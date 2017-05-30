Giants co-owner, John Mara, said his team never discussed signing QB Colin Kaepernick due to fan backlash, according to TheMMQB.com

Kaepernick made national headlines after he refused to stand for the national anthem throughout the 2016-2017 season. Many were outraged by the controversial act, and in the wake of his free agent status, Giants fans weren't hesistant to express their disinterest if the team were to sign him.

"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I've run into."