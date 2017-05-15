The Giants currently have 9-to-1 odds to reach Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

The teams with better odds in the NFC are the Cowboys (9-to-2), Packers (11-to-2), Seahawks (11-to-2), and Falcons (6-to-1).

The Giants currently have 20-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII. They opened at 25-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and had 18-to-1 odds on April 1.

Among the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have 12-to-1 odds (tied for second-best in the NFL), while the Redskins and Eagles are both 50-to-1.

The Patriots have the best odds at 7-to-2, with the Browns and 49ers (both 200-to-1) having the worst.

The Giants finished 11-5 this past season and lost to the Packers in the wild card round of the playoffs in Green Bay.

New York last reached the Super Bowl during the 2011 season, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.