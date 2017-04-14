With Jonathan Hankins now a member of the Colts, the Giants have expressed interest in free agent defensive lineman Jared Odrick, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Odrick played six games with the Jaguars last season, recording one sack, one forced fumble, and 12 combined tackles.

The 29-year old had at least 4.5 sacks in four of the previos six seasons between the Dolphins and Jaguars, and has the capability and skillset to play both outside as a run-stopping defensive end or inside as a pass-rushing tackle.

Jacksonville cut Odrick two years after signing him to a five-year, $42.5 million contract.

The Patriots, Seahawks, and Eagles have also shown interest in the defensive lineman since his release.

In seven NFL seasons, Odrick has started 63 games and racked up 170 tackles, 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 15 batted passes.

The Giants currently have Damon Harrison, Jay Bromley, and Robert Thomas as the only natural defensive tackles on the roster.