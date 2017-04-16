The New York Giants' scheduled meeting with Miami tight end David Njoku was canceled, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Njoku, 20, was scheduled to meet with the Giants for a second time on Monday, according to The Record's Art Stapleton, but instead the New Jersey native will meet with the New York Jets.

Njoku is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft later this month. He had a formal interview with the Giants at the NFL Combine in February.

With the Hurricanes last season, Njoku had 43 receptions ånd eight touchdowns.