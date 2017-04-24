During his pre-draft press conference last week, Giants GM Jerry Reese used the phrase "best player available" nine different times. He made it clear, as he does every year, that will be the Giants' philosophy when they make their first-round draft pick.

And this year, he might really mean it.

Normally, "best player available" is a bit of a myth. The Giants, like most teams, almost always make their selections with "need" in mind, especially in the first round. They've done that with almost every first-round pick over the last two decades, to at least some degree. Even Reese admitted "You're always trying to tie 'best player available' with what our needs are."

The problem is that this year, one team source said "We don't have a ton of needs" -- and definitely none that match up well with the players who'll be available when they make the 23rd overall selection. They know they need help on the offensive line, but most scouts believe this is the weakest class of linemen (especially top of the class) in years. They know they need a play-making tight end, but the best one -- maybe even the best two -- might not reach them...