their contract's 10-day "match clause" window, allowing them to fully match Adidas' edorsement proprosal for Beckham.
Roger Goodell announced the NFL will be more laid back when it comes to touchdown celebrations this season, according to his Commissioner Letter.
The NFL has been harsh when it came to players getting creative in the end zone, and after speaking with over 80 current and former players, Goodell decided it was time for that to change.
"We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays," Goodell said in his letter.
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was ranked 54th in the latest installment of the NFL Network's Top 100.
Jenkins was unranked last year by the network, but his 2016 campaign boosted his status among the league's top corners. In 15 games, he recorded three interceptions, one sack and had 18 passes defended, which was seventh-best in the league.
He also allowed the third-lowest completion percentage by opposing quarterbacks at 58.6 percent in 2016.
The Giants signed Jenkins prior to last season to a five-year, $62.5 million contract with $28.8 million guaranteed.
BAYONNE, N.J. - Justin Tuck was right there to witness the best of Jason Pierre-Paul -- his breakout, 16 1/2-sack season that was now six long years ago. JPP has been through a lot since then, including multiple surgeries on his hand, groin and back.
The injuries and time have undoubtedly taken a toll. But Tuck still believes his old teammate is even better than he was before.
The New York Giants took the field for their first time as a team this spring, but they were missing at least one of their most important players.
Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants' talented and enigmatic receiver, was a no-show for the first day of organized team activities (OTAs), a team source confirmed. The reason for his absence wasn't clear, but he doesn't necessarily need to give one. All 10 of the OTA sessions the Giants will hold over the next three weeks are part of the voluntary offseason program.
The only mandatory event this offseason for Giants players is the team's three-day minicamp, which is scheduled for June 13-15.
Still, Beckham's absence is notable if only because of the way he left off last season and Giants GM Jerry Reese's postseason declaration that it was time for Beckham to finally "grow up." Beckham ended last year with a disappointing performance in the team's playoff loss in Green Bay, which was preceded by his ill-timed trip with his fellow receivers to Miami, and followed by his decision to punch a hole in the wall outside the interview area in Lambeau Field.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eli Apple, Eli Manning, Janoris Jenkins, Jonathan Casillas, Landon Collins, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Ralph Vacchiano
BAYONNE, N.J. - The New York Giants' offensive line seen for most of last season will likely be the same at the start of this season.
And according to left guard Justin Pugh, that's not necessarily a bad thing.
No, the Giants' line did not play well last season, and no, the team didn't do much to improve the personnel this offseason. But as Pugh, a fifth-year veteran, said on Monday, continuity "is the most important thing with offensive line play."
Tags: Bobby Hart, Brandon Marshall, Daniel Fells, Ereck Flowers, John Jerry, Justin Pugh, Nikita Whitlock, Odell Beckham Jr., Weston Richburg, Ralph Vacchiano
BAYONNE, N.J. - Aldrick Rosas may be a complete unknown to just about everyone outside the Giants organization, but it sounds like he's made quite an impression on his new team this spring.
"He's having one of the most memorable offseasons that I can recall," Giants long-time long-snapper Zak DeOssie said in an interview with SNY. "On that note, it's a different thing when they're kicking in front of an entire stadium. But I have full faith in him that he can get the job done."
That's quite a compliment coming from the 11-year veteran, especially for a first-year player who has yet to kick in an NFL game. But the Giants seem to have a strong belief in the 22-year-old who last kicked regularly for Southern Oregon, an NAIA school. He is the only kicker on their roster at the moment, and there's been no indication that they plan to bring in anyone else.
That would be an odd choice for a team that believes it's a Super Bowl contender. But so far, DeOssie -- speaking at the Newark Mentoring Movement golf outing at the Bayonne Golf Club -- really likes what he sees...
Former 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges will visit with the Giants on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.
Hodges played in 15 games for San Francisco last season, recording 83 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.
Hodges will visit with Buffalo today before heading to the Meadowlands on Tuesday.
Former Lions defensive end Devin Taylor is visiting with the Giants today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
In 16 games for Detroit last season, Taylor racked up 4.5 sacks, along with 28 combined tackles and one forced fumble.
In four years with the Lions, Taylor recorded 15.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 92 combined tackles while missing only three games.
The Giants have signed their sixth-round pick, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty, the team announced Friday morning.
Bisnowaty started 43 games during his time at the University of Pittsburgh, including 13 games at left tackle his senior year where he earned first-team All-ACC honors.
"Wherever my name is at, I'll play and I'm excited just to be out on the field," said Bisnowaty. "I also played a little bit of guard in college, so I'm comfortable playing either position, either side. Either way, I'll be out there and play as hard as I can."
Giants quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants could reach a settlement in the memorabilia lawsuit against them, according to the New York Daily News.
According to the report, Manning and others affiliated with the Giants could avoid testifying in the case because of the possible settlement.
The Eagles have signed RB LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal worth up to $2.8 million, the team announced Wednesday morning.
The Giants had been linked to Blount earlier in the offseason, and had an offer out to the veteran power back, along with the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports New York's offer to Blount was a "token minimum-salary" offer.
Blount carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns for the Patriots last season.
The Giants currently have 9-to-1 odds to reach Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.
The teams with better odds in the NFC are the Cowboys (9-to-2), Packers (11-to-2), Seahawks (11-to-2), and Falcons (6-to-1).
The Giants currently have 20-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII. They opened at 25-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and had 18-to-1 odds on April 1.
The Giants have signed WR Kevin Snead and waived OL Martin Wallace, the team announced Monday.
Snead spent last weekend at the Giants' rookie minicamp.
Known as the fastest player in college football while at Carson-Newman, Snead ran a 4.22 second 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.
The long shot of a rookie camp tryout paid off for three players as the Giants signed running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson after their final practice of mini-camp on Saturday.
Two of the new players are small-school finds. Abdullah (5-10, 220) had a monster season at James Madison last year, rushing for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns. Robinson (6-1, 217) is a rookie out of Furman University in South Carolina.
The friendship began at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., when the quarterback with the big arm seemed to like throwing to the tight end with the deep speed.
"Yeah, it is funny because Evan was my favorite player at the Senior Bowl and I told him that there," said the newest Giants quarterback, Davis Webb. "And a couple months later we are on the same team. So that's really cool."
Though it may be three years before Webb and Evan Engram are playing catch again in a game that matters, they are indeed on the same NFL team after Engram was drafted in the first round by the Giants, and then Webb was drafted in the third. They are on vastly different tracks: Engram is expected to have an immediate impact as an offensive weapon, while Webb figures to sit behind quarterback Eli Manning until at least 2020.
Tags: Davis Webb, Evan Engram
The Giants didn't do much this offseason to fix their offensive line, which was their biggest issue last season. But that doesn't mean it won't be better. In fact, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan has already seen some signs of how it might improve.
Sullivan gave credit to tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart for the work they've put in during the Giants' offseason training program. He conceded that's early, and they haven't done any live drills yet, but he definitely can see improvement in the two young tackles who might be the starters this year.
"Both Ereck and Bobby spent a lot of time here working out in the weight room," Sullivan said. "I think if you see Ereck, his body is a lot leaner. It's very early and we didn't get a chance to practice against the defense yet, but you do see some increased quickness. I'm just very pleased that both those young men have made that commitment to try to improve their game physically, and do the things that they need to do to their bodies to mature and grow."
Travis Rudolph was once the picture of everything that is good, not only about sports, but about humanity. He became a national sensation nine months ago for a simple act of kindness -- his decision to sit and have lunch in a middle school cafeteria with an autistic boy who was eating alone.
A picture was taken. The boy's mom posted it on Facebook. And soon everyone knew who the Florida State receiver was.
That should have been the sole focus of his story as he prepared for the NFL Draft -- a talented receiver, brimming with high character, famous for all the right reasons. And it was, until April 21 -- one week before the draft -- when Rudolph's father was accidentally shot and killed.
Davis Webb is apparently a quick study and he's already learned his first lesson from Eli Manning. He was scolded, mildly and publicly by Manning, after their first conversation.
But since then? "I haven't said 'Sir,'" Webb said.
So yes, he got the message that Manning prefers to be called by name, just like he plans to get every other message Manning is willing to give him. Webb, the Giants' third-round pick and the heir apparent to Manning, is anxious to learn everything from the current franchise quarterback that he can.
"Obviously he's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game, so I want to be a sponge around him," Webb said Friday after his first practice of rookie mini-camp. "I don't want to nag him and be that little rookie. But at the same time, if I have a question that can be asked, I'm going to ask it."
Tags: Davis Webb
When Steve Spagnuolo was brought back to run the Giants defense two years ago the cupboard of talent was pretty bare and he was asked to build something out of nothing. Last year, thanks to a $200 million offseason spending spree, his job was to make all his new pieces fit.
This year there's a whole new challenge with the Giants coming off their best defensive season since Spagnuolo's first tour of duty with the Giants in 2007-08. Not only are they a bonafide top 10 unit, they also are returning with their lineup almost completely intact.
It would seem odd for a team like the Giants, who believe they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, to go into a season with an unproven kicker. But it's not out of the question, according to special teams coordinator Tom Quinn.
"No. It's very simple," Quinn said. "You have to be accurate. We've done a good job around here and we have to continue that trend. We have a guy that's a good snapper (Zak DeOssie) and a good holder (punter Brad Wing). Now, we just have to find a kicker. We like working with Aldrick so far."
Quinn was talking about Aldrick Rosas, the only kicker on their roster and whose NFL experience is limited to the Tennessee Titans training camp last summer. Rosas showed off a strong and accurate leg during his time at Southern Oregon, but the NAIA is a long way from the NFL. So even if he continues to show promise this summer, how can the Giants be sure he's ready to handle all the kicking duties in a real NFL game?
When the Giants took Evan Engram in the first round of the draft, they touted him as a dangerous weapon, a big target, and a player who they envisioned running deep routes up the middle of the field.
From what offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan can see, though, Engram can be much more than that.
Here is a full and official list of the undrafted free agent signees and the tryout players in attendance at the Giants' rookie mini-camp this weekend. Among the notable names among the tryouts are a veteran kicker (Travis Coons, formerly of the Cleveland Browns), and an Australian Rules Football Player who had a two-month tryout with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason (Joel Wilkinson):
The Giants have signed QB Davis Webb, DE Avery Moss, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and 14 undrafted free agents, the team announced on Thursday.
The undrafted free agents were DT Josh Banks, OT Jessamen Dunker, CB DaShaun Amos, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DT Jarron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, RB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, CB Nigel Tribune, WR Rob Weelwright, and WR Jalen Williams.
The players reported to Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday ahead of Friday's three-day minicamp, which featues rookies, undrafted free agents, and tryout players.
The Giants selected Tomlinson in the second round, Webb in the third round, and Moss in the fifth round.
The San Francisco 49ers offered the Giants a second round pick and two fourth picks in exchange for New York's first round pick in this year's NFL draft, according to SI's Peter King.
The Giants instead decided to keep their first round pick and went on to select tight end Evan Engram.
With the Giants rookies due to report on Thursday for the start of their first rookie camp, the team has agreed to terms with the first of their six draft picks.
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, a second-rounder out of Alabama, agreed to his rookie deal, according to his agents at Sports Trust Advisors. He is expected to officially sign his deal before the players hit the field on Friday morning.
Tomlinson's four-year deal is expected to be worth $4.57 million with a signing bonus of about $1.5 million...
After an injury plagued first season with the Giants, J.T. Thomas finally felt healthy heading into the opener last year. He was ready for what he believed would be a big season.
But he didn't even last a full half of the first game before he was carted off the field with a torn ACL and torn meniscus in left knee. Sitting out and having to watch as his teammates returned to the playoffs hurt Thomas "more than words can describe."
Geno Smith said he will not only be ready for New York Giants training camp at the end of July; he'll be ready to fight for a job.
He'll have to be because the Giants quarterback room is a little more crowded after the team drafted Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the NFL Draft last week. With Webb and Eli Manning locks to make the roster, it leaves veteran Josh Johnson and Smith battling for the backup quarterback job.
Mark Herzlich jumped at the chance to wear his old college number, 94, for the New York Giants when Mathias Kiwanuka retired after the 2014 season. So it wasn't easy a few weeks ago when the Giants told him he had to give it up.
But he really had no choice.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara said he is looking forward to seeing third-round pick Davis Webb step onto the field for the first time, but would not commit to him to being Eli Manning's heir apparent given the team's commitment to the two-time Super Bowl champion.
"I think it's a little premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli -- he hasn't set foot on the field yet," Mara said Tuesday on "The Rich Eisen Show." "But he's got a lot of talent, and we're looking forward to seeing what we've got when he gets here. But let's not, as Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet.''
Tags: Eli Manning, Ryan Nassib
The Giants will open the preseason against the Steelers at Metlife Stadium on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.
New York then travels to face the Browns in Cleveland on Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. before hosting the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
The Giants wrap up the preseason against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in New England on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.