Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The world of mock drafters still believes the Giants will select an offensive lineman in the first round later this month, but it's not quite as convinced as it once was.

As of Monday, 53 percent of the 32 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking an offensive lineman in the first round, which begins in just 10 days. That's down from 60 percent just two weeks ago. The favorite player, though, remains the same. The consensus is that they'll take Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was selected in 12 of the 32 mock drafts.

Overall, 12 different players were projected for the Giants. Most of the mock drafts in the survey were recently updated, though some remain the same as they were at the beginning of the month.

Here's a look at 32 mock drafts from around the media world, and who they're projecting to the Giants at No. 23:

Steve Serby, New York Post - OT Ryan Ramcyzk, Wisconsin

Mel Kiper, ESPN - LB Jarrad Davis, Florida

Todd McShay, ESPN - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Peter Schrager, Fox Sports - OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

James Kratch, NJ.com - RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

Nick Klopsis, Newsday - TE David Njoku, Miami

Charley Casserly, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Chad Reuter, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com - RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com - QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com - TE David Njoku, Miami

John McClain, Houston Chronicle - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama

Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Charlie Campbell, Walterfootball.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com - LB Zack Cunningham, Vanderbilt

SBNation - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Bleacher Report - TE David Njoku, Miami

Cameron Wolfe, The Denver Post - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Josh Norris, RotoWorld.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Ray Didinger, CSNPhilly - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Nicholas Goss, NESN - TE David Njoku, Miami

Kenneth Arthur, SportsOnEarth.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Jacob Infante, Yahoo - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Hub Arkush, Pro Football Weekly - LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press - LB Jarrad Davis, Florida