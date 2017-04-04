Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

It's the home stretch, with just a little more than three weeks to go before the start of the NFL draft. So here's SNY's weekly look at the top players on board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick on April 27:

1. OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin - If Bolles isn't the top tackle on the board, then it's likely this 6-6, 314-pounder. For all the reasons listed above, he figures to be in play on the Giants' board too. The only question, really, is whether either of these two - or both - will be available at 23. The offensive tackle class is generally considered weak, but it's such a primary position that one figures to go in the Top 10 or 15. And sometimes when one goes, more go (The old "Dance of the Elephants," as the late George Young used to call it). (Last report: 2)

2. OT Garett Bolles, Utah - After dissecting the Giants' free-agent activity, it's hard to see them not focusing on a tackle in the first round (or least somewhere in the first couple of rounds). Yes, they'll say they take the "best available player," but "need" is always a strong factor in their pick and how they organize their draft board. The fact is they have questions at both tackles - Ereck Flowers needs a lot of work on the left side, and no one knows who the right tackle will be (presumably it's D.J. Fluker, but he said he was signed to play guard). Also, Fluker and left guard Justin Pugh (a potential tackle candidate) are unsigned beyond this season. They desperately need a young tackle and Bolles, a 6-5, 297-pounder who will make a pre-draft visit to the Giants, might be the best of an underwhelming group. (Last report: 1)

3. TE David Njoku, Miami - Even if the Giants can just piece together an adequate offensive line, imagine how dynamic their attack might look if they had a true, dynamic, receiver-like tight end to draw the eyes of the defense. It's a glaring need, but they haven't done much about it. They did sign Rhett Ellison, and they envision using him as both a blocker and receiver, but he's not the type of tight end/weapon most teams have. Ideally, the Giants would've loved to have O.J. Howard here, but there seems to be no way he drops this far anymore. This 6-4, 245-pounder could drop. Some have him in the Top 20. Others have him in the second round. The Giants will definitely take a long look at him. (Last report: 4)

4. LB Zack Cunningham, Vanderbilt - Giants GM Jerry Reese created quite a buzz by showing up in person at Vanderbilt's Pro Day - an unusual stop for someone who doesn't make a ton of trips in person. He does fit the mold of the lean, rangy, quick linebackers the Giants have considered drafting in recent years. And yeah, the Giants haven't drafted a linebacker in the first round since 1984, but they've tried and have come close. They have a decent corps of linebackers, but it may thin out fast in the coming years, so don't rule a first-round linebacker out. (Last report: N/A)

5. RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford - As much as the Giants love the potential of Paul Perkins, they admittedly don't know how much of a workload he'll be able to handle. It seems very likely they'll draft a running back somewhere in the draft. Would they do it this high? It's not their philosophy to draft running backs high, but they've never ruled it out if the value is right. And it might be here. McCaffrey seems to be the ideal, eventual replacement for Shane Vereen. His upside could be closer to what Tiki Barber once was for the Giants. (Last report: N/A)

Dropped from the board: Alabama OT Cam Robinson (3 last report), and Michigan State DE/DT Malik McDowell (5 last report).

Other previously included players: Michigan DE Taco Charlton, Tennessee DE Derek Barnett, Alabama TE O.J. Howard