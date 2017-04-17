Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Here is the most up-to-date information on what the Giants have done during free agency, including contract details and salary cap information. The signing period will continue through the NFL draft and right up until the start of training camp in July, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for frequent updates.

GIANTS SALARY CAP SPACE

(As of Tuesday, April 18): $9,483,626

That is the official number released by the NFL Players Association.

GIANTS UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (17)

T Will Beatty

LS Zak DeOssie - Signed a two-year, $2.3 million contract with the Giants with $400,000 guaranteed. … Salaries: $1 million (2017), $1.015 million (2018). … 2017 CAP HIT: $1.15 million.

TE Larry Donnell

K Robbie Gould - Signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

CB Leon Hall

DT Johnathan Hankins - Signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts that includes $10 million fully guaranteed (and another $4.5 million that becomes guaranteed in 2018), plus another $3 million in playing-time and performance-based incentives.

LB Mark Herzlich - Signed a one-year, $855,000 deal with the Giants. … Signing bonus: $80,000. … Salaries: $775,000 (2017). … 2017 CAP HIT: $695,000.

G John Jerry - Signed a three-year, $10 million contract with the Giants with a $2.4 million signing bonus and $4.25 million guaranteed. … Workout bonus: $25,000 each year. … Per-game roster bonuses: Up to $250,000 each year. … Salaries: $925,000 (2017), $3.05 million (2018), $3.05 million (2019). … 2017 CAP HIT: $1.75 million.

QB Josh Johnson - Signed a two-year, $1.95 million deal with the Giants. … Roster bonus: $100,000. …. Salaries: $900,000 (2017), $915,000 (2018). … 2017 CAP HIT: $1.015 million.

QB Ryan Nassib

T Marshall Newhouse - Signed a two-year, $3.5 million deal with the Oakland Raiders.

DE Jason Pierre-Paul - Signed a four-year, $62 million contract with a $20 million signing bonus and $40 million guaranteed. Maximum value of the deal: $66 million. Salaries: $1.25 million (2017), $11.25 million (2018), $13.25 million (2019), $11.25 million (2020). … 2017 CAP HIT: $7.25 million.

RB Bobby Rainey

LB Keenan Robinson - Agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with $2 million guaranteed and a $1 million roster bonus. … Per-game roster bonus: $25,000 (Total: $400,000). … Workout bonus: $100,000. … Salary: $1.5 million (2017). … 2017 CAP HIT: $3 million.

CB Coty Sensabaugh - Signed a two-year deal $2.6 million contract, including $1 million guaranteed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LB Kelvin Sheppard

CB Trevin Wade

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (2)

RB Orleans Darkwa - Non-tendered, but then re-signed with the Giants on a one-year, $1.1 million contract. …. Signing bonus: $200,000. … Per-game bonuses: $12,500 ($200,000 maximmum) … Workout bonus: $10,000. … Salary (2017): $690,000. … 2017 CAP HIT: $1.037 million.

DE Kerry Wynn - The Giants have tendered him at the "original round" level, which is worth $1.797 million for one year.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS (5)

WR Ben Edwards - Non-tendered. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

TE Matt LaCosse - Signed ERFA tender. One year, $465,000.

DT Robert Thomas - Signed ERFA tender. One year, $540,000.

TE Will Tye - Signed ERFA tender. One year, $615,000.

FB Nikita Whitlock - Non-tendered. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

ROSTER CUTS (3)

WR Victor Cruz

RB Rashad Jennings

TE Will Johnson

FREE AGENTS SIGNED FROM OTHER TEAMS (6)

WR Brandon Marshall (Jets) - Signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Giants with $5 million guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus. … Per-game roster bonuses each year, up to $500,000. … Salaries: $3 million (2017), $5 million (2018). … 2017 CAP HIT: $4.5 million.

TE/FB Rhett Ellison (Vikings) - Signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Giants with $8 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. … Workout bonus: $25,0000 each year. … Salaries: $975,000 (2017), $2.475 million (2018), $4.475 million (2019), $4.975 million (2019). … 2017 CAP HIT: $2.25 million.

T/G D.J. Fluker (Chargers) - Signed a one-year, $3 million deal with a signing bonus of $1.5 million. … Salaries: $1.5 million (2017). … 2017 CAP HIT: $3 million.

QB Geno Smith (Jets) - Signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth up to $2 million, with $300,000 guaranteed. … Roster bonus: $200,000, plus $12,500 per game (Total: $200,000) …. Workout bonus: $25,000. … Incentives: $800,000. … Salary: $775,000 (2017). … 2017 CAP HIT: $1.087 million.

CB Valentino Blake (Titans) - Signed a one-year, $855,000 contract with the Giants. … Roster bonuses: $60,000 … Salary: $775,000 (2017). … 2017 CAP HIT: $695,000.

RB Shaun Draughn (49ers) - Signed a one-year deal with the Giants. … Salary: $775,000 (2017). … 2017 CAP HIT: $695,000.

RESTRUCTURED CONTRACTS (1)

WR/KR Dwayne Harris - Reduced his 2017 salary from $2.975 million to $2.475 million in return for $1.1 million of his salary being guaranteed. … Cap savings: $500,000.

RB Shane Vereen - Reduced his 2017 salary from $3.15 million to $2.15 million. … Other details TBD, but it could save the Giants up to $1 million in salary cap space.