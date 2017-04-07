The Giants have expressed interest in Jackson State LB Javancy Jones, reports Patricia Traina of the Journal Inquirer.

Jones played in 34 combined games for Jackson State form 2013 to 2015, but played in just three games last season.

The 6' 2", 230-pounder played in the East-West Shrine game after the season, notching four tackles (including one for a loss).

Jones, who is expected to be drafted in the later rounds, recently visited with the Colts.

The 2017 NFL Draft takes place in Philadelphia from April 27-29.