Geno Smith said he will not only be ready for New York Giants training camp at the end of July; he'll be ready to fight for a job.

He'll have to be because the Giants quarterback room is a little more crowded after the team drafted Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the NFL Draft last week. With Webb and Eli Manning locks to make the roster, it leaves veteran Josh Johnson and Smith battling for the backup quarterback job.

Right now, the 31-year-old Johnson has the edge, since he already knows the offense having served as Manning's backup last season. But Smith, the 26-year-old ex-Jet who signed with the Giants in March, didn't sound worried about that competition at all.

"That's what I'm about," he said. "I can compete with anybody."

Smith, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants that could be worth up to $2 million, didn't have much else to say as he arrived at the United Way Gridiron Gala dinner in Manhattan on Tuesday night. He did say that, six months after tearing his ACL in a game with the Jets, he's "feeling great" and his knee is "getting better every single day."

He also said that he's been "doing a lot" in his rehab and expects that he'll definitely be ready to go for the start of training camp. However, Giants coach Ben McAdoo has said he plans to be more cautious with Smith as he continues to rehab his injury. It's expected that Smith will likely begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Whatever happens, Smith feels good about his decision to leave the Jets and sign with the Giants, even though he has little chance of ever throwing a pass for them. He said it's been an "awesome experience" so far.

"Love everybody. Love all the coaches. Love all the teammates," Smith said. "It's really been good."