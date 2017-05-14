The friendship began at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., when the quarterback with the big arm seemed to like throwing to the tight end with the deep speed.

"Yeah, it is funny because Evan was my favorite player at the Senior Bowl and I told him that there," said the newest Giants quarterback, Davis Webb. "And a couple months later we are on the same team. So that's really cool."

Though it may be three years before Webb and Evan Engram are playing catch again in a game that matters, they are indeed on the same NFL team after Engram was drafted in the first round by the Giants, and then Webb was drafted in the third. They are on vastly different tracks: Engram is expected to have an immediate impact as an offensive weapon, while Webb figures to sit behind quarterback Eli Manning until at least 2020.