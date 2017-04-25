Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

One last look at the top players on the board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick on April 27:

1. OT Garett Bolles, Utah - The Giants know they need help at tackle, but they don't plan to reach for one if the value isn't there. This 6-5, 297-pounder might be the best fit, though. He's 25, but that doesn't seem to bother the Giants. More concerning is his lack of experience (only one year in FBS). The Giants have seemed to like him best among the top offensive linemen throughout this process. He might not get past the Denver Broncos at 20. Whether the Giants take him or not may depend on who else is there and how much "need" really matters to them this year. (Last report: 2)

2. LB Jarrad Davis, Florida - He might actually be No. 1 on the Giants' wish list, but his stock is seemingly rising to the point where the Giants might have to move up to get him (something they're not likely to do). He's a 6-1, 238-pound outside linebacker with the skills and intelligence the Giants have been looking for at that spot for several years. Scouts also rave about his character, which makes him even more attractive. It wasn't that long ago that some scouts pegged him as more of a second-round pick, but that doesn't seem likely anymore. (Last report: N/A)

3. TE David Njoku, Miami - For whatever it's worth, he doesn't think he'll be there when the Giants pick. He told SNY that he expects to be gone no later than 20. That's debatable. But what's not debatable is that the athletic, 6-4, 245-pounder is the second-best tight end in the draft. The Giants were drooling over the thought of Alabama's O.J. Howard slipping to them, but now he might not even get out of the Top 10. Njoku, from nearby Cedar Grove, N.J., probably will. And he'd satisfy the Giants' need for another weapon and another big target for Eli Manning. He might be the best tight end they've had since their last Miami tight end - Jeremy Shockey. (Last report: 3)

4. DE Charles Harris, Missouri - You can never have enough pass rushers, right? And given the way the Giants overused Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon last year, they sure could use a third one in their rotation. Harris is another fast-riser who might not last all the way to 23, but if he does he's the kind of speedy pass rusher Steve Spagnuolo loves. At 6-3, 253 he's a little undersized, but he could be a big help as a situational pass rusher until he bulks up. (Last report: N/A)

5. LB Zack Cunningham, Vanderbilt - If the Giants go linebacker in the first round for the first time since 1984, Cunningham figures to be the fallback option if Davis is gone. He's got good speed, though he might need to get a little bigger. There are some evaluators that think he's more of a second-round pick, but Giants GM Jerry Reese's presence at his Pro Day could indicate the Giants are serious about him. (Last report: 4)

Other previously included players: Wisconsin's OT Ryan Ramczyk, Michigan DE Taco Charlton, Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey, Tennessee DE Derek Barnett, Alabama TE O.J. Howard, Alabama OT Cam Robinson, Michigan State DT Malik McDowell.