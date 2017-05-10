Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

With the Giants rookies due to report on Thursday for the start of their first rookie camp, the team has agreed to terms with the first of their six draft picks.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, a second-rounder out of Alabama, agreed to his rookie deal, according to his agents at Sports Trust Advisors. He is expected to officially sign his deal before the players hit the field on Friday morning.

Tomlinson's four-year deal is expected to be worth $4.57 million with a signing bonus of about $1.5 million.

Tomlinson in many ways is the most important of the Giants' six draft picks since he is expected to replace the departed Johnathan Hankins as a starting defensive tackle. The 6-3, 310-pounder will have to compete with veterans Robert Thomas and Jay Bromley this summer to see who starts next to all-pro Damon Harrison, but there is no doubt the Giants are hoping he wins the job.

Video: Highlights of Giants second-round pick Tomlinson