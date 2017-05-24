The Giants have agreed to terms on one-year deals with safety Duke Ihenacho and defensive end Devin Taylor, the team announced Thursday morning.

To make room on the roster, New York has terminated the contract of safety Raheem Moore and waived linebacker Ishaq Williams.

Ihenacho, who entered the league in 2012, has spent the last three seasons with the Redskins.

He played in 15 games with Washington last season, recording 54 total tackles.

In 36 career games, Ihenacho has 111 total tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Taylor played in all 16 games last season with Detroit and recorded 21 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. The defensive end has 15 career sacks and 69 tackles in four years in the league. He had visited with the Giants on Monday.

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Neither one of these signings are going to make headlines or get anyone overly excited, but they're the kind of additions that are important this time of year. They are depth players, players with potential upsides, who fill out positions that are otherwise thin.

Ihenacho, for example, may not be among the top safeties in the NFL but he was good enough to start 10 games for the Redskins last season. The previous two years he was limited to just four games due to injuries - a fractured foot and a fractured wrist.

When healthy, the 27-year-old could prove to be a valuable and experienced piece - competition, if nothing else. Other than Landon Collins, there is promise in the Giants' safety corps in Darian Thompson, Andrew Adams and Nat Berhe, but not much experience and no one really proven at all.

And the 27-year-old Taylor has similar value After recording seven sacks as a reserve in 2015, he was a disappointment for the Lions last year with just 4.5 sacks despite making 16 starts. But the 6-foot-7, 275-pounder is young enough and with enough talent - he was a fourth-round pick in 2013 - that he's worth the low price of a one-year, no-risk deal.

And yes, the Giants need defensive end help. They're set with starter Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon, but behind them are Owa Odighizuwa, Kerry Wynn and Romeo Okwara who combined for 1.5 sacks last season. They also drafted Avery Moss in the fifth round, but who knows what they have in him?

Maybe Ihenacho and Taylor will help. Maybe not. But experience and potential are good things, and so is competition. And this late in the free-agent signing period, you can't ask for more than that.