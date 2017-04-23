The Giants are interested in drafting former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, according to the New York Post.

McCaffrey, seen as a versatile option out of the backfield, averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2016 and scored 13 touchdowns. In 2015, McCaffrey's 3,864 all-purpose yards were the most in a season in NCAA history. He was named the AP College Football Player of the Year that same year.

His father, Ed McCaffrey, was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

The Giants have the 23rd overall pick in the draft, but it is not yet clear whether or not McCaffrey would still be remaining on the draft board that late in the first round. If the Giants are able to draft him, they would reportedly seek to utilize his versatility by weaving him into both offense and special teams, according to the New York Post. They would aim to give him about 20 touches per game through carries, catches, kick returns, and punt returns.