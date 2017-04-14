The Giants are scheduled to hold a private meeting with Miami TE David Njoku on Monday, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

The visit will mark the second meeting between the Giants and the 20-year-old New Jersey native. Njoku, who is expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, had a formal interview with the Giants in February at the scouting combine.

Njoku had 43 receptions and eight touchdowns for the Hurricanes in 2016.

The NFL draft is scheduled to begin on April 27 at 8 p.m.