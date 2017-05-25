Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - When the Giants drafted Davis Webb in the third round of the draft, they didn't just find their possible quarterback of the future, they also created a quarterback logjam in the present. Now they have Eli Manning, Webb, and backup Josh Johnson.

That makes Geno Smith the odd man out, right?

Maybe it eventually will, but the ex-Jets quarterback isn't worried. In fact, Smith insisted he had no reaction at all when the Webb pick was announced.

"You don't react," he said Thursday after a Giants practice. "I have been in situations where quarterbacks have been drafted and it happens in this league, so you just have to continue to work. We always say that the cream always rises to the top, right? So guys who aren't afraid of competition and like to work - they usually perform when their best is needed.

"I like to think that I am one of those guys."

The 26-year-old Smith will get a chance to prove that he is as he battles Johnson for a roster spot this spring and summer, and continues to rehab his way back from a torn ACL. His reputation needs some rehabbing too after his tumultuous career with the Jets that included two erratic seasons as their starter and a locker room fight that left him with a broken jaw and no more starting job.

Those twin rehabs are a big reason why Smith decided to sign with the Giants, where he knew he'd have little chance of ever playing. He indicated on Thursday that he had offers from other teams where he might have had a better shot at competing for playing time. But he said the Giants "gave me the best opportunity to grow as a player and I am happy about the decision I made."

"Being in a system that I was previously in, one that I thought was really good for me and my skillset, also being with Coach McAdoo and all of the coaches I really got a good vibe from the guys and being with a winning organization," Smith added. "All of the things that I put on the top of my list, I felt that here was the place for it."

Smith did take part in the Giants OTA on Thursday, though he was held out of full-team drills. He said his knee feels "pretty good" and "every day is getting better and getting stronger." He said he expects to be fully cleared by the time training camp begins in late July.

And that is where he'll get a chance to really begin the rehab of his reputation, especially once the preseason games start. It'll be a chance for Smith to prove that he still can be a viable NFL starter - even though he doesn't think he has anything to prove at all.

"Honestly, I don't feel like I have to prove anything to anyone other than myself," he said. "I'm just trying to be my best every single day, focusing on trying to be perfect. I know that is a far goal to try and reach, but (I'm) just trying to be perfect every day and understanding what is required of me once I step onto the field and then trying to get it done."