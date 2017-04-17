Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The world of mock drafters still believes the Giants will select an offensive lineman in the first round later this month, but it's not quite as convinced as it once was.
As of Monday, 53 percent of the 32 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking an offensive lineman in the first round, which begins in just 10 days. That's down from 60 percent just two weeks ago. The favorite player, though, remains the same. The consensus is that they'll take Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was selected in 12 of the 32 mock drafts.
Overall, 12 different players were projected for the Giants. Most of the mock drafts in the survey were recently updated, though some remain the same as they were at the beginning of the month.
Here's a look at 32 mock drafts from around the media world, and who they're projecting to the Giants at No. 23:
Steve Serby, New York Post - OT Ryan Ramcyzk, Wisconsin
Mel Kiper, ESPN - LB Jarrad Davis, Florida
Todd McShay, ESPN - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Peter Schrager, Fox Sports - OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
James Kratch, NJ.com - RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
Nick Klopsis, Newsday - TE David Njoku, Miami
Charley Casserly, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Chad Reuter, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com - RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah
Rob Rang, CBSSports.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com - QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah
Will Brinson, CBSSports.com - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com - TE David Njoku, Miami
John McClain, Houston Chronicle - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Charlie Campbell, Walterfootball.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com - LB Zack Cunningham, Vanderbilt
SBNation - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Bleacher Report - TE David Njoku, Miami
Cameron Wolfe, The Denver Post - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Josh Norris, RotoWorld.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Ray Didinger, CSNPhilly - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Nicholas Goss, NESN - TE David Njoku, Miami
Kenneth Arthur, SportsOnEarth.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Jacob Infante, Yahoo - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Hub Arkush, Pro Football Weekly - LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press - LB Jarrad Davis, Florida